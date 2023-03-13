 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Three year old exercises her 2nd amendment rights and kills her four year old sister in Texas. Sad tag narrowly beats out scary, dumbass, and Murica tag   (abc7.com) divider line
77
    More: Sad, Apartment, Weapon, Firearm, 4-year-old girl, HARRIS COUNTY, Death, Pistol, Semi-automatic pistol  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.


Whoever owned the gun, and whoever left it unprotected needs to be charged.  I don't give a rats ass if it's the mourning parents.  They need to be held accountable for their negligence.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whoever owned the gun needs to be charged.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.


Whoever owned the gun, and whoever left it unprotected needs to be charged.  I don't give a rats ass if it's the mourning parents.  They need to be held accountable for their negligence.


I don't disagree with you, but I'll bet you 20 bucks nobody in the apartment "owned" the gun and the trail as to how it got there will never be discovered.

FTA:  Gonzalez urges people to ensure their guns are stored where kids cannot reach them, especially entering spring break week, when more kids will be at home.

How about urging people to store their guns in locked containers?  Too many people interpret this as putting their guns in the top drawer of the nightstand.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.


Considering that that knowledge is still not enough to encourage safe storage of guns maybe the threat of sitting in an 8' x 10' for 6 years mourning your dead child might get through to a few people

/people are selfish, they'll only act to save their own hide
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.

Considering that that knowledge is still not enough to encourage safe storage of guns maybe the threat of sitting in an 8' x 10' for 6 years mourning your dead child might get through to a few people

/people are selfish, they'll only act to save their own hide


That's not how it works. No one thinks they'll be the one it happens to.

Laws like this one don't really prevent the things they are intended to, because they rely on people assessing risk, and if they could do that we wouldn't need such laws.

The reality is that if we want to prevent such incidents, we have to drastically reduce the number of guns available.

But we've decided as a culture that dead kids are a price we're willing to pay for our guns.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MS13 is enlisting them younger and younger.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyclometh: Laws like this one don't really prevent the things they are intended to, because they rely on people assessing risk, and if they could do that we wouldn't need such laws.


You could say the same thing about any child endangerment law.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: How about urging people to store their guns in locked containers?  Too many people interpret this as putting their guns in the top drawer of the nightstand.


How about not having a gun in your house, because it's 100 times more likely it will be used to kill a family member, friend, or visitor, or about half the time, yourself in a suicide, than it is to be used in your infantile vigilante fantasy of fighting off an armed home invader / repelling a takeover by your oppressive government.

Until America outgrows its childish gun culture, 100 people a day - that's a 9/11 a month, or two plane crashes killing all passengers a week, for context - will continue to die from gunshots, regardless of any amount of "responsible gun ownership", because the only "responsible gun ownership" is not having a gun in your house.

P.S. no, your random anecdote of the one time in a thousand a gun owner actually fought off an attacker does not change the facts.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.


Your point seems to argue there should be neither preventative nor punitive laws when it comes to a toddler's access to an adult's weaponry.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.

Your point seems to argue there should be neither preventative nor punitive laws when it comes to a toddler's access to an adult's weaponry.


Or car seats, or seat belts, or a dangerous dog, or juggling your child over a lion's den, or feeding them safely, or not feeding them at all, or or or or
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.


The parents kept s loaded, unsecured gun in a home with two children. They are sociopaths and they do not love their kids, the surviving one or the one they murdered.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for your service.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers but now is not the time to discuss gun control.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.


Whoever owned the gun, and whoever left it unprotected needs to be charged.  I don't give a rats ass if it's the mourning parents.  They need to be held accountable for their negligence.


Well , the parents won't be charged. Because it wasn't mentioned, I'm going to assume these are white, god fearing Christian types.
If they were any other race or religion it would have been mentioned a dozen times.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the important part is that she was kept safe from drag queens and the wokeness that is deadlier than COVID.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS...
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: koder: Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.

Your point seems to argue there should be neither preventative nor punitive laws when it comes to a toddler's access to an adult's weaponry.

Or car seats, or seat belts, or a dangerous dog, or juggling your child over a lion's den, or feeding them safely, or not feeding them at all, or or or or


It's just questioning how effective those types of laws are. If it's already in place, it obviously didn't help this situation.

