(Hastings Tribune)   It's been known since the 1960's that the now-breached levees containing the Pajaro River were inadequate. Nothing was done about it since only poor neighborhoods would flood   (hastingstribune.com) divider line
    Followup, Project management, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles, Levee, Pajaro, California, Watsonville, California, United States, Pajaro River levee  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Poor people float because their pockets are empty of heavy coin
 
TTFK
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.  Maybe they just need to set up more needle exchanges next time?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TTFK: Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.


Thank goodness conservatives and libertarians do so much for the poor. I'm sure their thoughts and prayers are pouring in.
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TTFK: Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.  Maybe they just need to set up more needle exchanges next time?


Quit talking like that! Somebody might think it's ok to have grievances with the system
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TTFK: Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.  Maybe they just need to set up more needle exchanges next time?

And they're currently designing a system that they were hoping to move into construction in the next two years, he said, funded by the Infrastructure Jobs Act and state money - secured by a 2021 bill that directed the Department of Water Resources to pay 100% of the state's cost for reconstruction of the Pajaro/Watsonville levee system.

"It's tragic that we got this just before we're starting construction," he said, referring to the breach and flooding."


Sorry infrastructure can't be magically constructed overnight.

Also, smarting your own posts is gauche. Keep on being you, though.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TTFK: Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.


Let me get this straight, because the federal government took no action on the levees, local governments are wrong for having needle exchange programs.  Am I getting what you're saying straight?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TTFK: Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.  Maybe they just need to set up more needle exchanges next time?


Imagine if you were one of the people stupid enough to read the term "US Army Corps of Engineers" 15 times in that article and then agree with this moran.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TTFK: Once again, CA farks the poor.  Compassionate liberalism at it's finest, all talk and no action.  Maybe they just need to set up more needle exchanges next time?


Except according to the article both state and feds were planning to replace the levees after being appropriated funding in 2021 due in large part to changing the cost-benefit analysis that the agencies used, and were hoping to gave the new levees in place by 2025. Perhaps you should take a small break from yelling at people trying to help drug addicts and give the article a read.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More like sandbag exchanges, AMIRIGHT?

/Jesus, did I pick the wrong coattails to ride in on
 
