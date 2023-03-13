 Skip to content
(PsyPost)   Conclusion? Fap away   (psypost.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Fark would have made this a heck of a thread.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already am subby!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why otherwise rational people listen to the god-botheres...I don't know.
 
billix0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shall be ascending any day now
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a bunch of jerkoffs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
anti-masturbation groups

I don't care for your new woke lingo, I'm still calling it church!
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't have to tell me twice. Or even once, now that I think about it.
/fap
 
Creidiki
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can persuade angry, confused and sexually repressed young men into some really kinky shiat.

So I have heard.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: anti-masturbation groups

I don't care for your new woke lingo, I'm still calling it church!


That's a weird way to spell Kellogs Cornflakes.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*eyes the $150 chastity belt I just received and assembled*

Dammit.
 
batlock666
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NNN made me do some gay sh*t (NSFW)
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFW:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Is that "fap to this" or "congrats if you prevent yourself from fapping to this"?
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Roman Catholic church had this figured out a long time ago - if you're going to ban sexual urges, then ban suicide too. Everything balances out with no consequences whatsoever.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: FTFW:

[Fark user image image 850x875]
Is that "fap to this" or "congrats if you prevent yourself from fapping to this"?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not fapping causes bad stuff.

Fapping causes chafing.
 
bisi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Causation, correlation, shomerlation
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Won't somebody PLEASE think of the sweat socks!?!?!

/fap
 
