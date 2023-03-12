 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Burmese pythons are exploding into new territory, coming for your pets, children   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Everglades, United States, South Florida, Animal, Ecosystem, Burmese python, Everglades National Park, Mammal  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't  solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people killed by wild Burmese Pythons were killed because the branch they happened to be inhabiting happened to be directly over the victim when it broke.

Otherwise, the only people ever killed by malicious Burmese Pythons have been their owners.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programmers needed urgently to address sudden influx of Pythons.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AR-15s work great for killing snakes
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame the snake, when it swallows me, whole, so much as the owners that could not give them the love and care they so needed.
 
hangingbrautwurst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodluckwiththat: why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.


The worms are not going back in the can.  The pythons will be in the Everglades until the Everglades are underwater.  By then the snakes will be in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, as the article suggests.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Subby feel the need to kink shame them?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: goodluckwiththat: why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.

The worms are not going back in the can.  The pythons will be in the Everglades until the Everglades are underwater.  By then the snakes will be in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, as the article suggests.


Boots make lots of boot.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 mother farking snakes!
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen for the sound of coconuts as they approach
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During hurricane Andrew, a building housing a python breeder in Homestead was blown down. The baby snakes were kept in disposable Rubbermaid containers, which turned out to be the perfect way to distribute them across the everglades. This all dates back to that one event.  Also, FYI, piranha have been illegal in Fla for many years.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodluckwiththat: why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't  solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.


They did ban them. It's practically impossible to legally own one anymore in Florida.

That said, the problem wasn't really individuals owning them, so much as it was commercial accidents, like a large breeding center being destroyed by a hurricane Andrew in the 90's.

More to the point, as destructive as these are, each feral cat that exists kills an order of magnitude more native wildlife and inflicts substantially more environmental damage than a python does, but nobody seems terribly interested in banning or mass culling Mr.Fluffles in the same manner.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Mississippi Allstars - Snakes In My Bushes
Youtube cNEJO2IrNwQ


Snakes in my bushes, hanging down from the trees
Snakes in my bushes, hanging down from the trees
Last snake charmer put them snakes on me

Snakes in my bushes, spiders climbing up the vine
Snakes in my bushes, spiders climbing up the vine
Snakes run me crazy, murder on my mind

Steady killing snakes, I'm on a snake killing spree
Steady killing snakes, I'm on a snake killing spree
Find a snake doctor, get them snakes off me

Dead snake keep livin' 'til the evening sun go down
Dead snake keep livin' 'til the evening sun go down
Won't turn them loose, still they're twitchin' 'round

Snakes in my pillow, snakes underneath my bed
Snakes in my pillow, snakes underneath my bed
Goin' snake crazy, snakes all in my head
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just because.

THE DEADLY SNAKES - Gore Veil
Youtube TMdhSwbFny8
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hangingbrautwurst: Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.


wtf? Those are some of the venomous fish in the world. I am never going to that farking place. Florida is like the Australia of America.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ol' Dirty Bastard - Snakes (HD)
Youtube uWnPDY_rTuw
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: hangingbrautwurst: Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.

wtf? Those are some of the venomous fish in the world. I am never going to that farking place. Florida is like the Australia of America.


No worries. They've got the spotted scorpion fish. Almost never deadly to humans. Just excruciatingly painful and may lead to necrosis. https://www.scielo.br/j/jvatitd/a/55qjVmddBmPdCdzPBWG8Whm/abstract/?lang=en
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Greetings from Texas! Everything is just fine!
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: hangingbrautwurst: Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.

wtf? Those are some of the venomous fish in the world. I am never going to that farking place. Florida is like the Australia of America.


Scorpinaedae also includes lionfish, which are mighty tasty.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: Rage Against the Thorazine: hangingbrautwurst: Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.

wtf? Those are some of the venomous fish in the world. I am never going to that farking place. Florida is like the Australia of America.

No worries. They've got the spotted scorpion fish. Almost never deadly to humans. Just excruciatingly painful and may lead to necrosis. https://www.scielo.br/j/jvatitd/a/55qjVmddBmPdCdzPBWG8Whm/abstract/?lang=en


So you're suggesting we throw the scorpion fish at the pythons, and after the pythons are all dead, then we release the gorillas to deal with the fish?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: Rage Against the Thorazine: hangingbrautwurst: Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.

wtf? Those are some of the venomous fish in the world. I am never going to that farking place. Florida is like the Australia of America.

