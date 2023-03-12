 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Human hand found belonged to woman buried a mile away. Officials explained that it must have crawled there on its own   (nypost.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2023 at 9:35 PM



BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cousin It strikes again.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've watched kit foxes gnaw through the sinew holding a human hand to an arm so they can take it off as a chew toy.
Once you get past the dismemberment part, it is rather cute.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tom Lehrer - I Hold Your Hand In Mine
Youtube kjPhFSlhOuQ
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh crap, that's where we buried those drums of Trioxin.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigMax: Cousin It strikes again.


Didn't know Thing had such a gritty origin story.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A human hand found by a man walking his dog on Staten Island last week was identified as that of a woman buried nearby, police said. The body part, which was discovered at Amboy Road

Amboy Dukes?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why on Earth would a hand claw it's way out of the grave?  Oh...right

cdn-www.comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I've watched kit foxes gnaw through the sinew holding a human hand to an arm so they can take it off as a chew toy.
Once you get past the dismemberment part, it is rather cute.


Uhhhh...I may have questions, but I wouldn't want you to implicate yourself.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities are on th..
<da doo>
e trail of a viscous <da doo> possible serial kille <da do da doo da doo> r after what experienced detectives described as <doo doo da dooooooo dooododoodoodooooo> the most gruesome scene they've ever <trails off into a bad pink panther rendition since I can't remember the rest> been called to in the tokyo area...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Finders keepers"
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Must've been how it happened:

The Addams Family (1991) - Séance
Youtube hIU4t2kxON0
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I've watched kit foxes gnaw through the sinew holding a human hand to an arm so they can take it off as a chew toy.
Once you get past the dismemberment part, it is rather cute.


Did it hurt much?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The saw is family.
 
WyDave
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Again?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I've watched kit foxes gnaw through the sinew holding a human hand to an arm so they can take it off as a chew toy.
Once you get past the dismemberment part, it is rather cute.


Do you think those foxes are a good beginner kit or should I start with something more basic like a mollusc?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With any luck, the cops will be able to finger this out.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This week on Svengoolie....!
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Carrion luggage.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's only got 2 hp and a movement speed of 20 feet. Shouldn't be much of a problem
 
