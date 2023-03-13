 Skip to content
(Vice)   Just before 7 am on March 3, Danny Lemoi posted an update in his hugely popular pro-ivermectin Telegram group, Dirt Road Discussions: "HAPPY FRIDAY ALL YOU POISONOUS HORSE PASTE EATING SURVIVORS" Hours later, Lemoi was dead   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Heart failure, Disease, Medicine, Poison, Heart, Headache, Death, Dyspnea  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but he died worm-free, and thus entered the gates of Republican heaven.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well hello...what seems to be the problem?
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way to fix our declining IQ problem.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the best laugh I've had so far today.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time a plague rat dies I feel more optimistic about the world.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's one of those people who lived their lives to serve as an example of what not to do.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin shoots...he scores!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Every time a plague rat dies I feel more optimistic about the world.


They're a suicide cult without the implied value of the desire to commit suicide.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks to be the second tier grifter who doesn't realize it's a gift.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was someone in our hospital who wanted it for their Covid. Hospitalist said absolutely not and if they tried to convince another doctor to give them a prescription, they would get discharged and they could treat them in their own hospital.

They shut up because they wanted treatment 😂
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some members of the group are taking ivermectin not only as a treatment against COVID, but as a cure-all for almost every disease-from cancer and depression, to autism and ovarian cysts-believing that every disease is caused by a parasite that is removed from the body by ivermectin, just as animals are given the drug to treat parasitic worms like tapeworm."

HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one can convince me that he died because of ivermectin," one member wrote this week. "He ultimately died because of our failed western medicine which only cares about profits and not the cure."

Wouldn't it be easier for them to underproduce ivermectin and charge thousands for it, rather than bankrolling a secretive propaganda program to convince people that off label use of horse medicine is a bad idea?
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, unexpected to him, maybe.

Lemoi, a heavy equipment operator who lived in Foster, Rhode Island, "passed away unexpectedly" on March 3, according to an online obituary post by his family last week.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very smrt to take medical advice from a guy that drives heavy equipment...

I think I'll take my dental advice from the honey wagon operator next....


/sarcasm
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Every time a plague rat dies I feel more optimistic about the world.


Even better, an alternative medicine influencer whose stupidity predated the pandemic.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: neongoats: Every time a plague rat dies I feel more optimistic about the world.

They're a suicide cult without the implied value of the desire to commit suicide.


More like a suicide cult that sacrifices themselves for the benefit of the ultra wealthy, while being a homicide cult against those who will not sacrifice themselves upon the throne of the ultra wealthy.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here.  Please continue to do your own research.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a feel good story to round out the day.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one can convince me that he died because of ivermectin," one member wrote this week. "He ultimately died because of our failed western medicine which only cares about profits and not the cure."

Wait, so you morons won't listen to western medicine but somehow it's still western medicine's fault when you kill yourselves by housing massive overdoses of horse paste for months on end?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh darn. Anyway, how about those Oscars?
 
cookiedough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article stated he was taking it for a decade. My question is WTF why??
I can understand the idiot move of taking it for a "covid cure", but why start it a decade ago? What cure was he going for then?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiedough: The article stated he was taking it for a decade. My question is WTF why??
I can understand the idiot move of taking it for a "covid cure", but why start it a decade ago? What cure was he going for then?


Worms.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting hill to die on.

/When I say "interesting", I really mean "stupid".
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbecue Bob: Interesting hill to die on.

/When I say "interesting", I really mean "stupid".


Well, at least he's dead
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiedough: The article stated he was taking it for a decade. My question is WTF why??
I can understand the idiot move of taking it for a "covid cure", but why start it a decade ago? What cure was he going for then?


When in horse, do as the horses do
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: "Some members of the group are taking ivermectin not only as a treatment against COVID, but as a cure-all for almost every disease-from cancer and depression, to autism and ovarian cysts-believing that every disease is caused by a parasite that is removed from the body by ivermectin, just as animals are given the drug to treat parasitic worms like tapeworm."

[Fark user image 310x163]


Well, at least they've got a consistent worldview. Completely wrong, but consistent.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: cookiedough: The article stated he was taking it for a decade. My question is WTF why??
I can understand the idiot move of taking it for a "covid cure", but why start it a decade ago? What cure was he going for then?

When in horse, do as the horses do


- Catherine the Great - probably
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiedough: The article stated he was taking it for a decade. My question is WTF why??
I can understand the idiot move of taking it for a "covid cure", but why start it a decade ago? What cure was he going for then?


He had Lyme disease, per the article.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was taking it daily for 10 years. I'm surprised he lived this long.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiedough: The article stated he was taking it for a decade. My question is WTF why??
I can understand the idiot move of taking it for a "covid cure", but why start it a decade ago? What cure was he going for then?


That was in the article too. I suppose, as mentioned above, he thought it to be a treatment for the bacteria that cause Lyme disease because the disease must have been causing him heart problems.

Lemoi began taking the version of ivermectin designed for animals on a daily basis in 2012, after he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, according to a detailed account of his medical history he gave on a podcast last November. He said then that five months after first taking the drug, he quit all other treatments and believed ivermectin had "regenerated" his heart muscle.

It's insane and sad what people get into their heads to do when western medicine doesn't have the technology to restore them to their understanding of how they should feel
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: He was taking it daily for 10 years. I'm surprised he lived this long.


Pre-covid hysteria.  Or hysterical depending on your POV.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"They just keep on getting eliminated huh Vic?"

"Right you are Ken!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: neongoats: Every time a plague rat dies I feel more optimistic about the world.

They're a suicide cult without the implied value of the desire to commit suicide.


The only thing I hate is their desire to kill innocent people too. Wish all these idiots would flock to one state and die from their medical freedom and leave the rest of us alone.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If all the things to hang your hat on, to define your personality, this guy chose taking daily doses of an anti-parasite medicine. It's probably not what killed him, but it definitely took his life.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "No one can convince me that he died because of ivermectin," one member wrote this week. "He ultimately died because of our failed western medicine which only cares about profits and not the cure."

Wouldn't it be easier for them to underproduce ivermectin and charge thousands for it, rather than bankrolling a secretive propaganda program to convince people that off label use of horse medicine is a bad idea?


That'll work out great for the people who actually need ivermectin for the cases where it's actually proven to be useful.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mcmnky: HotWingConspiracy: "No one can convince me that he died because of ivermectin," one member wrote this week. "He ultimately died because of our failed western medicine which only cares about profits and not the cure."

Wouldn't it be easier for them to underproduce ivermectin and charge thousands for it, rather than bankrolling a secretive propaganda program to convince people that off label use of horse medicine is a bad idea?

That'll work out great for the people who actually need ivermectin for the cases where it's actually proven to be useful.


Yeah, they can get it from a doctor then.
 
