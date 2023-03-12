 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Truth or Consequences lives up to its name   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 out of 4 guys public works guys working at the same time- looks pretty serious.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Obviously, I chose the latter.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Imagine living there and having to write or type out Truth or Consequences every time you need to put your address on something
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pay taxes high enough to maintain infrastructure or keep taxes low and kick the can?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll check it out next weekend during my annual trip to Riverside Hot Springs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

olorin604: Pay taxes high enough to maintain infrastructure or keep taxes low and kick the can?


Tiny population density, few people, but still need modern stuff like running water and the state's veterans home?  It is not really an issue of people not paying taxes, it's just the result of tiny populations.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?


I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They changed the town's name from "Hot Springs" to Truth or Consequences in 1950 to win the 'right' to host the radio show by the same name.

They deserve whatever they get, IMHO.
 
missiv
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?


Parts of Seattle wear them, still.
 
flucto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it was about 1972 that I stopped at the Dixie Truck Stop in Truth or Consequences. I think I still have the runs from that place.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they could get the space port to chip in.
 
shotcyrus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The town's original name is Hot Springs and yeah, the headline still stands.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

olorin604: Pay taxes high enough to maintain infrastructure or keep taxes low and kick the can?


Ah yes Farks answer to everything, raise taxes.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It will cost $150 million to fix the problem for 6,000 residents? So at 4 residents per house, that's like $100,000 per house. That seems like a high estimate for replacing pipes.
 
olorin604
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: olorin604: Pay taxes high enough to maintain infrastructure or keep taxes low and kick the can?

Tiny population density, few people, but still need modern stuff like running water and the state's veterans home?  It is not really an issue of people not paying taxes, it's just the result of tiny populations.


The choices were to increase taxes to modernize the system, increase water usage fees to modernize the system or hope for state or federal grants.

It seems like they just kept going with well it works right now until it didn't and now they have to figure out a solution or deal with continuing outages and repairs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You named your town after a game show.
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: olorin604: Pay taxes high enough to maintain infrastructure or keep taxes low and kick the can?

Ah yes Farks answer to everything, raise taxes.


It is in general how one goes about paying for things like infrastructure maintenance and modernization.

Their choices are to pay more or deal with outages and stop complaining.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
SamKinison.gif
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I'm living in the year of our lord 2023 where the "greatest nation in the world" has wooden pipes
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pipes that leak, spit and sometimes gush 30 feet into the air

/but enough about RaeRae...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?


Seaside Heights, NJ had wooden pipes for the longest time where thanks to the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy caused some incentive to replace the pipes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?


Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Waste from leaks and water main breaks is also a problem in big cities, like Los Angeles, where they've also got pipes around 100 years old. Taxpayers might whine about the cost of replacing everything all at once, but the cost of continued water wastage has to be pretty high as well.
 
Jones_Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It will cost $150 million to fix the problem for 6,000 residents? So at 4 residents per house, that's like $100,000 per house. That seems like a high estimate for replacing pipes.


Some of those pipes are from the 1800s. If you neglect infrastructure for 200 years, then yeah, catching up is going to be expensive. If they raised taxes 100 years ago and maintained the place, they wouldn't be in sucha big hole now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?

Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.


Even if cities were really good at record keeping when such infrastructure was built, everything would've been written down on paper - and paperwork can get forgotten, lost, or destroyed over time.
 
maxheck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?


I worked for a water utility around the DC area. They still had known wooden water mains up to a few years ago, and may yet have some unknown ones. It really only became an issue once a very wealthy person's house burned down.

Still better than lead pipes found elsewhere.

Look up the water and sewer systems in places like London if you really want to be amazed at what's still in use.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?

Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.


We sometimes install our left-handed counter-clockwise widgets underground. About the only way to find a wooden pipe (without damaging it) would have to involve hydro-vaccing.

TLDR: you take steel tube, shoot pressurized water out of it and suck up the resulting liquid slurry. It is by no means perfect.
 
maxheck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Gyrfalcon: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?

Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.

Even if cities were really good at record keeping when such infrastructure was built, everything would've been written down on paper - and paperwork can get forgotten, lost, or destroyed over time.


Pretty much this. In a lot of European cities they've lost entire subterranian rivers.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxheck: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I worked for a water utility around the DC area. They still had known wooden water mains up to a few years ago, and may yet have some unknown ones. It really only became an issue once a very wealthy person's house burned down.

Still better than lead pipes found elsewhere.

Look up the water and sewer systems in places like London if you really want to be amazed at what's still in use.


Stop talking as if you've ever been to pipe storage, Hesh!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you can't afford to maintain them why did you build them?
 
maxheck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: maxheck: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I worked for a water utility around the DC area. They still had known wooden water mains up to a few years ago, and may yet have some unknown ones. It really only became an issue once a very wealthy person's house burned down.

Still better than lead pipes found elsewhere.

Look up the water and sewer systems in places like London if you really want to be amazed at what's still in use.

Stop talking as if you've ever been to pipe storage, Hesh!

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


HESH WANT SEXXXX!
 
olorin604
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?

Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.

We sometimes install our left-handed counter-clockwise widgets underground. About the only way to find a wooden pipe (without damaging it) would have to involve hydro-vaccing.

TLDR: you take steel tube, shoot pressurized water out of it and suck up the resulting liquid slurry. It is by no means perfect.


What if you shrunk a submarine to be able to go down and survey the pipes? I think I saw on old documentary about them doing this inside a body and that was back in the 80s
 
maxheck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

olorin604: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?

Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.

We sometimes install our left-handed counter-clockwise widgets underground. About the only way to find a wooden pipe (without damaging it) would have to involve hydro-vaccing.

TLDR: you take steel tube, shoot pressurized water out of it and suck up the resulting liquid slurry. It is by no means perfect.

What if you shrunk a submarine to be able to go down and survey the pipes? I think I saw on old documentary about them doing this inside a body and that was back in the 80s


Yeah, but where ya gonna get a Raquel Welch these days?


There are even 2000+ year old aqueducts providing water in Europe, and I've personally been own *in* a 600+ year old underground aqueduct that ran from mountain snowmelts in the Atlas Mountains until the 1950's.

Hydrology is a pretty neat subject, actually.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

olorin604: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: olorin604: Pay taxes high enough to maintain infrastructure or keep taxes low and kick the can?

Ah yes Farks answer to everything, raise taxes.

It is in general how one goes about paying for things like infrastructure maintenance and modernization.

Their choices are to pay more or deal with outages and stop complaining.


Nah, they are bootstrappy. Gonna go it alone with no big gubmint telling them what to do, even after them show up asking for copious amounts of money.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olorin604: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: Wooden pipes?? And nobody has noticed all this time?

I mean....how would you ever find wooden pipes without, you know, hitting them?

Well I guess...the water would stop running from the house to the main. So then you'd have to...start digging? And I guess you'd find wood in the yard or street someplace that wasn't a pipe anymore.

We sometimes install our left-handed counter-clockwise widgets underground. About the only way to find a wooden pipe (without damaging it) would have to involve hydro-vaccing.

TLDR: you take steel tube, shoot pressurized water out of it and suck up the resulting liquid slurry. It is by no means perfect.

What if you shrunk a submarine to be able to go down and survey the pipes? I think I saw on old documentary about them doing this inside a body and that was back in the 80s


You would need some sort of.....Magic....Schoolbus
 
