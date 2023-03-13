 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Forever chemicals found in toilet paper, so stop eating it relatively soonish   (theguardian.com) divider line
45
    More: Asinine, Sewage treatment, Wastewater treatment, Toilet, Sewage, Toilet paper, Wastewater, Sewage sludge, Water pollution  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my brand, "Goodbye, Sphincter." Still has wood shavings in it. Twenty rolls for $5.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my old job they had rolls marked "Recycled Bathroom Tissue."   This gave a whole new meaning to "post-consumer content."
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the chemicals can be packed in sewage sludge that is eventually spread on cropland as fertilizer

They really need to stop doing this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait is tp the cause of colon cancer?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this an ad for bidets?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait is tp the cause of colon cancer?


Yes.  Stop sticking it that far uo your ass.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 360x360]


Ah, the Taco Bell kitchen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Ah, the Taco Bell kitchen.


Bah....I was a few seconds off...great minds and all...
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?


Racists and morons elect them President.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: the chemicals can be packed in sewage sludge that is eventually spread on cropland as fertilizer

They really need to stop doing this.


what is your alternative solution?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: the chemicals can be packed in sewage sludge that is eventually spread on cropland as fertilizer

They really need to stop doing this.


We've been spreading composted waste on fields for literally all of history.  If we have to permanently sequester it as eternal hazmat because of chemicals synthesized in the last 50 years, that's a really massive waste (and nitrogen cycle) problem.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: whidbey: the chemicals can be packed in sewage sludge that is eventually spread on cropland as fertilizer

They really need to stop doing this.

what is your alternative solution?


Dedicated fertilizers that don't have "forever chemicals" and heavy metals.

"Sewage sludge" sounds like a stupid way to save money or something.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The average American uses 57 pounds of toilet paper a year

That sounds awfully, awfully high.  I know from this whole Covid mess that a wholesale store megapack of TP, 32 rolls, lasts me just under a year and it doesn't weigh anywhere near 57 pounds.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's in Astroturf too. Just read a really interesting article this past weekend from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

https://www.inquirer.com/news/inq2/astroturf-vet-artificial-turf-pfas-forever-chemicals-glioblastoma-cancer-phillies-1980-20230307.html
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 360x360]


The burnt parts are carcinogens
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stoooo... sop using toilet paper, start using a bidet? Good for the planet, good for your hole
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 510x595]


And not one roll hung in the correct, overhand orientation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The burnt parts are carcinogens.


Now with extra carbon residue!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The average American uses 57 pounds of toilet paper a year...

Wait... what? I just checked our closet and the 18-pack my wife buys weighs about eight pounds. I think she buys one maybe three times a year, but let's say it's four. That's 32 pounds... for a family of four. Who the hell is using all that toilet paper?

/I know that doesn't include using toilets elsewhere, but that's pretty rare and that stuff is like 1/3 the weight.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I only use sea shells.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creoena: E.S.Q.: What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?

Racists and morons elect them President.

[Fark user image 499x499]


Please tell us where President Trump touched you. It's OK.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: asciibaron: whidbey: the chemicals can be packed in sewage sludge that is eventually spread on cropland as fertilizer

They really need to stop doing this.

what is your alternative solution?

Dedicated fertilizers that don't have "forever chemicals" and heavy metals.

"Sewage sludge" sounds like a stupid way to save money or something.


Looks like someone needs to learn about night soil.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everyday Americans produce around 350,000,000 pounds of shiat.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: And not one roll hung in the correct, overhand orientation.


So, it's been a subject of debate. No doubt. Whenever I forget which way to hang it? I try to remember any hotel visits I've had in the past. 100% of the time, it's in the overhand orientation. Sometimes they fold it nice and that's how I remember to hang it in my house.

I'm lucky, no one here complains which way it hangs as long as there's a roll on the holder.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Creoena: E.S.Q.: What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?

Racists and morons elect them President.

[Fark user image 499x499]

Please tell us where President Trump touched you. It's OK.


Please tell us where that joke touched you. It's ok.
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Creoena: E.S.Q.: What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?

Racists and morons elect them President.

