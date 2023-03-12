 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Join the Australian Army and kick your countryman's butt   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the other hand the alps are beautiful this time of year
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, I'm sure most armies drill in riot control. Though I'm shocked to see it apparently used for publicity.

I think it would be pretty hard for our government to turn the army against the general population to support a dictatorship. They would need a couple of decades or propaganda and conditioning to build that kind of compliant force. I would be more worried if Peter Dutton had won the last election.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rupert Murdoch has done his work all over the globe.
 
