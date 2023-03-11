 Skip to content
(US Treasury) All solvent banks take a step forward; not so fast, Signature Bank
148
    More: Fail, Economy, Financial crisis, Insurance, Bank, Silicon Valley, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Deposit account, United States  
Too-Tall
3 hours ago  
+1 Subby
 
Irving Maimway
3 hours ago  
Solid headline. More solid than Signature Bank.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
3 hours ago  
Huh.  I think I used to have a loan through them at some point.

Glad to see the regulations are working as planned.  You f*ck up, you don't get a goddamn bailout - you get shut down, the depositors get made whole, and anyone who took a chance on you by giving you unsecured debt can file for restitution later.
 
Cyclometh
1 hour ago  
So, correct me if I'm wrong- because I frequently am- isn't this the second bank to collapse in less than a week? Silicon Valley Bank and now this? And some crypto bank is unwinding everything.

Just feels like a lot of rumbling.
 
nekom
1 hour ago  

And the third largest US bank failure in history.  Don't get bearish though!
 
null
1 hour ago  

https://ir.silvergate.com/news/news-details/2023/Silvergate-Capital-Corporation-Announces-Intent-to-Wind-Down-Operations-and-Voluntarily-Liquidate-Silvergate-Bank/default.aspx

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/investing/stocks-week-ahead/index.html US banks sitting on unrealized losses of $620 billion

https://www.efinancialcareers.com/news/2023/03/unrealized-losses-banks

Basically one of the many problems right now is that if any given bank starts having people pull their money out (to put it elsewhere or under the mattress), and they don't have the cash in hand, they're gonna have to sell bonds/Treasuries to get the cash, and what they're sitting holding on to in bonds/Treasuries are worth a lot less than when they bought them so unless they can wait it out until they mature and pay out at face value  they're technically underwater.  Which means they'll go under and the problem only gets worse as panic spreads.

Combine that with a bubble in auto loans and record high credit card debt and a collapse in the housing market and we're at "oh shit we're fucked" status.
 
null
1 hour ago  
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/11/svb-financial-had-investment-grade-credit-ratings-from-moodys-and-sp-up-to-collapse-then-ratings-got-slashed-in-one-fell-swoop-to-default/
 
snowblur
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null
1 hour ago  
yeah so there we go again, the ratings agencies "OH THIS IS THE GREATEST shiat EVER AND SUPER SAFE" and then it goes to shiat in hours.
 
Shryke
1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Huh.  I think I used to have a loan through them at some point.

Glad to see the regulations are working as planned.  You f*ck up, you don't get a goddamn bailout - you get shut down, the depositors get made whole, and anyone who took a chance on you by giving you unsecured debt can file for restitution later.


I completely agree. You may be upset, however, when you figure out what kind of investors are getting completely farked. I am not.
 
wxboy
1 hour ago  

Small banks fail every now and then.

https://www.bankrate.com/banking/list-of-failed-banks/
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
1 hour ago  

Yeah, I had a signature loan too.
 
red230
1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown
1 hour ago  
What Do You Mean The Bank Is Out Of Money? (The Simpsons)
Youtube Bzz8BvaQL9Q
 
Aardvark Inc.
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
1 hour ago  
Third bank to fail in less than a week. Nope, nothing to see here. I'm gonna whistle on by. Definitely not a financial apocalypse approaching. No chance.
 
Thoreny
1 hour ago  

Yellen says everything is fine. Listen to her, not to the randos on the internet.
 
red230
1 hour ago  
Just going to leave this here.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
buravirgil
1 hour ago  
What's this "in less than a week" unit? This started last Friday, as in, Something Big's Gonna Drop.
 
tuxq
1 hour ago  
Just two banks. We're still fine, right guys?

/right guys?
 
tuxq
1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny
1 hour ago  

That's Republican fear mongering. The banking system is fine. But there are folks out there who are trying their best to crash them using FUD because it's politically best for Biden to be hurting come next year.
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  
Wonder what "All depositors of this institution will be made whole" means in the context of the FDIC limit, or if they even considered that when releasing this statement.
 
null
1 hour ago  

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest in the USA by assets

That is NOT SMALL.

