 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Fun fact: When an iceberg breaks away from Antarctica, it's known as 'calving'. What's not fun is that there's two of them floating about randomly, and they're both larger than London and probably weigh up to a trillion tonnes   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 11:24 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we put giant lances on them and have them joust?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But there IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's that in Rhode Islands?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Indeed.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
149357509.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It sounds like somebody didn't skip calf day.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: But there IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.


Icebergs were calving before humans existed.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"How to avoid huge ships" is going to need a new edition...
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let's futurama it over to the headwaters of the Colorado river and divert that pennding crisis for a little longer.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x505]


People on earth are in a better place today than any other time in history. But I guess some people need fear porn to keep them subservient.
 
GORDON
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bigger than London?

How many Albuquerques is that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any ocean liners in the way of these things?

Where's Earnst T Shackelton when you need him?

history.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: But there IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.


Let me see if I understand this. Chicken Little runs around screaming the oceans are warm the oceans are warm. Suddenly two massive ice cubes are added cooling the oceans. Some will try and argue that the oceans being cooled by ice cubes is proof that the oceans are warming. I see the creator keeping things working as they should.

/Before writing an angry response take a deep breath and consider paying to swear at me
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't we just have them both towed to the empty reservoir formerly known as Lake Mead?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: But there IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.

Icebergs were calving before humans existed.


citation?
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And the WEIGHT of the ice, once melted, will cause the NOT ocean to not rise.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tell Russia there's innocent civilians there and they'll destroy them with artillery.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: pounddawg: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x505]

People on earth are in a better place today than any other time in history. But I guess some people need fear porn to keep them subservient.


the phrase "a better place" generally means "dead", and considering all of the gun violence in the US, I'm tempted to agree
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: And the WEIGHT of the ice, once melted, will cause the NOT ocean to not rise.


Put an ice cube in a glass of water. Let it melt. Did the water level rise after it melted?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These city-sized frozen blocks which have broken away from Antarctica can take decades to melt and wither away.

So, when they're gone in a couple of weeks, should we become alarmed...?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cheron: Gyrfalcon: But there IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.

Let me see if I understand this. Chicken Little runs around screaming the oceans are warm the oceans are warm. Suddenly two massive ice cubes are added cooling the oceans. Some will try and argue that the oceans being cooled by ice cubes is proof that the oceans are warming. I see the creator keeping things working as they should.

/Before writing an angry response take a deep breath and consider paying to swear at me


nothing is ever "added" they've just moved from "a safe distance away" to "I hope you're not depending on container ships for transport".

OR

"Nice Atlantic current you have there, wouldn't it be a shame to stop that"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the voice of raisin: mrmopar5287: Gyrfalcon: But there IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.

Icebergs were calving before humans existed.

citation?


How is ice shelf disintegration different from calving? | National Snow and Ice Data Center (nsidc.org)\

FTFA:

Calving: a natural process

The breaking off of icebergs, known as calving, is a normal part of the life of a glacier-fed ice shelf, even when the icebergs calved are massive. When a large iceberg calves off an ice shelf in a stable glacier-fed ice shelf system, the lost ice is replaced over the course of years to decades by continuing outflow. Only when the pace of glacier calving accelerates significantly over an extended period of time is the system considered to be in retreat.

In other words, glacers calving is all part of the normal cycle of glaciers.  What's going on now, though, as pointed out in the same article, is new (well, new within the span of human recorded history anyway).
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.