"Nothing of value was lost" beats out "Sorry, anti-vaxxer" by a nose. Not a repeat from an hour ago
posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 9:50 AM



I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is eighteen months old.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: This story is eighteen months old.


... and still hilarious
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I Ate Shergar: This story is eighteen months old.

... and still hilarious


And greened again, literally two spots down.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
September 13, 2021, 9:55am

Do you remember where you were when this anti-vaxx schmuck died?

This is old news and I am grading it on the fark scale of what counts as old news.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: SpectroBoy: I Ate Shergar: This story is eighteen months old.

... and still hilarious

And greened again, literally two spots down.


Two spots down is a photoshop thread.  Three spots down is an article about a social media influencer who died after eating horse paste to treat his Lyme Disease.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: September 13, 2021, 9:55am

Do you remember where you were when this anti-vaxx schmuck died?

This is old news and I am grading it on the fark scale of what counts as old news.


She was one of America's greatest modern patriots

"RIP one of the biggest Patriots of current times. I called that extermination camp Amita many times last night, and police district 16 to report attempted murder," one typical commenter wrote.

The nation was never the same after what's-her-name died.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: This story is eighteen months old.


You're eighteen months old.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aren't these morons constantly saying that Covid-19 is "just a cold" and "nothing to worry about"? Weird how the goalposts keep constantly shifting with these idiots.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Real Question: if the dumbass wanted to cure with ivermectin why did they go to the hospital? Surely they had a horse load of the stuff at home already? Maybe they just wanted to hog a ventilator?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: I Ate Shergar: This story is eighteen months old.

You're eighteen months old.


NO YOU!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What has been gained by a Monday morning celebration of an idiot's death two years ago?

It's over.  Move on with your life.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: What has been gained by a Monday morning celebration of an idiot's death two years ago?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Aren't these morons constantly saying that Covid-19 is "just a cold" and "nothing to worry about"? Weird how the goalposts keep constantly shifting with these idiots.


Schrodinger's Pandemic

It's just a cold that was created as a bioweapon by China.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: What has been gained by a Monday morning celebration of an idiot's death two years ago?

It's over.  Move on with your life.


There's nothing wrong with being reminded that her death resulted in a net improvement of the world.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wage0048: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: What has been gained by a Monday morning celebration of an idiot's death two years ago?

It's over.  Move on with your life.

There's nothing wrong with being reminded that her death resulted in a net improvement of the world.


What a sad, sad, SAD life you must lead.

I sincerely pity you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just click here for my feelings on the subject, in the thread that's like four posts down....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: September 13, 2021, 9:55am

Do you remember where you were when this anti-vaxx schmuck died?

This is old news and I am grading it on the fark scale of what counts as old news.


As one should, TBH.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: This story is eighteen months old.


Follow up to see how the murder trial went?
 
jmr61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think I'm really glad she died. Now if Lin Wood would join her.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