Signature Bank of NY is... let me pull up https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/lbr/current/

29th largest by assets!
 
red230
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
1 hour ago  

That's Republican fear mongering. The banking system is fine. But there are folks out there who are trying their best to crash them using FUD because it's politically best for Biden to be hurting come next year.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It has little effect on me, so trolling the anxious is fun on a bun.
 
Lusiphur
1 hour ago  

It's one very unique case that just happens to cater to people who are very loud; another one that basically went all-in on crypto. That's it. None of these are banks that Joe Average had ever heard of before Friday, and none of them affect 99.999999% of the population. But because apparently nothing else but tech matters anymore, this is suddenly big news. Again, despite not affecting main street in the least.
 
strife
1 hour ago  

tuxq: Just two banks. We're still fine, right guys?

/right guys?


Two banks so far, and we're just getting out of the weekend.
 
Avery614
1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

The wings are not on fire....
 
ltdanman44
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
1 hour ago  

Wat
 
Comic Book Guy
1 hour ago  

https://ir.silvergate.com/news/news-details/2023/Silvergate-Capital-Corporation-Announces-Intent-to-Wind-Down-Operations-and-Voluntarily-Liquidate-Silvergate-Bank/default.aspx

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/investing/stocks-week-ahead/index.html US banks sitting on unrealized losses of $620 billion

https://www.efinancialcareers.com/news/2023/03/unrealized-losses-banks

Basically one of the many problems right now is that if any given bank starts having people pull their money out (to put it elsewhere or under the mattress), and they don't have the cash in hand, they're gonna have to sell bonds/Treasuries to get the cash, and what they're sitting holding on to in bonds/Treasuries are worth a lot less than when they bought them so unless they can wait it out until they mature and pay out at face value  they're technically underwater.  Which means they'll go under and the problem only gets worse as panic spreads.

Combine that with a bubble in auto loans and record high credit card debt and a collapse in the housing market and we're at "oh shiat we're farked" status.


There is a single word that encompasses basically all of that; "contagion".  Expect to see and hear it bandied about a shiat ton over the next few months, as that's the siren's call for financial type people that socialism is back on the menu and they would really like some taxpayer money please.
 
Thoreny
1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: really like some taxpayer money please


They're not going to get it this time. People didn't really even stand for it in 2008. Now with our political instability it's going to be impossible.
 
null
1 hour ago  

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/investing/stocks-week-ahead/index.html US banks sitting on unrealized losses of $620 billion

https://www.efinancialcareers.com/news/2023/03/unrealized-losses-banks

Basically one of the many problems right now is that if any given bank starts having people pull their money out (to put it elsewhere or under the mattress), and they don't have the cash in hand, they're gonna have to sell bonds/Treasuries to get the cash, and what they're sitting holding on to in bonds/Treasuries are worth a lot less than when they bought them so unless they can wait it out until they mature and pay out at face value  they're technically underwater.  Which means they'll go under and the problem only gets worse as panic spreads.

Combine that with a bubble in auto loans and record high credit card debt and a collapse in the housing market and we're at "oh shiat we're farked" status.

There is a single word that encompasses basically all of that; "contagion".  Expect to see and hear it bandied about a shiat ton over the next few months, as that's the siren's call for financial type people that socialism is back on the menu and they would really like some taxpayer money please.


and every one of us should stare at Biden and tell him fark YOU, NO.

But Biden's best friends are banks, what state did he represent for years?  Delaware.
 
Twilight Farkle
1 hour ago  

null: yeah so there we go again, the ratings agencies "OH THIS IS THE GREATEST shiat EVER AND SUPER SAFE" and then it goes to shiat in hours.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Market was pricing in $SBNY being farked as it was digesting $SIVB.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Another candidate for "Farked" is $FRC.

