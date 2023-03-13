 Skip to content
(CNN)   Family trying to raise $2.5 million to save their toddler from a rare neurological disease that turns him into a "human time bomb." Hopefully they'll be able to keep him over 50 mph   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll still die.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can believe a black coat, hat, and a Cadillac costs 2.5 million $.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I can believe a black coat, hat, and a Cadillac costs 2.5 million $.


Can't
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here I was thinking that the kid was going to explode or something, but no, he's just going to unexpectedly die.  What a let down.

I mean, nobody knows when you're going to die.  Like my uncle Bob who worked at the asbestos factory and smoked 2 packs a day and died suddenly after wrestling a rabid racoon when he walked into an open manhole and got eaten by an alligator when he tried to get out. Total surprise.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Here I was thinking that the kid was going to explode or something, but no, he's just going to unexpectedly die.  What a let down.

I mean, nobody knows when you're going to die.  Like my uncle Bob who worked at the asbestos factory and smoked 2 packs a day and died suddenly after wrestling a rabid racoon when he walked into an open manhole and got eaten by an alligator when he tried to get out. Total surprise.


See. There's that language thing again.
His death will NOT be unexpected. It is most definitely expected.
But an exploding kid would be more fin.
I wish people would stop exploiting their dying kids and stop being entertained by dying kids is what I'm saying I guess.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: stop being entertained by dying kids


I'm only entertained by dying kids when their stand up comedy set bombs.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: cretinbob: stop being entertained by dying kids

I'm only entertained by dying kids when their stand up comedy set bombs.


I know, an actual exploding kid would be fun. I'll have to write that one.
I don't mean you, I mean the Public. I know you're not right.
American culture needs to begin to move away from focusing on sorrow and anger, because focusing on sorrow and anger creates more sorrow and anger.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People need to stop breeding. The earth is way too overpopulated as it is.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: People need to stop breeding. The earth is way too overpopulated as it is.


Be the change you want to see in the world.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Human time bomb" is an excellent description of the toddler we babysit.

/tick tick
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Traveling to visit specialists is going to be hard. The kid's gonna have to lay on the conveyor belt and get x-rayed at the airport. Then they won't let him on the flight.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: He'll still die.


As will we all. There's no cure for life.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 578x432]


One of my favorite episodes, both for the X-Files and the onslaught of jokes:

Homer using a supposed security footage tape from the 1960s to 1970s so they wouldn't be caught leaving their jobs before their shift is over (Burns being aware of it and yet doing nothing).

The Budweiser Frogs getting eaten by the Coors Alligator.

Homer finishing the exclamation point dot after screaming and creating a "AAAAHHHH in the tall grass"

Mulder's FBI badge he carries showing a picture of him without clothes except for posing provocatively in a speedo (actor allusion to his days on The Red Shoe Diaries).

The lie detector blowing up after Scully asks Homer a simple yes/no answer if he understands what the test is intended to do (and The Smoking Man appearing in the background for no reason).

The alien lineup made up of fictional alien creatures (where supposedly Fox had no rights to show likenesses any of the copyrighted creatures, sans Kodos/Kang who is in every Treehouse of Horror episode, yet didn't get sued).

And much more!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody doesn't know how time bombs work.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: cretinbob: He'll still die.

As will we all. There's no cure for life.


The liquor store down the street seems to disagree with your defeatist attitude.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They could have an innards reveal party!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 578x432]

One of my favorite episodes, both for the X-Files and the onslaught of jokes:

Homer using a supposed security footage tape from the 1960s to 1970s so they wouldn't be caught leaving their jobs before their shift is over (Burns being aware of it and yet doing nothing).

The Budweiser Frogs getting eaten by the Coors Alligator.

Homer finishing the exclamation point dot after screaming and creating a "AAAAHHHH in the tall grass"

Mulder's FBI badge he carries showing a picture of him without clothes except for posing provocatively in a speedo (actor allusion to his days on The Red Shoe Diaries).

The lie detector blowing up after Scully asks Homer a simple yes/no answer if he understands what the test is intended to do (and The Smoking Man appearing in the background for no reason).

The alien lineup made up of fictional alien creatures (where supposedly Fox had no rights to show likenesses any of the copyrighted creatures, sans Kodos/Kang who is in every Treehouse of Horror episode, yet didn't get sued).

And much more!


*exasperated whale noises*
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Euthanize the poor suffering child.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: rnatalie: [i.imgflip.com image 578x432]

One of my favorite episodes, both for the X-Files and the onslaught of jokes:

Homer using a supposed security footage tape from the 1960s to 1970s so they wouldn't be caught leaving their jobs before their shift is over (Burns being aware of it and yet doing nothing).

The Budweiser Frogs getting eaten by the Coors Alligator.

Homer finishing the exclamation point dot after screaming and creating a "AAAAHHHH in the tall grass"

Mulder's FBI badge he carries showing a picture of him without clothes except for posing provocatively in a speedo (actor allusion to his days on The Red Shoe Diaries).

The lie detector blowing up after Scully asks Homer a simple yes/no answer if he understands what the test is intended to do (and The Smoking Man appearing in the background for no reason).

The alien lineup made up of fictional alien creatures (where supposedly Fox had no rights to show likenesses any of the copyrighted creatures, sans Kodos/Kang who is in every Treehouse of Horror episode, yet didn't get sued).

And much more!


"No rights"

You don't need rights permission for satire and parody. E.g. Weird Al doesn't need permission from the artists he parodies, he just does it because he's a nice guy.
 
