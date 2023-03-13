 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Jessica Chastain, who is like an actress or something, was the only person at the Oscars with an IQ above yogurt   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
77
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1928 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 11:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, come on...Cocaine Bear attacking Malala was some seriously high-class content.

/it's the only part I saw
//it was enough to confirm I had no reason to watch any of it
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?


We're still doing this, huh?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

We're still doing this, huh?


Smart people are. I'd say I'm sorry that you're not, but you and your ilk wont be missed anyways.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: FLMountainMan: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

We're still doing this, huh?

Smart people are. I'd say I'm sorry that you're not, but you and your ilk wont be missed anyways.


On the other hand, your public appearances are greatly missed.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x660]


Good god, Halle is an amazing woman.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Breaking news, it's March 2023, get off your high horse.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be fair, not wanting to breathe the same air as some of those people is just instinctive.
 
Elzar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No problem with folks still masking - wish everyone adopted the Japanese approach and just masked up when sick (regardless of whether it is covid or not).
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, come on...Cocaine Bear attacking Malala was some seriously high-class content.

/it's the only part I saw
//it was enough to confirm I had no reason to watch any of it


The butthurt about this on social media is hilarious.

"Malala is a Nobel prize winner. Why is Jimmy Kimmel asking Malala such a stupid question about Harry Styles and Chris Pine?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And she had to take it off for Jimmy Kimmel's stupid Q&A segment.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?


Are Covid outbreaks after a large event still a thing? If they are, nobody seems to be reporting on them.

A month or so ago the Canadian Auto Show was held here in Toronto. The convention was packed to the point where they stopped letting people in, and virtually nobody was wearing a mask. Haven't heard of any outbreaks because of that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x660]

Good god, Halle is an amazing woman.


Huh. I'd have thought Jenny McCarthy was more your speed.
Intellectually, anyway.
 
someonelse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x660]


Masked in audience seating and unmasked on stage seems totally reasonable. Also, those are both great dresses, and I love Halle's hair.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mask in-doors.
Stay away from crowds.
For the love of Christ, wear a mask if you are sick.
When I see people unmasked in the grocery store, it reminds of this:

Steve Trotter after the Tampa bridge swing pt 1 of 2
Youtube am8uTvhv48o
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Breaking news, it's March 2023, get off your high horse.



Taking sensible precautions for your own personal health and safety =/= being on a high horse.

Do you have a similar meltdown when you see someone wearing a seatbelt?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Since this is from the Daily Mail, now I doubt Jessica Chastain and The Oscars exist.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

Seriously, it's better to stay home than to be in a room full of maskless folks desperate to talk, scream, groan, whatever. Kudos to her for realizing the obvious, wearing a mask and doing her best to prevent spreading potential illness to others.
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: FLMountainMan: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

We're still doing this, huh?

Smart people are. I'd say I'm sorry that you're not, but you and your ilk wont be missed anyways.


Fun fact: according to the CDC, current weekly case numbers are the lowest since the summer of 2021, and before that during the time everyone was in lockdown. That's despite considerably lower masking rates than either of those periods.

Now, it's true that home testing is likely capturing a considerable number of cases that don't get officially reported, and mild cases might not even get that level of test. But it's also true that Covid hospitalization rates have only been lower than now in summer 2021 and immediately after the huge Omicron spike in early 2022.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_weeklycases_select_00

I do continue to mask in some situations, but not all. I also have failed to mask up in situations I really should have, such as flying to Hawaii and back last fall. Still no known Covid. Being fully up to date on boosters may well have more of an impact at this point than masking does. But that's just my anecdote.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: FLMountainMan: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

We're still doing this, huh?

Smart people are. I'd say I'm sorry that you're not, but you and your ilk wont be missed anyways.


My sister had some non-covid crud and I had to be around her for an extended period, we both masked up, and I didn't catch the crud so *shrug*.  But I'm not masking up given I had my 2 shots, booster, and updated booster all ASAP and the wave of everything else that came through when most mandated masking was abolished just supports the theory of immune systems needing some low-level of exposure to germs to keep them in shape and ready.  Now if someone says "I need you to mask up around me" I'm fine with that.  But we're at the point now where the variants are a lot more contagious and a lot less severe having evolved towards an upper respiratory thing that unless you are super good at mask discipline you're gonna get something.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Actually, it was Bryce Howard, but you couldn't tell b/c of the mask.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its a personal choice she made to wear the mask.

Isn't that what these morons who keep belching about "fReEdOm" are supposed to support?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Mask in-doors.
Stay away from crowds.
For the love of Christ, wear a mask if you are sick.
When I see people unmasked in the grocery store, it reminds of this:

[YouTube video: Steve Trotter after the Tampa bridge swing pt 1 of 2]


"But masks don't work! Not as well as this horse paste, anyway." -People who keep dying in droves
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

someonelse: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x660]

Masked in audience seating and unmasked on stage seems totally reasonable. Also, those are both great dresses, and I love Halle's hair.


It's all the same air swirling around though.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good dog, Jessica.

Here is a bone.
 
someonelse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: Mimekiller: Breaking news, it's March 2023, get off your high horse.


Taking sensible precautions for your own personal health and safety =/= being on a high horse.

Do you have a similar meltdown when you see someone wearing a seatbelt?