Retribution as a legal theory doesn't really deter crime or there would be no crime. Murder is illegal, but if it was legalized, I would still commit as many as I like...zero. We should be looking at a harm reduction model.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times have we heard that we don't need new gun laws, we just need to enforce existing laws? But they can't even be bothered to do that in this case. Accessory to manslaughter, child endangerment, whatever. Parents need to be punished for kids being killed with a parent's gun.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a small price to pay for freedom.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cull the entire herd.  They have a disease.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real danger is that those girls might see a man in a dress.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.

LOL

When you think about it, the parents are heroes for being armed to protect that kid. Who puts heroes in jail?
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Maybe you should drive: How about urging people to store their guns in locked containers?  Too many people interpret this as putting their guns in the top drawer of the nightstand.

How about not having a gun in your house, because it's 100 times more likely it will be used to kill a family member, friend, or visitor, or about half the time, yourself in a suicide, than it is to be used in your infantile vigilante fantasy of fighting off an armed home invader / repelling a takeover by your oppressive government.

Until America outgrows its childish gun culture, 100 people a day - that's a 9/11 a month, or two plane crashes killing all passengers a week, for context - will continue to die from gunshots, regardless of any amount of "responsible gun ownership", because the only "responsible gun ownership" is not having a gun in your house.

P.S. no, your random anecdote of the one time in a thousand a gun owner actually fought off an attacker does not change the facts.


So much this - guns for protection is nothing more than an adult security blanket. Imagine folks with so little self-esteem that they bought into the lie that a gun was actually an 'equalizer'...
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: The real danger is that those girls might see a man in a dress.


Which is extra-funny, given Jesus' likely attire.

/He shows up for his Second Coming in a Red state, he's off to jail
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.


Whoever owned the gun, and whoever left it unprotected needs to be charged.  I don't give a rats ass if it's the mourning parents.  They need to be held accountable for their negligence.


It's Texas, they'll be given medals for making sure the little sister had the means to defend herself.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: It's just questioning how effective those types of laws are. If it's already in place, it obviously didn't help this situation.

Retribution as a legal theory doesn't really deter crime or there would be no crime. Murder is illegal, but if it was legalized, I would still commit as many as I like...zero. We should be looking at a harm reduction model.


Keeping parents like this away from their children and away from guns is a harm reduction model.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We MUST get rid of the 2nd.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one!
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You've got to make sure you're a responsible gun owner"

Problem here is that it would take a responsible adult, yet our society is filled with adolescent-adults who want coloring-book movies, don't want to be told to wear a mask even if it is in their healthy interest, act out like spoiled children on planes, just want to go out and play and hate being told to stay at home, want to read novels but only if it has pictures and not words, etc. ad naseum.

Maybe it is time society realizes that flooding it with toys they are not mature enough to play with should be forbidden.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Whoever owned the gun needs to be charged.


Even in Texas?

Anyway, look...  You can blame the negligence all you want.  You can say that the parents are idiots.  You can say all kinds of things like that, but it doesn't change one simple fact:  If these idiots were not able to obtain the gun in the first place, this would not have happened.

Enough of this nonsense with "everyone can have guns until they prove they can't."

Ugh.  Whatever.  Hopefully they learned their lesson.  Probably not though.  They will just blame someone else for it.  Probably the libs.  They'll find a way.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.


Probably. But what do you want to bet they don't get rid of their guns and learn mostly nothing?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: BizarreMan: Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.


Whoever owned the gun, and whoever left it unprotected needs to be charged.  I don't give a rats ass if it's the mourning parents.  They need to be held accountable for their negligence.

Well , the parents won't be charged. Because it wasn't mentioned, I'm going to assume these are white, god fearing Christian types.
If they were any other race or religion it would have been mentioned a dozen times.


White....not in that neck of the woods in an apartment complex. Sure it's not gunpoint but still.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A three year old girl accidentally shot and killed her four year old sister while they were playing with a gun.

Utter tragedy.

And we just blink and snark.

Even in the article, the police CIO says something like "it is just another..."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.


If the interests of justice is to deter future incidents, then yes. I'm not saying they need to do hard time but come on, this warrants a misdemeanor at least!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, If I kill my kid, I get a free pass, but if I kill some rando while drinking and driving, I should never own a car again AND go to prison?

Moral consistency from the gun lovers today.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a tragic story, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting are clear.  This child was groomed by Antifa.  The only way to prevent someone like this from happening again is to make being a Democrat illegal.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And again, the NRA will quickly explain how the "Shooter" should be prosecuted.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How is it possible that in the state of Texas, the 4 year old didn't have her own firearm to defend herself?

