(Springfield News-Leader)   Class action lawsuit against a company that runs those convenience store "slot" machines... Why? Because seven Missourians allege they have played Torch's machines on several occasions and lost money from them   (news-leader.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having just moved back to Pencilfarkall lately, I'm amazed at how skilled people are
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Having just moved back to Pencilfarkall lately, I'm amazed at how skilled people are
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak


WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?


The entire sequence of outcomes is nonrandom, as in predetermined. The only skill involved might be reading the mind of the programmer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The entire sequence of outcomes is nonrandom, as in predetermined. The only skill involved might be reading the mind of the programmer.
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?

The entire sequence of outcomes is nonrandom, as in predetermined. The only skill involved might be reading the mind of the programmer.


Yeah there's 2 types of slot machines. True rng. Or predetermined outcomes.

It's weird when you play a predetermined one. I've seen screenshots of video poker versions. Where someone knew the outcome was fixed, got dealt a royal, didn't hold any cards, and the machine just gave am override error and paid the initial win.

True random games. Well the rng giveth and the taketh.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozark was a documentary.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo wings don't have much buffalo, minute Mac-n-cheese takes more than a minute, and freedom isn't free.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?


There are machines like this around here.  It's basically a slot machine, but after the spin, you can push buttons to move one of the reels up or down to make a match (you can only move one once).  That's enough to get it classified as a legal "game of skill" as opposed to an illegal "game of chance."
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's a reason they're called bandits
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And that's one of the least dumb things going on in Missouri these days.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who do these people thin they are.....Bankers?
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Having just moved back to Pencilfarkall lately, I'm amazed at how skilled people are
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?

There are machines like this around here.  It's basically a slot machine, but after the spin, you can push buttons to move one of the reels up or down to make a match (you can only move one once).  That's enough to get it classified as a legal "game of skill" as opposed to an illegal "game of chance."


Thanks for clearing that up. I read no chance, and took it to mean no chance of winning anything(which I mean are any of these machines) which made me ask if there's no chance of winning, how stupid you gotta be to put your money in?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the one armed bandit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Having just moved back to Pencilfarkall lately, I'm amazed at how skilled people are
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?

There are machines like this around here.  It's basically a slot machine, but after the spin, you can push buttons to move one of the reels up or down to make a match (you can only move one once).  That's enough to get it classified as a legal "game of skill" as opposed to an illegal "game of chance."


That is the dumbest thing I ever heard of, and adults deserve no pity for playing.

That they allow kids to play is reprehensible, and these jackholes should be blasted into eternity.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: common sense is an oxymoron: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Having just moved back to Pencilfarkall lately, I'm amazed at how skilled people are
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?

The entire sequence of outcomes is nonrandom, as in predetermined. The only skill involved might be reading the mind of the programmer.

Yeah there's 2 types of slot machines. True rng. Or predetermined outcomes.

It's weird when you play a predetermined one. I've seen screenshots of video poker versions. Where someone knew the outcome was fixed, got dealt a royal, didn't hold any cards, and the machine just gave am override error and paid the initial win.

True random games. Well the rng giveth and the taketh.


There's a really good old reddit post about slot machines.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only times I've "used" a slot machine in a convenience store was in Vegas when the cashier said they couldn't break a hundred for my purchase so the fix was to put it in the machine and immediately cash out and submit the ticket back to them and everything worked out.
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see people playing these all the time in grocery stores and other places in Missouri and never understood how they could be legal since they look just like slot machines.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People who wouldn't think about taking their paychecks and putting them on one spin of the roulette wheel think nothing of putting it all into a high risk investment account.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

There's a really good old reddit post about slot machines.
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?

The entire sequence of outcomes is nonrandom, as in predetermined. The only skill involved might be reading the mind of the programmer.

Yeah there's 2 types of slot machines. True rng. Or predetermined outcomes.

It's weird when you play a predetermined one. I've seen screenshots of video poker versions. Where someone knew the outcome was fixed, got dealt a royal, didn't hold any cards, and the machine just gave am override error and paid the initial win.

True random games. Well the rng giveth and the taketh.

There's a really good old reddit post about slot machines.


I'm not reading an old reddit post about slots.

If you want actual info, there's a book called "addictive by design"
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We have a running joke here. Whenever anything bad happens, say the cable goes out, or the puppy poops on the rug, or it's a rainy day, we say "call Morris Bart".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why does Kansas have a football team anyway.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a 7-11 and a little market down the street from me that have signs out front that say "PLAY SLOTS HERE"
I haven't been inside either but it just seems odd. Who goes to a small vegetable market or 7-11 to play slot machines?
 
ongbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: There's a 7-11 and a little market down the street from me that have signs out front that say "PLAY SLOTS HERE"
I haven't been inside either but it just seems odd. Who goes to a small vegetable market or 7-11 to play slot machines?


A person that doesn't live by a casino or have the means to get to one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

There's a really good old reddit post about slot machines.
I mean. They must be. There are "Skills" machines everywhere.

I mean
Everywhere.

I didn't even have to start a conversation with a local to know these are some stupid farking people.

"Skills" machines everywhere.
What
The Fak

WTF is a "Skills" machine?  For that matter, WTF is a No Chance Game, as described in TFA?

The entire sequence of outcomes is nonrandom, as in predetermined. The only skill involved might be reading the mind of the programmer.

Yeah there's 2 types of slot machines. True rng. Or predetermined outcomes.

It's weird when you play a predetermined one. I've seen screenshots of video poker versions. Where someone knew the outcome was fixed, got dealt a royal, didn't hold any cards, and the machine just gave am override error and paid the initial win.

True random games. Well the rng giveth and the taketh.

There's a really good old reddit post about slot machines.


But gambling the *good* kind of personally and socially destructive addiction, so we must incentivize it.

/capitalism!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here for y'all:

static.insydo.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Buffalo wings don't have much buffalo, minute Mac-n-cheese takes more than a minute, and freedom isn't free.


Fancy ketchup is surprisingly mundane
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know of one store around here where the skill machines are on a network and adjustable from behind the counter. And they work those methheads at the machines like porn queens. They have pics of some people, notes about paydays and such scribbled on them.  They can set the machine to pay or to take. The art is to take while giving the impression of winning - especially at the end of their session. Take 800 from them, pay back out a buck fifty and on down to whatever their harddeck is and let them walk out feeling like a winner.
 
ongbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Buffalo wings don't have much buffalo, minute Mac-n-cheese takes more than a minute, and freedom isn't free.


I have a friend from India. He said that when he first moved to the US, he heard a radio ad for Buffalo Wings and he got scared by the thought of flying buffaloes.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I have a friend from India. He said that when he first moved to the US, he heard a radio ad for Buffalo Wings and he got scared by the thought of flying buffaloes.

I have a friend from India. He said that when he first moved to the US, he heard a radio ad for Buffalo Wings and he got scared by the thought of flying buffaloes.


AS HE SHOULD!!!
 
olorin604
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I have a friend from India. He said that when he first moved to the US, he heard a radio ad for Buffalo Wings and he got scared by the thought of flying buffaloes.

I have a friend from India. He said that when he first moved to the US, he heard a radio ad for Buffalo Wings and he got scared by the thought of flying buffaloes.


I'm not sure buffalo get significantly scarier just because they could fly. They are pretty much nightmare fuel as is.
 
