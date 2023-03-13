 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   A zebra bit my sister once, right in the middle of Ohio, mynd you, zebra bites can be nasty   (10tv.com) divider line
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circleville is a trip. But srsly, can we stop letting midwest "farms" have exotics?

Cocaine cat doesn't need to be happening in Ohio
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joe exotic Guess what motherfucker HQ
Youtube wDL09n_LiMc
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FAFO. Don't mess with the males when they are protecting their mates.

Especially when dealing with exotics who have certainly not been bred for "a calm demeanor"

Sad that the animal had to be euthanized, but I guess when you take a guys arm off, then go after the first responders and law enforcement... I suppose it is justified. Sad, but justified.


/Stop letting idiots have exotics.
//Rehabbers and Ambassador programs exempt.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wild animals act like wild animals and not a Disney cartoon. Well well well.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course the cops had to kill an animal.
It didn't respect their authority.
 