It's precisely to prevent this contagion that the Fed and Treasury did what they did.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Benevolent Misanthrope: Glad to see the regulations are working as planned. You f*ck up, you don't get a goddamn bailout - you get shut down, the depositors get made whole, and anyone who took a chance on you by giving you unsecured debt can file for restitution later.


This. (Repeating some points semi-drunkenly posted in a redlit thread.)

Bank shareholders and bondholders are boned, but they knew what they were getting into when they decided either to hold their existing positions, or when they speculated on the banks' survival by buying during the crash.

By declaring the two banks systemic (even when they might not necessarily be systemic by themselves), Powell and Yellen enabled themselves to make the depositors whole. Not just the $250K FDIC limit. All the depositors. And the ability to do that is what stops the bank runs that killed SVB and Signature from spreading to other regional banks and business banks. That's the systemic risk that the Federal Reserve and FDIC are trying to mitigate, and the Fed's action today goes a long way towards stopping the contagion before it becomes a systemic risk.

(Consider the alternative: If all depositors of these banks aren't made completely whole, everybody - and everycompany - with more than $250K immediately panics on Monday morning, withdraws all their money, and transfers it into BofA, JPMorgan, and the rest of the too-big-to-fail banks, and half a dozen small banks that weren't even doing anything particularly stupid might find themselves out of business tomorrow for no good reason whatsoever. Contagion spreads, every bank with an asset base under $500B gets wiped out, and the industry ends up even more concentrated at the top than it already was.)

tl;dr: Thank you based JPow and Yellen. You did good.

Having said that... null raises a good point. Contagion is still a risk factor here.

But the bull case I just made comes with a new moral hazard. As of this afternoon, we established that any bank with assets in the $100B-200B range or higher is now "systemically important" and all depositors get made whole. (For reasons stated above, I still maintain that the alternative, giving the depositors a haircut/bailin is worse.)

That should prevent contagion spreading into other banks, but it's not a guarantee that it will work.

So here's the bear case: from the point of view of a hedge fund manager, "Small banks are systemic enough to have depositors made whole, but not systemic enough that they can't be allowed to go to zero" means "We can short the stonks of similar banks in the hopes that the depositors will panic, retail traders and the /wsb crowd will jump in on the selling, and if enough of those depositors panic, the Bank of East Buttfark Minnesota is a zero. We collect our winnings, the depositors get bailed out by the FDIC by the next day. Nobody even gets hurt! What's the smallest-cap bank we can target that might be big enough to be treated as a systemically-important bank?"

(That strategy is not without risk -- the Bank of East Buttfark Minnesota might be a fine bank, and if our moustache-twirling money mastermind manages to crash iats shares from $15 to $5, the Bank of West Buttfark Minnesota might be delighted to make a merger proposal at $14 over the weekend to form the Amalgamated Bank of Cost Saving Synergies. Anyone in the trade who didn't cover their shorts in time is farked. In the butt.)

tl;dr: It's gonna be a fun week!
 
Shryke
1 hour ago  

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/12/investing/stocks-week-ahead/index.html US banks sitting on unrealized losses of $620 billion

https://www.efinancialcareers.com/news/2023/03/unrealized-losses-banks

Basically one of the many problems right now is that if any given bank starts having people pull their money out (to put it elsewhere or under the mattress), and they don't have the cash in hand, they're gonna have to sell bonds/Treasuries to get the cash, and what they're sitting holding on to in bonds/Treasuries are worth a lot less than when they bought them so unless they can wait it out until they mature and pay out at face value  they're technically underwater.  Which means they'll go under and the problem only gets worse as panic spreads.

Combine that with a bubble in auto loans and record high credit card debt and a collapse in the housing market and we're at "oh shiat we're farked" status.

There is a single word that encompasses basically all of that; "contagion".  Expect to see and hear it bandied about a shiat ton over the next few months, as that's the siren's call for financial type people that socialism is back on the menu and they would really like some taxpayer money please.


It appears the contagion is limited to banks with a specific lending model/goal.

