(EuroMaidan)   Day 383 of WW3. Russia tried and failed to locate Patriot battery with last missile attack. Will likely try again once it's installed. Welcome to your missing SAM Monday Russo-Ukraine War thread   (euromaidanpress.com) divider line
    More: News, Anti-aircraft warfare, MIM-104 Patriot, Such tactics, System, Ukrainian Defense Forces, massive missile attack, preliminary information, Russians  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. A new week in this on-going war. Bakhmut is still holding, and the ruscists are still attacking. Here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, March 13

EXPLAINED: Why Wagner's Chief Says He Wants to 'Reboot' His Private Army

Identity of Executed POW Confirmed, Awarded Ukraine's Top Military Honour

Boycott Threat Over Ukraine War Clouds Paris Olympics

Real Estate Market: Survival in a War-Ravaged Ukraine

How Victims of Russian Missile Strikes Are Now Targets for American Conspiracy Theorists

Wagner Says Russian Fighters Near Central Bakhmut 'Killing Zone'

OPINION: Biden's Answer on F-16 to Ukraine is an Excuse... and Not a Good One


Study: Ukraine becomes world's third largest arms importer in 2022.
As a result of military assistance provided by the U.S. and European countries following the full-scale Russian invasion in February last year, Ukraine became the world's third largest arms importer in 2022, according to a new study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Couple killed in Mykolaiv Oblast as Russia attacks 7 Ukrainian regions.
Russian forces hiat the village of Solonchaky in southern Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of March 13, killing a couple and injuring their 7-year-old child, the State Emergency Service reported. The attack destroyed a house and wounded two more people.

Commander: Russia's Wagner forces trying to break into central Bakhmut, but suffering 'significant losses.'
The battlefield situation around Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut remains "difficult" as the assault units of the Russian state-backed mercenary group Wagner continue trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and advance to the central areas of the city, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, said on March 13.

General Staff: Russia has lost 159,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.
Ukraine's General Staff reported on March 13 that Russia had also lost 3,405 tanks, 6,673 armored fighting vehicles, 5,281 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,402 artillery systems, 484 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 301 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,061 drones, and 18 boats.

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 102 Russian attacks.
Ukrainian forces repelled 102 Russian attacks in five areas on March 12, according to the General Staff report.

ISW: Wagner's conflict with Russian Ministry of Defense culminates in Bakhmut.
The Institute for the Study of War reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense is "likely seizing the opportunity to deliberately expend both elite and convict Wagner mercenary forces in Bakhmut," in its latest update on March 12.

Governor: Russia's air defense downs 4 missiles in Belgorod region.
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed via Telegram that Russian forces shot down four missiles over the Russian region and its capital on March 13, wounding at least one person.

'Navalny' wins best documentary at Oscars.
"Navalny," a documentary on the poisoning and detention of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, won the Oscar for best feature documentary on March 12.

Saakashvili claims he was poisoned, says he is 'close to death.'
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili told Sky News he was poisoned in prison, adding that he is at risk of death. "I am in bed all the time, my bones are disintegrating and it gives excruciating pain," he told Sky News.

Lukashenko visits Iran to discuss bilateral relations.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Tehran, Iran, on March 12 to meet with Iranian leaders, according to Lukashenko's official press service. They will reportedly discuss the countries' bilateral relations with an "emphasis on trade and economic cooperation," including industry, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Swiss President reiterates support for Ukraine arms ban.
Swiss President Alain Berset reiterated his support for Switzerland's ban on supplying Ukraine with Swiss-made weapons. "Swiss weapons must not be used in wars," he told NZZ am Sonntag on March 12.

Ukraine war latest: Authorities identify defiant Ukrainian POW executed by Russians

And that's your lot. Let's hope this is a better week for everyone except the ruscists. Hug your loved ones, and do some good. Seems like we need more of that nowadays. Have a great day everyone.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a long document but I suggest those interested in the background of Russia's military thinking read pages 31 and 32.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 4 through March 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you Farkers for keeping this top-of-mind. US goldfish memories need to be juiced.

That said, 160K troops lost? A standing army won't have much standing no matter how this ends.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How much ground vatnik did I miss?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Thank you Farkers for keeping this top-of-mind. US goldfish memories need to be juiced.

That said, 160K troops lost? A standing army won't have much standing no matter how this ends.


Is it 160k now... why was the number improtaint ... got to go look at the underwater castle for a bit... oh the war.

160k was the target for 6 months Russian involuntary recruitment.  Twice.

