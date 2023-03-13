 Skip to content
(UPI)   10 years ago today, a new Pontiff was elected and immediately decided to lighten up   (upi.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I like Francis.  The whole, "Who am I to judge?," line stemmed from a reporter asking him about a so-called "gay lobby" in the Vatican.  He replied, "Well nobody's come up to me and shown me a card.  Look, if someone is gay and yet they seek the Lord, then who am I to judge?"  Right there, he admitted he was just a man who was chosen by men to lead the church Peter founded, not the final judge and jury.  Very humble, in my opinion.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He seems like the truest face of goodness you can find at that tier of a religious organization....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's something to be said for a Pope who isn't afraid to slap a biatch.
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's also got some wicked cool magic tricks.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/One of those is not real.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He seems like the truest face of goodness you can find at that tier of a religious organization....


So like the skinniest kid at fat camp?

/agrees that Francis is one of the few good ones at that cesspool of an organization
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
bluorangefyre: "Look, if someone is gay and yet they seek the Lord, then who am I to judge?"

There are anti-gay evangelical churches that use basically the same rhetoric: "We don't judge, God does, and we're trying to be nice to gay people in that we don't think gayness is worse than any other sin, so if you truly seek him God is willing to forgive you no matter where you're coming from."

I don't think anyone expects a single pontiff to significantly change centuries of Catholic doctrine, but the last decade of "the pope says something couched in very specific deniable phrasing" followed by "the Vatican later puts out a press statement acknowledging that official Catholic doctrine has not changed" isn't as giant an improvement as people seem to think.
 
