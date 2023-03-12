 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Hospitals: We desperately need more nurses. And by nurses we mean indentured servants   (nbcnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nurse Jacqui got the short end of the stick.

I've never been asked to sign any such thing.   Go where nurses are in demand and not treated like crap.  Try Florida.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Biden needs to fix this shiat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, if you sign a contract for 2 years, you need to stay for 2 years.  You also need to read the f*cking contract before you sign, so they can't make you work more than is healthy or treat you like shiat while you are tied in.

Go to Alaska.  Bachelors-degreed RNs at our hospital get a $10,000 signing bonus if they agree to stay 2 years. LPNs get $3,000 up front, and both get housing included. The LPN I talked to the other day came from Alabama on a 3-month contract here in Bumf*ck, AK and makes more than he would in a year in Bumf*ck, AL.  He plans to do 3 on 3 off.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who do these nurses think they are? account holders of SVB?

priorities people!
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like an updated cousin of the company store and company script.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hospitals say the repayment requirement is necessary to help them recoup the investment they make in training recent nursing school graduates and to incentivize them to stay amid a tight labor market.

There should be some other way to increase retention in a tight labor market.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saint Peter don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the company store.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hospitals say the repayment requirement is necessary to help them recoup the investment they make in training recent nursing school graduates and to incentivize them to stay amid a tight labor market.

Totally about the valuable training they get in their sixty hour no-break workweeks. Why, I am surprised they don't pay them a subminimum training wage
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ummmm...they agreed to it!

Rum agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I worked for a large general hospital in Canada for slightly over 10 years, but as an orderly. After seeing what the nurses have to put up I'd never in a million years work as a nurse in a large hospital setting. Just about everyone were spread too thin to be able to do the job they were trained for properly, and as to my fellow orderlies, I very rarely ran into one I would trust. People were in survival mode, doing the least amount possible without losing their jobs. It was very frustrating. I said when I started working there that I considered myself lucky in the I got hired at the age of 50, thereby increasing my odds of retiring with out having the humanity squeezed out of me. I barely made it to 60.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Nurse Jacqui got the short end of the stick.

I've never been asked to sign any such thing.   Go where nurses are in demand and not treated like crap.  Try Florida.


Whatever you do as a nurse or any other job you pursue, don't go to Florida.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a crisis!  If medical professionals are too rare, who will the RW be able to demonize and throw rocks at to soothe the hate babies?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was fully ready to support her rights and the 13th amendment ban on involuntary servitude, but then I saw she signed a @&#%ing 2-year contract where they covered the training in exchange for her commitment and then she reneged on her end of the deal.

Pay up. She's just taking the training to go work elsewhere.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ummmm...they agreed to it!

Rum agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.


Unenforceable contracts are unenforceable.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 842x892]


It's almost like people aren't willing to move back to the stability of feudalism for some odd reason.
 
buster_v
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure. Treat the backbone of the healthcare system like shiat.  What could go wrong?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Biden needs to fix this shiat.


Like he fixed the rail workers strike?
 
Gergesa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is something to be said for upholding the contract but from what I am reading, the bigger problem is the work environment.  If you can't get nurses to stay, re-examine the work conditions.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My eldest, very smart, received an offer as a college sophomore from her tech/engineering internship to pay for the entirety of her education through grad school, but the catch was she had to commit to work for them for X years afterward.

She turned them down, continuing to work with them but not committing so much of her young future up-front like that.

That is the deal on offer. If you don't like it don't take it. But if you take it, hold up your end.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I was fully ready to support her rights and the 13th amendment ban on involuntary servitude, but then I saw she signed a @&#%ing 2-year contract where they covered the training in exchange for her commitment and then she reneged on her end of the deal.

Pay up. She's just taking the training to go work elsewhere.


so somewhere else valued her better than where she was working?

almost as if the free-market ideals are playing out accordingly. Why couldn't the current place match the offer?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ummmm...they agreed to it!

Rum agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.


They didn't give her any funding to take a training, so there's no paying back. There's only paying.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

p51d007: Ummmm...they agreed to it!

Rum agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.


Oooh, guys, we've got a contract worshiper
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so somewhere else valued her better than where she was working?

almost as if the free-market ideals are playing out accordingly. Why couldn't the current place match the offer?


If they value her, they'll value her 11 months later when her obligation ends.

Truth is it's just worth it for her to leave early. She'll pay for the training & get paid more elsewhere.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My mom retired as an RN 15 years ago. At the end, they were running her into an early grave. Luckily, they didn't really need the money so she told them to shove it.

I can't imagine how nurses are being treated today.

