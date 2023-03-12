 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Car crashes through Wilmington, NC airport fence and onto tarmac. Fortunately it found its way back off tarmac --and into the airport's terminal   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was the driver sending a text and did they get it out before they came to a stop?!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a pisser.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russian Airport Car Chase to Yakety Sax
Youtube g4FIvtNYZLk
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looking at the pic, it looks like they ended up over near the baggage claim and rental cars on the east side. I only remember that part of the airport from the time I had to go there and see if they had our luggage because PHL farked us over getting down there. (They didn't. It came the morning I was leaving to go home.)
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've spent some serious time there. It does NOT deserve the title of airport
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The code for the airport is ILG, and I've never found an explanation why.
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Expendables 2 Movie CLIP - Smart Car (2012) - Arnold Schwarzenegger HD
Youtube OxbwPB1O5Ro
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I woke up late. My bad.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not the worst that could happen

Airplane!: The forklift.
Youtube 75Cj8i40cfA
 
DrWhy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well at least i reached teminal velocity.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Oldsmobiles are in early this year!
 
Yoeman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good Job!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like the AA didn't take
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The white zone is for the immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There's is no stopping in the terminal.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CrazedAndBemused: The code for the airport is ILG, and I've never found an explanation why.


It's ILM. ILG is Wilmington, DE. And ILN is Wilmington, OH. But I assume the reason it's not WIL or anything similar is that there is/was probably a general policy to avoid airport codes starting with W (or K) to avoid confusion with radio and TV stations.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CrazedAndBemused: The code for the airport is ILG, and I've never found an explanation why.


wILminGton

No airport code east of Mississippi starts with W because of radio stations. ILM was already taken. There's some other weird ones out there because of the W issue
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wxboy: CrazedAndBemused: The code for the airport is ILG, and I've never found an explanation why.

It's ILM. ILG is Wilmington, DE. And ILN is Wilmington, OH. But I assume the reason it's not WIL or anything similar is that there is/was probably a general policy to avoid airport codes starting with W (or K) to avoid confusion with radio and TV stations.


So instead you can make flight plans to the wrong Wilmington.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phishrace: The white zone is for the immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There's is no stopping in the terminal.


Look, Vernon. We both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have a security breach.
 