No worries. They've got the spotted scorpion fish. Almost never deadly to humans. Just excruciatingly painful and may lead to necrosis. https://www.scielo.br/j/jvatitd/a/55qjVmddBmPdCdzPBWG8Whm/abstract/?lang=en


Oh that's all? Thank god I was worried there for a minute. o_O
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zbtop: goodluckwiththat: why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't  solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.

They did ban them. It's practically impossible to legally own one anymore in Florida.

That said, the problem wasn't really individuals owning them, so much as it was commercial accidents, like a large breeding center being destroyed by a hurricane Andrew in the 90's.

More to the point, as destructive as these are, each feral cat that exists kills an order of magnitude more native wildlife and inflicts substantially more environmental damage than a python does, but nobody seems terribly interested in banning or mass culling Mr.Fluffles in the same manner.


I TNRed about 40 cats that were living near my property when I returned after a while. That population has somewhat declined naturally over the years with a minimal rate of replacement (a few couldn't be caught). Even that was a drop in the bucket for the area but the local wildlife have rebounded somewhat. You see a lot more birds and squirrels than when I started.

IMO they're going about this the wrong way. Going out and killing a few hundred or a thousand over a weekend isn't going to work.

They need to set snake traps with live animals inside and catch as many as possible.

Simultaneously, get a bunch of volunteers...like, tens of thousands, and they assemble in formation. One line, another line behind them, another line behind, etc.

You have them walk through the swamp wearing snakeproof wading suits (Burmese pythons still bite) and carrying tools to pin the snakes down and stab the fark out of them. A python can be dangerous to one person but a team can take them down. Being humane is nice but the time for that is over.

This needs to go on consistently for months or years. Getting rid of the pythons is not a weekend project. It's a constant ongoing thing.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't  solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.


*sigh*
Yet another example of "I'll get me a cool pet and then just let it go when it gets too big or I get bored with it".
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hangingbrautwurst: Not only the phytons, also the scorpion fish has invaded from Florida all the way down to the Brazilian coast, decimating local coral fish in all these areas. The boom in the 80's for wild pets was very uncontrolled and when families find their pet is difficult to mantain, they "release" it in the wild not considering the consequences.


THIS
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, wait. They explode too?! Why haven't they told us this before?!?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khatores: zbtop: goodluckwiththat: why hasn't florida banned the sale of these?
tfa failed to address this question, so must assume they are still legaI I realize that won't  solve the problem with the ones out in the wild, but don't allow anymore in.

They did ban them. It's practically impossible to legally own one anymore in Florida.

That said, the problem wasn't really individuals owning them, so much as it was commercial accidents, like a large breeding center being destroyed by a hurricane Andrew in the 90's.

More to the point, as destructive as these are, each feral cat that exists kills an order of magnitude more native wildlife and inflicts substantially more environmental damage than a python does, but nobody seems terribly interested in banning or mass culling Mr.Fluffles in the same manner.

I TNRed about 40 cats that were living near my property when I returned after a while. That population has somewhat declined naturally over the years with a minimal rate of replacement (a few couldn't be caught). Even that was a drop in the bucket for the area but the local wildlife have rebounded somewhat. You see a lot more birds and squirrels than when I started.

IMO they're going about this the wrong way. Going out and killing a few hundred or a thousand over a weekend isn't going to work.

They need to set snake traps with live animals inside and catch as many as possible.

Simultaneously, get a bunch of volunteers...like, tens of thousands, and they assemble in formation. One line, another line behind them, another line behind, etc.

You have them walk through the swamp wearing snakeproof wading suits (Burmese pythons still bite) and carrying tools to pin the snakes down and stab the fark out of them. A python can be dangerous to one person but a team can take them down. Being humane is nice but the time for that is over.

This needs to go on consistently for months or years. Getting rid of the pythons is not a weekend project. It's a constant ongoing thing.


Yeah, we need regulations for this shiat, because owners can't be relied on to prevent invasive species from escaping.

I mean, I know I have always killed all my unexpected aquarium pests in a totally controlled and safe manner.  Always.  Even when I didn't know I had any pests.
 
