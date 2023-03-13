 Skip to content
(CNN)   50 year old Black man is proud to be buying his first doll for himself, and even got an article on CNN to tell you about it   (cnn.com) divider line
    Woman, Racism, Law, Black people, Doll, Family, Michelle Obama, Film  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby upset that a 50 year old man is buying a doll?
That a Black man is buying  a doll?
That CNN doing an article on this points out the historic inherent racism in US pop culture instead of ignoring it?
That there are now Black dolls?

Care to explain Subby?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a really cool piece, subby.  Thanks for bringing it to our attention.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But Ariel, you cannot marry a man without gills. You're from two different worlds.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He'll be appearing at Stacycon '94 at the San Diego Airport Hilton!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, I've seen this movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't understand.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I saw the quick preview for the movie, I didn't know who Bailey was and thought they'd digitally manipulated her face to space her eyes far apart and make her a sort of more fish-like appearance. Weird choice, I thought. But she actually just has kind of a weird face.

I was a kid when the original movie came out, and I had little redheaded girl friends who were, like, frighteningly delighted by the appearance of a redheaded Disney princess. I was never much of a Disney kid, so I didn't really get it, but it was nice to see them so happy. It'll be nice to see the same character do the same thing for a whole new generation of people, in a different demographic.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image 600x450]


The Kardashians look more human every season.
 
