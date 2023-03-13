 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Iranian women continue to prove they've got some of the biggest brass balls on the planet   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Hero, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Shah, Government, Law, Tehran, Iran, Iranian Revolution, Hassan Rouhani  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for them!  Once upon a time, Iran was a pretty progressive country, frankly looking not so different to any contemporary North American city with pretty similar fashion sense, right down to the bellbottoms.  Hell, traditional Muslim garb was actually banned.  (Probably too far in the other direction, but whatever.)  And then Ayatollah Komeini and the Iranian Revolution took the country sharply back to the right in '79.  Seems like there's a growing contingent of modern Iranian women who want a little bit of that Pahlavi dynasty freedom back, and I say, more power to them.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad ass.

Their government literally voted to execute thousands of them and they basically responded with "get f*ucked".
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asterisk fail, but filter win.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iranic
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Iranians said they were fed up with the regime's corruption, economic mismanagement and oppression of its citizens." Iranian regime to start a war for distraction in 3, 2, . . .
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's great to see that there are at least some in the USA who don't like it being a theocracy!  Oops... Iran... I keep getting the two confused.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad things didn't just quietly go back to normal there, despite the media just losing interest as a whole.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iranian men on the other hand, have been content with the current state of affairs for 50 years. What does that say about the state of their shriveled little cowardly balls?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What could possibly go wrong?", says Tiananmen Square tank guy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right on
 
lefty248
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bravo. See what happens when religious nut jobs run the country. Stupid farking religions.
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought I heard the sound of big brass balls clanging in the wind.

Go, Iranian Sisters!
 
Muta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The 20 somethings aren't really motivated by the events that happened more than a generation before they were born.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Good for them!  Once upon a time, Iran was a pretty progressive country, frankly looking not so different to any contemporary North American city with pretty similar fashion sense, right down to the bellbottoms.


Hiatus - Save Yourself
Youtube W-KfoV49FBk
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know this is not the important part of this, but I really do get tired of male genitalia being the symbol of bravery or guts.

Any human being who has to push forward against those who only want to push them down, and does so in spite of personal risk, is brave, regardless of what genitalia they possess.
 
houginator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Iran today in many ways sorta seems like late stage Soviet Union, where there is still a police state nominally implementing a bunch of ridiculous rules, but the authorities have mostly given up trying to enforce all but the most visible violations.
 
funzyr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More power to these women and everyone who is there, directly fighting for basic human rights
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Women don't have testicles, submitter.

Women have ovaries that are just as impressive as testicles, if not more so.

I too would like to see less implying that being brave requires having testicles, because that's obviously not true.

I'm sure there are people who this concern is silly, but language does matter.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a north Tehran neighborhood, a 63-year-old woman and her daughter said they both decided to stop wearing a headscarf after Amini died.

Damn. It's kind of expected for teenage girls to this off the yoke of patriarchy. It's pretty impressive that the older generation is getting in on this as most who would have fled the country soon after the Islamic Revolution.
 
buttercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They are amazing.  They're being tortured and killed, and they continue fighting.  Respect.

/  that takes ovaries of steel
// language does matter
/// women and men are capable of bravery
 
buttercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2dogsrunning: I know this is not the important part of this, but I really do get tired of male genitalia being the symbol of bravery or guts.

Any human being who has to push forward against those who only want to push them down, and does so in spite of personal risk, is brave, regardless of what genitalia they possess.


Say it louder for the folks in the back.
 