That 160k isn't casualties, it is dead and the wounded is at least 2x (based on the finest propaganda sources) or 3x to 5x that (based on everyone else's numbers).
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: ISW: Wagner's conflict with Russian Ministry of Defense culminates in Bakhmut.
The Institute for the Study of War reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense is "likely seizing the opportunity to deliberately expend both elite and convict Wagner mercenary forces in Bakhmut," in its latest update on March 12.


And there's ISW with the "yes but no" for Rob Lee's Twitter yesterday.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Poop on Putin.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russia already has a population in decline...then, there's this:

"Wagner representatives visit Moscow high schools for career talks. They distribute questionnaires entitled 'application of a young warrior' to collect the contact details of underage pupils."

That's both remarkably short-sighted and incredibly on-brand for Russia...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Keep calm and kill russians.

Also.... ZELESNKY IS ALIVE!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Thank you Farkers for keeping this top-of-mind. US goldfish memories need to be juiced.

That said, 160K troops lost? A standing army won't have much standing no matter how this ends.

Is it 160k now... why was the number improtaint ... got to go look at the underwater castle for a bit... oh the war.

160k was the target for 6 months Russian involuntary recruitment.  Twice.

That 160k isn't casualties, it is dead and the wounded is at least 2x (based on the finest propaganda sources) or 3x to 5x that (based on everyone else's numbers).


Yeah, that's part of the reason why I think this numbers aren't accurate
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Thank you Farkers for keeping this top-of-mind. US goldfish memories need to be juiced.

That said, 160K troops lost? A standing army won't have much standing no matter how this ends.

Is it 160k now... why was the number improtaint ... got to go look at the underwater castle for a bit... oh the war.

160k was the target for 6 months Russian involuntary recruitment.  Twice.

That 160k isn't casualties, it is dead and the wounded is at least 2x (based on the finest propaganda sources) or 3x to 5x that (based on everyone else's numbers).


Not to mention that the expenditure of material is STAGGERING.

Each one of those tanks represents at least $1 million.

Most of the planes are in excess of $20 million, if not significantly more.

Not to mention the Moskva.
 
mederu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Collects Forces for the possible advance in Bakhmut | Ruzzia is scared
Youtube 79Uo4SwrytY

Yesterdays Denys
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It is truly appalling and unbelievable that the russians have embraced the Z logo.
You see it back home now too.
They really have embraced being the new nazis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
12 Mar: Russians GOT INTO HORRIBLE ATTRITION FIGHTS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 7cY_pkbpdaQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: DON.MAC: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Thank you Farkers for keeping this top-of-mind. US goldfish memories need to be juiced.

That said, 160K troops lost? A standing army won't have much standing no matter how this ends.

Is it 160k now... why was the number improtaint ... got to go look at the underwater castle for a bit... oh the war.

160k was the target for 6 months Russian involuntary recruitment.  Twice.

That 160k isn't casualties, it is dead and the wounded is at least 2x (based on the finest propaganda sources) or 3x to 5x that (based on everyone else's numbers).

Not to mention that the expenditure of material is STAGGERING.

Each one of those tanks represents at least $1 million.

Most of the planes are in excess of $20 million, if not significantly more.

Not to mention the Moskva.


Moskva is literally unreplaceable. It's really too bad Ukraine doesn't really have any anti-submarine capabilities at the moment.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'I hope I haven't killed anybody': the pacifist author fighting on Ukraine's frontline
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
France is already sending one armored 'oddity' to Ukraine. Now it might send a slightly odder one.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wikipedia now refers to the Russian Z as a Zwastika

/ this name needs to stick
// for centuries
/// In reference to the no defunct state of russia
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


OK, just as a point of clarification... just WTF are they referring to in the "Special Equipment"?  That's been bugging me for a while...  Odds and Ends support vehicles and extremely specialized equip?
 
Delawhat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We should probably start tracking "windows" in the Russian losses table.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
France pushes protectionism in Ukraine defense plan

The European Parliament is divided on whether access to half a billion euros for arms production should be limited to the EU.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gaslight: This is a long document but I suggest those interested in the background of Russia's military thinking read pages 31 and 32.


Here is another excellenct read. The NATO book is older however (2018).
 
loki021376
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


Even on the  "rest" days it seems that the ruskies can't help but trip over their own d*cks and stumble into a slaughter.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]

OK, just as a point of clarification... just WTF are they referring to in the "Special Equipment"?  That's been bugging me for a while...  Odds and Ends support vehicles and extremely specialized equip?


Ice cream trucks and Scooby Doo vans.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 minute ago  

loki021376: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]

Even on the  "rest" days it seems that the ruskies can't help but trip over their own d*cks and stumble into a slaughter.



I guess "Fighting for our lives," has some advantage against, "What the fark are we doing here, and how do I reload this stupid thing?"
 
