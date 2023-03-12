 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Aliens apparently take break from harassing and anal-probing American rural yokels, move on to Japanese rural yokels who aim to profit from UFO hysteria   (japantoday.com) divider line
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't doubt that people have seen UFOs.
What I absolutely strongly believe is that those UFOs are not aliens.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't doubt that people have seen UFOs.
What I absolutely strongly believe is that those UFOs are not aliens.


I'd be a little more intrigued with the current UFO craze if it wasn't contemporaneous with major advances in drone technology.
 