[Fark user image 499x499]

Please tell us where President Trump touched you. It's OK.

Imagine still defending a known criminal who called for a coup against a legitimate government.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: asciibaron: whidbey: the chemicals can be packed in sewage sludge that is eventually spread on cropland as fertilizer

They really need to stop doing this.

what is your alternative solution?

Dedicated fertilizers that don't have "forever chemicals" and heavy metals.

"Sewage sludge" sounds like a stupid way to save money or something.


It's biodigested first to make it sanitary enough to spread on fields (in developed nations anyway).  The alternatives are to incinerate it (huge energy cost, GHGs and nutrient loss), or landfill it (GHGs from decomposing waste and again, loss of nutrients).

Soil isn't some magic substance that makes something out of nothing.  If the nutrients from the food we eat aren't returned to the growing cycle we literally take food production and make it grossly unsustainable.

The solution isn't to stop using waste as fertilizer, it is to stop using PFOAs, PTFEs and other similar plastics either in products or in the manufacturing of products.  They are harmful enough they should be a heavily regulated class of compounds. I know the article addressed the source somewhat, but I'd be curious to know if they are part of the manufacturing process, or if they are just so ubiquitous in water and soil that they become part of the trees/pulp used to make the TP.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: E.S.Q.: What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?

Racists and morons elect them President.

[Fark user image 499x499]


That was a windy day. Some of his face tan ended up on his hair. Trump is a metaphor for the kind of phoniness that Trump is.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Humans are what they eat. And so are their faeces.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your body is just a place toxins rest on their way to the environment.

Fuck the Bourgeois.
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The average American uses 57 pounds of toilet paper a year

That sounds awfully, awfully high.  I know from this whole Covid mess that a wholesale store megapack of TP, 32 rolls, lasts me just under a year and it doesn't weigh anywhere near 57 pounds.


You do not live with a woman.

/ Honey, you need to go to Costco and get us another megapack of TP!
// Where the fark did it all go?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Humans are what they eat. And so are their faeces.


Conclusion? Humans are their faeces.
Unless poop has no transitional properties? Like the One Ring (not the asshole, Sauron's ring)
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: Baloo Uriza: And not one roll hung in the correct, overhand orientation.

So, it's been a subject of debate. No doubt. Whenever I forget which way to hang it? I try to remember any hotel visits I've had in the past. 100% of the time, it's in the overhand orientation. Sometimes they fold it nice and that's how I remember to hang it in my house.

I'm lucky, no one here complains which way it hangs as long as there's a roll on the holder.


The inventors patent states it is supposed to be hung in the overhand mode; supposed to keep it off the wall and thus more sanitary or some such shiat.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: BunchaRubes: The average American uses 57 pounds of toilet paper a year

That sounds awfully, awfully high.  I know from this whole Covid mess that a wholesale store megapack of TP, 32 rolls, lasts me just under a year and it doesn't weigh anywhere near 57 pounds.

You do not live with a woman.

/ Honey, you need to go to Costco and get us another megapack of TP!
// Where the fark did it all go?


No sh*t. 20 pack a week, here. That's 19 for wife and daughter, one for me.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait is tp the cause of colon cancer?


Whew! I guess I'm never getting colon cancer!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The average American uses 57 pounds of toilet paper a year

That sounds awfully, awfully high.  I know from this whole Covid mess that a wholesale store megapack of TP, 32 rolls, lasts me just under a year and it doesn't weigh anywhere near 57 pounds.


Yup. Someone's been doing cop math.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 360x360]


I only see two shells. Where's the third?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So pooping in the shower, waffle-stomping it down the drain, and spreading my butt cheeks to rinse the doody residue out is environmentally friendly?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Creoena: E.S.Q.: What happens when forever chemicals hiat an immovable dingleberry?

Racists and morons elect them President.

[Fark user image 499x499]

Please tell us where President Trump touched you. It's OK.


His name is Donald. Soviet Red for you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

guestguy: So pooping in the shower, waffle-stomping it down the drain, and spreading my butt cheeks to rinse the doody residue out is environmentally friendly?


Sure. But. As a kid I found out that clogs. Pretty damn fast.
 
