(Phys Org2)   Nightmare in Mozambique: Freddy Returns   (phys.org) divider line
13
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this keeps up, the whole country of Africa will be a Nader wayer
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cdn.amomama.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dancing cheek to cheek
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Madagasgar and Mozambique are just playing ping pong now.

Was this how the great storms of Jupiter started? With a bit more global warming, we will know.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Hey, uh, Fred."

"What is it, Barn?"

"Uh, you might want to watch where you're gong. You're about to head right into Mozambique."

"No big deal, Barney, m'boy. I never liked Moe anyway. Or any of his antiques. And besides, at least it's just me. Could've been worse."

[Meanwhile, in some other unfortunate country]

"BAM! BAMBAM!"
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Madonna seen rushing to her private plane to adopt more children she can flaunt for clout.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Madonna seen rushing to her private plane to adopt more children she can flaunt for clout.


You're thinking of Malawi.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not for nothin' but I've always wanted to visit Madagascar.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They were not ready.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the storm that never ends . . .
 
featherdust
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read a lot of things on here my husband got me started on your page
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Kitty2.0: Madonna seen rushing to her private plane to adopt more children she can flaunt for clout.

You're thinking of Malawi.


Crap, yes I am. Oops.
 
