 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Freddy drops the mercury   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Mozambique, Rain, Indian Ocean, Madagascar, Cyclone, Tropical cyclone, Africa, Meteorology  
•       •       •

894 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any way the wind blows
 
scanman61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Any way the wind blows


Thread's done, folks.  I'll get the lights.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A storm?
Nothing really matters to me
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't sleep, memes will fleek me...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People of Mozambique: Keep yourself alive, yeah keep yourself alive.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For those that were thinking about starting to pack, or not making those vacation plans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: cyberspacedout: Any way the wind blows

Thread's done, folks.  I'll get the lights.


That was literally the only reason I clicked on this thread.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: cyberspacedout: Any way the wind blows

Thread's done, folks.  I'll get the lights.


Another thread bites the dust.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.