/ keep a shotgun for your end of life plans
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is bullshiat. Practically every job requires some training. It's just a cost of doing business, not something you're entitled to reimbursement for.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gergesa: There is something to be said for upholding the contract but from what I am reading, the bigger problem is the work environment.  If you can't get nurses to stay, re-examine the work conditions.


They already did that. They just decided it was cheaper to contractually lock in the nurses for 2 years rather than improve the conditions. That clause didn't come out of nowhere.

Presumably as an additional bonus, the nurse leaves after 2 years and the hospital doesn't have to worry about their unemployment insurance going up from firing them or giving the nurse competitive raises for their additional experience. Then the next sucker can step into the revolving position. The 2 year lock in just long enough that they don't blow out their training costs and don't have to do the annoying tasks related to onboarding new employees too much.

Hospital saves a lot of money this way. I mean.. it's bad for the nurses (obviously) and the patients (who get nurses with less experience), but I already said "hospital saves a lot of money" so there's no need to discuss further.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Biden needs to fix this shiat.


He's trying

The FTC has a pending proposed rule against non-compete agreements in employment that would also outlaw these kinds of contract provisions
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: p51d007: Ummmm...they agreed to it!

Rum agreed to pay back the hospital for training if she quit or was fired before her two-year contract expired.

Unenforceable contracts are unenforceable.


Problem - right now they are not unenforceable
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: .. and to incentivize them to stay...


An incentive is supposed to be a positive thing, not "If you try to leave we will beat you with a stick".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 842x892]


Yes. But.  Since anyone of us can become one of those 12 people, 33% of us carry water for those farking leeches.  Otherwise STFU.  Those 12 people have too many people voting with them and defending them.
Same thing with the fight for 15. Lots of people don't want minimum wage to be 15. Nevermind at this point it should be 25! So again STFU
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did you read your contract? Y/N
Did you have an attorney read your contract before you signed? Y/N
Did you understand the terms of the contract? Y/N
Did you sign the contract? Y/N

You can always break a contract. But it will cost you. If your contract had a repayment clause, you're going to have to repay the value of the contract to get out of it. That's just how it is.

Now, if they lied to you about the terms of the contract, or changed the terms without notifying you, or there are other reasons to indicate they are the ones in breach, or that the contract is cannot be completed as written, then you can take them to court for that. But if the problem is that you couldn't work there and you don't want to pay them back, you're probably out of luck.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is how the system is supposed to work.

Like all labor, nurses, techs, even doctors are fungible commodities, and therefore expendable. The only true value-add is the providers of capital and management expertise, not get-your-hands-dirty labor.

One solution is to open up H1-b visas for internationally sourced employees to make up for the fact that NoBoDy WaNtS tO wOrK aNyMoRe

Study it out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: This is how the system is supposed to work.

Like all labor, nurses, techs, even doctors are fungible commodities, and therefore expendable. The only true value-add is the providers of capital and management expertise, not get-your-hands-dirty labor.

One solution is to open up H1-b visas for internationally sourced employees to make up for the fact that NoBoDy WaNtS tO wOrK aNyMoRe

Study it out


Or society can educate it people so that their nation is filled with stupid people? But that would require you to vote against the interest of your farking boss; ladies and gentlemen
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rich Republicans gut all that stuff to make themselves richer.
Poor Republicans don't care, because they don't see any way out of poverty.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 842x892]


*slap*

SHUT THE FARK UP, PILL BIATCH. WHERE'S MY OXY? AND WHAT THE FARK IS UP WITH MY JELLO?

*slap*
 
Wye Knott [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm about to graduate from nursing school and just received an employment offer, which requires all new grads at that hospital system to participate in a year-long nurse residency program and to pay back $2500 if you leave within a year after the training program ends. I plan to accept it. Many other hospital systems I looked at have similar requirements, which seems to be a newer thing.

I figure I can still move to another position within the hospital system within that 2 years, and this will be a significant enough pay increase for me that I can pay it all "back" if it really comes down to it. I also hope, as a new grad, that the residency program does actually provide some additional support to transition into practice, but that remains to be seen.

The program is on top of any training your unit provides, but is also a requirement for employment. It's not like paying back a hiring bonus. I won't actually receive an extra $2500, I'll just be expected to pay it back if I leave within 2 years 

Anyway, getting a kick out of this article, etc...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Parthenogenetic: This is how the system is supposed to work.

Like all labor, nurses, techs, even doctors are fungible commodities, and therefore expendable. The only true value-add is the providers of capital and management expertise, not get-your-hands-dirty labor.

One solution is to open up H1-b visas for internationally sourced employees to make up for the fact that NoBoDy WaNtS tO wOrK aNyMoRe

Study it out


But then we would have to invite in foreigners, and that would make our xenophobic bigots sad.
 