Let's sit back and see if I am wrong or right.
 
Lusiphur
1 hour ago  

They're not going to get it this time. People didn't really even stand for it in 2008. Now with our political instability it's going to be impossible.


And while we're talking about bank bailouts, didn't we have all those repaid at this point? Like the auto bailouts? Actually, I think the country made a profit that was returned to the treasury as a result. Why wouldn't the US act as a lender of last resort?
 
Neondistraction
1 hour ago  

Wait, Cramer as in Jim Cramer?  That guy that's always yelling about stocks on CNBC?  All that really proves is that Cramer is a hack.
 
Jz4p
1 hour ago  

Oh absolutely.  If you read the statement, you can tell everyone is *desperate* to get across the message:

"The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry. Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe."

Almost every company with money in SVB gave a similar statement Thursday/Friday/Saturday, "We have funds elsewhere and we have no liquidity problems."  (Even companies with 47% of their cash in SVB said this.)

Now the treasury is assuring people(and companies) that 100% of their money is coming back to them ASAP.

The US Government wants depositors to put that money in another, (solvent), bank.  If instead people start putting it away in personal vaults/safes/hiding it under mattresses, there will be an inevitable contraction of the economy.
 
Twilight Farkle
1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Wonder what "All depositors of this institution will be made whole" means in the context of the FDIC limit, or if they even considered that when releasing this statement.


Whole means whole. $251K or $251M.

That's a controversial step - the only regulatorily-compliant way to make that happen was for the powers that be (JPow/Yellen) to declare that $SIVB and $SBNY were important enough banks ("systemic") that depositors, even those over thet $250K threshold, get made whole.
 
OhioUGrad
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
1 hour ago  
If the tax payers are not going to be left holding the bag, does that mean Yellen is holding a gigantic farking bake sale?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

The FDIC tries to make all depositors whole, but if they cannot they can levy a fee on all covered banks to ensure that everyone with accounts under $250K are made whole, and everyone else is covered to that amount.

Note again that word "depositor" - investments with the bank are not protected, only deposits (checking, savings, Certificates of Deposit, etc.) are covered.

The point of FDIC is to prevent bank panics - people running to their bank and withdrawing all their money because another bank failed and they want to make sure they don't lose like their neighbor did. They don't give a flying fark about investors, only depositors.
 
misanthropicsob
1 hour ago  
Trump and his lackey Fed Chair Jerome Powell worked to deregulate banks and eliminated Dodd Frank.

Biden's Fed Chair Jerome Powell is now closing banks that are failing due, in part, to being unregulated.

Nothing to see here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

They're not going to get it this time. People didn't really even stand for it in 2008. Now with our political instability it's going to be impossible.


There's a compelling argument that the only reason it could happen like it did in 2008 was Bush wasn't able to run for reelection so he could shovel all the money out he wanted and it wouldn't hurt him at the polls. Had Bush been running for reelection, he might not have been so willing to suck bank cock that late in the election cycle.
 
misanthropicsob
1 hour ago  

They cited this to be an exception due to "systemic risk" failure.

See also: Powell deregulating banks in 2018.

These depositors should not be made whole.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
Oh, and for entertainment, go back to those 2008 threads when a great number of Farkers were saying we had to save the banks because there was too much of a risk to the economy, and we don't want to end up like Iceland.

Some of those Farkers are posting to this day.

\ In some cases, it's even the same person!
 
AmbassadorBooze
1 hour ago  
The rate is increasing.

Take your money out of the bank now, before your bank collapses too.

The elites are.  You should too.  Don't get caught holding the empty bag.
 
Thoreny
1 hour ago  

It's possible. But it was incredibly irresponsible for Congress to go along with it in 2008.

There would have been an economic depression, yes, but we'd by now already be out of it with a rebuilt healthy banking system. All the bailout did was prolong the life of these ill institutions. And considering how unstable our politics are, a depression will destroy the remnants of the Republic this time around.

We should have let those banks fail.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
