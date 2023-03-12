 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Honestly, who kicks a little girl's snowman? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one knows what it's like to be a dustbin, in Shafsbry, with hooligans.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do we know if the little girl was ever a Girl Scout selling cookies or
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Girl's Snowman is my Leif Garrett tribute act.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to go around and replace the carrot noses with a smashed and taped screecheroo.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up near there.

I am not surprised.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build your snowman with a good BASE.

Driver tries to run over Kentucky snowman which had tree trunk has base
Youtube 2fxGC_VM6yE
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is specifically why you build them around bollards or fireplugs. Videos of attempts to kick those are far more entertaining.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they ID this guy. The internet never forgets.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.  Despite the agreement, Rum said she quit after 13 months...

Every company I've worked for is the same.  Get expensive training and you have 'handcuffs' for 2 years.  Boohoo.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a paperboy, I'd knock over the snowmen of the houses that never answered the door when it was time to pay the piper. As I got on my bike and ride down their driveway, I'd go full speed give their snowman a good kick and watch it topple.

One such snowman was made of pure ice. They must have poured water all over it. My foot was impressed. I still wanted my $2.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/That kid was my hero, made me feel like a tough paperboy
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: ...agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.  Despite the agreement, Rum said she quit after 13 months...

Every company I've worked for is the same.  Get expensive training and you have 'handcuffs' for 2 years.  Boohoo.


You must build interesting snowmen.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
me. I would. I have, scores of times.

p51d007: Build your snowman with a good BASE.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2fxGC_VM6yE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


As I am also from Buffalo, this made me smile. Only people from Buffalo think like that: "Let's make a 9' tall snowman, oh and better make the base really solid so Frank the Plowman will get a nasty surprise..."
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: ...agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.  Despite the agreement, Rum said she quit after 13 months...

Every company I've worked for is the same.  Get expensive training and you have 'handcuffs' for 2 years.  Boohoo.


Snowman better get a better paying gig.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: BunchaRubes: ...agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.  Despite the agreement, Rum said she quit after 13 months...

Every company I've worked for is the same.  Get expensive training and you have 'handcuffs' for 2 years.  Boohoo.

You must build interesting snowmen.


Posted in the wrong thread yo, the nurses thread is yonder.
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: ...agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.  Despite the agreement, Rum said she quit after 13 months...

Every company I've worked for is the same.  Get expensive training and you have 'handcuffs' for 2 years.  Boohoo.


Where did you get trained in building snowmen? And did you stick out your whole 2 years?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Btw, that paperboy job was my first experience with racism in Chicago. My older white neighbor friend and I both applied for the job and met with the older white guy at the same time. I was 3 years younger, about 4 inches shorter, with a crappy bike, a heavy ass 1 speed Huffy. He had a nice bike, one of those Sigma with the mag wheels. He was into vanilla ice at the time and had that swooped hairstyle. My dad stopped by and asked the employer to make sure I had a route close to the house. My friend didn't care about his route.

We got our paper routes and one day my neighbor asked me to do his route because he was sick. His route was right there on our block and took 15 mins while mine was 7 blocks away and took me an hour to finish! I asked my friend to help with my route to see what he would say about it but he said my route sucked and wouldn't do it. I quit after that. If he wouldn't do it, why should I?

I learned a valuable lesson: up North racists will say they are helping you but they are f*cking with you. In the South you know not to ask the obvious racists and go to someone who will actually help you.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...wearing a blue tracksuit
.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't mess with the Russians."
 