TAKE OFF YER LAP DIAPER SHEEPLE!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pandemic's over. Moose out front should have told you. Covid is endemic. Oh wait, I almost forgot this is about the US, which has a low vaccination rate, ridiculous healthcare costs, and hasn't even adopted the metric system. So carry on like it's 2020.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Good dog, Jessica.

Here is a bone.


Shouldn't you be supporting her personal choice to wear a mask?
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, she left Matt Damon on Mars to die.  She's got my vote.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trialpha: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

Are Covid outbreaks after a large event still a thing? If they are, nobody seems to be reporting on them.

A month or so ago the Canadian Auto Show was held here in Toronto. The convention was packed to the point where they stopped letting people in, and virtually nobody was wearing a mask. Haven't heard of any outbreaks because of that.


They've stopped doing tracing, so it would only be speculation about where people are getting it from.

/went to two gatherings this weekend where food was being served
//had been good about masking up until that point
///started feeling weird when I realized how many people were going to be at the first one, and probably should've bailed early
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: Well, she left Matt Damon on Mars to die.  She's got my vote.


Kimmel's too.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Um... almost no one still wears a mask anywhere. I never objected to mask mandates, and I dutifully wore one wherever it was required (and I still do), but this story is stupid, and so is the suggestion that everyone who didn't wear a mask at the Oscars is unintelligent.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x660]


That was definitely a "lord save me" moment
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A scared little leftist brown shirt.  She probably thinks its protecting earth from her methane breath too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: A scared little leftist brown shirt.  She probably thinks its protecting earth from her methane breath too.


You're more scared of her than she is of you, Son.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If someone chooses to wear a mask just let them. Don't comment on it. You have no idea why they're doing it and it really is none of your business... unless you're a 'journalist' of course.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh.  Is it 2022 or something?  Even the hospitals around here are letting go of their masking policy.  I'm still wearing them but breaking out into misanthropic rants if I see someone not wearing one inside just ain't cool anymore.
 
Kuta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/openforum/article/covid-virus-endemic-17723060.php

TLDR written by someone who knows

1) Retire Quarantines
2) Stop Asymptomatic Testing
3) End All Mask Mandates
4) Shorter Isolation Periods
5) Boosters for Some, but not all

and a bonus one from me
6) Stop Being a Dick about other People Not Wearing Masks
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: A scared little leftist brown shirt.



lol.

Anything else I'd say to you would get me a time-out, and it isn't as if you'd be smart enough to understand anyways.

Either way, along with the other waste of oxygen upthread, you wont be missed either.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: Mimekiller: Breaking news, it's March 2023, get off your high horse.


Taking sensible precautions for your own personal health and safety =/= being on a high horse.

Do you have a similar meltdown when you see someone wearing a seatbelt?


Are you wearing a seatbelt right now
 
proteus_b
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: FLMountainMan: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

We're still doing this, huh?

Smart people are. I'd say I'm sorry that you're not, but you and your ilk wont be missed anyways.


It seems like you are implying that people who are not permanently masked will all die soon of Covid, and that you are excited about this "very realistic and likely" prospect. But I'm not sure that your boast is quite as sane as you think it is.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If someone chooses to wear a mask just let them. Don't comment on it. You have no idea why they're doing it and it really is none of your business... unless you're a 'journalist' of course.


Mind one's own business?
This is Twenty First Century America, sir, not some f**king Arby's.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trialpha: Are Covid outbreaks after a large event still a thing? If they are, nobody seems to be reporting on them.


Yes, and yes. Everyone from governors to groupies. Heck, Glenn Close didn't attend the Oscars because she was infected, and who knows how many folks there are walking around with COVID in 'em?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Uh.  Is it 2022 or something?  Even the hospitals around here are letting go of their masking policy.  I'm still wearing them but breaking out into misanthropic rants if I see someone not wearing one inside just ain't cool anymore.


It's polite to let people die from a vasculitis if that is their choice. It's Nurgle's choice too. ;)
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Actually, it was Bryce Howard, but you couldn't tell b/c of the mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

proteus_b: NuclearPenguins: FLMountainMan: OldRod: Someone wears a mask to the Oscars and this is news?  FU ABC!  And when there's an inevitable COVID outbreak in a few days, you'll report that with as much visibility, right?

We're still doing this, huh?

Smart people are. I'd say I'm sorry that you're not, but you and your ilk wont be missed anyways.

It seems like you are implying that people who are not permanently masked will all die soon of Covid, and that you are excited about this "very realistic and likely" prospect. But I'm not sure that your boast is quite as sane as you think it is.


Why would I want to share this planet with selfish and stupid people? The fewer of them there are the better the place will be for the rest of us.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Jeff Van Fooks: A scared little leftist brown shirt.


lol.

Anything else I'd say to you would get me a time-out, and it isn't as if you'd be smart enough to understand anyways.

Either way, along with the other waste of oxygen upthread, you wont be missed either.


It would be funny to see Jeff in the same room with her - a fat, dumpy little white privilege boy, scared shiatless of a beautiful. accomplished woman. He would stammer and blush and wee himself.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nevermind COVID, I'm still wearing a mask b/c I haven't had those little nagging colds/flu I used to get every winter.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: A scared little leftist brown shirt.  She probably thinks its protecting earth from her methane breath too.


Okay grandpa let's change that diaper and get you back to bed
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.