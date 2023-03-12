 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Four weapons and a funeral   (dailyrecord.co.uk)
22
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quiet Man remake got dark
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm always amazed at the range of products and audiences Fiskars reaches -- all the way from needlepoint tools to melee weapons.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In with a left hook is the Bethnal Green Butcher,
But he's countered on the right by Mick's chain-gang fight,
And Liquid Len, with his smashed bottle men,
Is lobbing Bob the Nob across the gob.
With his kissar in a mess, Bob seems under stress,
But Jones the Jug hits Len right in the mug;
And Harold Demure, who's still not quite sure,
Fires acorns from out of his sling.
(Here come the cavalry!)
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense that a zombie apocalypse or vampire uprising would start at a cemetery.  Buffy did much of her best fighting at cemeteries.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would much rather be shot than hacked.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you willing battle head to head with axes and hammers, I got some mad respect for you.  That's called commitment to the game.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well they are Welsh after all
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If you willing battle head to head with axes and hammers, I got some mad respect for you.  That's called commitment to the game.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Halt! Tif the hour of hammeref!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Historical reenactment?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In their defense your Honor, they were merely observing their traditional Dothraki funerary observances

The fact that multiple deaths were not recorded is a deep shame that shall not soon be forgotten, let me assure you that!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh and...

"While at this point we do not know what transpired, we take this matter with great seriousness and will conduct an investigation, as well as cooperate in any investigation that civil authorities might undertake"

No pun intended. This is a gravely serious matter
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
UK has some of the most violent people because they don't have guns.

Doug Stanhope on USA vs UK Violence - Weekly Wipe with Charlie Brooker - BBC
Youtube in3Ppk9NG9U
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: well they are Welsh after all


Came here to say this.
/welsh
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With the kinds of weapons that were used and way vehicles were driven around the cemetery it is lucky nobody was killed.

Are they serious? The whole area was littered with dead bodies!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 522x166]

I'm always amazed at the range of products and audiences Fiskars reaches -- all the way from needlepoint tools to melee weapons.


While you were wondering, they studied the blade.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Police Arrive to Find Hundreds Dead
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: With the kinds of weapons that were used and way vehicles were driven around the cemetery it is lucky nobody was killed.

Are they serious? The whole area was littered with dead bodies!


So - is this where they buried the survivors?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 522x166]

I'm always amazed at the range of products and audiences Fiskars reaches -- all the way from needlepoint tools to melee weapons.


"Fiskars - for all of your apocalypse needs!"
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I would much rather be shot than hacked.


Depends on the caliber. An axe or hatchet doesn't cause hydrostatic damage to your internal organs.

Both are going to hurt, but a bullet has more potential for harm. The Viet Cong hated the M-16 because of the amount of collateral damage a bullet could do. Hit in the arm or leg and there's little choice but to amputate, because the bone will be shattered. A hit in the chest is going to shred a lung.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is what happens when your local Necromancer's Guild does not assign territories to its members.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If you willing battle head to head with axes and hammers, I got some mad respect for you.  That's called commitment to the game.


Any punk can pull a trigger, but it takes guts to get up close and personal.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

