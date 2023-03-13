 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   5000-mile-long blob of seaweed is putting the moves on Florida   (nbcnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, United States, Sargasso Sea, Florida Atlantic University, Ecosystem, Ocean, Seaweed  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 3:35 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought it was about TFG's hair...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cartoon Network aired a documentary several times that was about a pirate ship whose crew was forced to survive on sargassum for about a decade.  The captain of that ship actually wound up being a bodyguard and then assistant to a well-renowned inventor and pioneer in human population of outer space.  It just shows that you never know, life is wild.

I'm told that sargassum tastes like hot sargassum no matter how you cook it.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Death by seaweed seems like the responsible thing to do to with Florida. It's funny how my phone says anythig that starts with "F" is Florida. I must be a farker.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
99
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby's mom?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.