Governor Abbott, you must do more to insure that every toddler is armed to the teeth.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'You've got to make sure you're a responsible gun owner. Secure your weapons in a safe place. It's got to be more than just to tell the kids not to touch the weapons," Gonzalez said.


I'm sure this time the message will get through...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: Cyclometh: While I'm also enraged about this, it should be asked: will charging a parent with a crime in this situation serve the interests of justice?

It won't bring the victim back, and it will almost certainly further traumatize the surviving victim who faces a lifetime of suffering knowing she killed her sibling. Add getting her parent(s) thrown in jail on top of that? How much is enough pain?

I don't have a good answer, but this child has just suffered trauma they will never recover from, and unless the parents are sociopaths, the loss of their child at the hands of their other one is more punishment than the courts could ever mete out.

Your point seems to argue there should be neither preventative nor punitive laws when it comes to a toddler's access to an adult's weaponry.


Or any laws, really.
 
farbles
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is a horrible yet totally foreseeable thing that happens several times a week in the US, and only there.

Americans are in love with the idea of killing other Americans. They'll piss and whine and moan about the constant bloodshed, dead children and daily mass shooting events, but the trends are obvious.

More dead Americans each year. And that's the way everybody likes it.

It's not just guns, either.

Americans killing other Americans with cars are way, way up. Child fatalities via car have doubled since 80% of the new cars on the road there now - and only there - are legally "light trucks" not requiring the same safety laws as cars.

Overall, death and Americans have never been closer - the US infant mortality rate is among the highest in the industrialized world as well.

There is no other country in the world, including war zones, where such daily carnage occurs or is tolerated.

Much "oh this is awful". Zero "then let's stop doing the deadly stuff that's killing all our kids".

Ain't nothing gonna happen except death line goes up. Today. Tomorrow. Day after.

Those battles are lost. Americans gonna American because they like what they've got going.

If they didn't, then like the rest of the world did, they would change it.

They are not going to change a thing. End of file.
 
debug
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't find things like this sad anymore.  I'm at the shrug and say "oh well" stage.  I really don't give a shiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farbles: Child fatalities via car have doubled since 80% of the new cars on the road there now - and only there - are legally "light trucks" not requiring the same safety laws as cars.


*citation needed*

/fatalities per vmt has gone up, largely for the reason you cite, but not that much though
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I literally can't think of a single incident of a child shooting someone dead in Germany.
(yeah, it's me again. Feel free to block me)

Does anyone know of cases of children* shooting people from somewhere else except the US?
*except child soldiers
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh f*ck this. Charge the parents with negligent homicide. 100% their fault.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: BizarreMan: Officials said it is not clear at this point if anyone will face charges.


Whoever owned the gun, and whoever left it unprotected needs to be charged.  I don't give a rats ass if it's the mourning parents.  They need to be held accountable for their negligence.

I don't disagree with you, but I'll bet you 20 bucks nobody in the apartment "owned" the gun and the trail as to how it got there will never be discovered.

FTA:  Gonzalez urges people to ensure their guns are stored where kids cannot reach them, especially entering spring break week, when more kids will be at home.

How about urging people to store their guns in locked containers?  Too many people interpret this as putting their guns in the top drawer of the nightstand.


Locking up guns?  What the hell kind of un-American, socialist commie bullshiat are you pushing?  SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!!!
 
mrwknd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Darwin works in mysterious ways.

Also, the gene pool is quite shallow for the parents.

Should I be sad? Well, no. The parents are 100% at blame here, they chose to put their child at risk. They are complicit for the involuntary homicide of their child. Child endangerment.

Who keeps a loaded gun at home with easy access to a child?

/Texass and other red States chose this lifestyle of idiocy.
 
farbles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: farbles: Child fatalities via car have doubled since 80% of the new cars on the road there now - and only there - are legally "light trucks" not requiring the same safety laws as cars.

*citation needed*

/fatalities per vmt has gone up, largely for the reason you cite, but not that much though


You're right, my bad. It's child drug overdoses and poisonings in the US that have doubled.

Child car fatalities are only up a few percent.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2201761
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

danny_kay: I literally can't think of a single incident of a child shooting someone dead in Germany.
(yeah, it's me again. Feel free to block me)

Does anyone know of cases of children* shooting people from somewhere else except the US?
*except child soldiers


Sure....exclude the Hitler Youth.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.