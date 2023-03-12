 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Sure, we stole them from you, but that doesn't mean they are yours   (reuters.com) divider line
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? Can't figure that out you English twats? How about this, were they carved in England or in Greece?
Morons
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL at the very first sentence. Good luck, Greece.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBF a British museum would be quite dull without all the stolen objects.
I doubt many people would be keen to see the jellied eel and wiring harness smoke exhibits.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, they weren't "stolen", as Elgin had "permission" from the government to take them. Unfortunately, the government was run by the Turks at the time, so...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: TBF a British museum would be quite dull without all the stolen objects.
I doubt many people would be keen to see the jellied eel and wiring harness smoke exhibits.


Or the early prototypes of dentures they created. That somehow were crooked, disfigured and filthy when brand new!
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go back and forth on this one.  I mean, how many of these treasures would have been lost (especially ones from Egypt) forever had the British not stolen procured them?  Yes, I realize their intent was more monetary than it was preservation, but here we are
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British Museum should hire some Greek sculptors to make replicas and then they can display the replicas and return the original. After all, it is not as if you somehow learn more or learn better if you go to a museum and see an original as opposed to a replica.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Topic: The British Empire came about because they were just looking for some good food.  Discuss.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article really needs to be titled: "Parthenon Marbles return possible without ownership accord, delusional campaigners say"

Why in the world would the British museum agree to this? They want to have their roles reversed, so that the British museum goes "those are ours" while Greece laughs at them?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take care of the obligatory

James Acaster On The Absurdity Of The British Empire
Youtube x73PkUvArJY
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: The British Museum should hire some Greek sculptors to make replicas and then they can display the replicas and return the original. After all, it is not as if you somehow learn more or learn better if you go to a museum and see an original as opposed to a replica.


We have 3D scanners and 6-axis milling machines, so mix up a batch of something that looks stone-like, mill it into shape, put on display.

I would like to see how the countries claiming ownership intend to handle the objects long-term.  At the moment, no one should be returning anything to the Middle East, lest some religious fanatic declare an item as "obscene" and destroys it.  If Britain gives it back, would Greece then sell it to Hobby Lobby just to raise cash in tough times?  Will they take an item on display in Britain and put it in a warehouse in Greece?

A lot of details still to be worked out.
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Possession is 9/10 of the law, so if the british museum can be convinced to "loan" the collection to greece, greece could just decide to never give them back.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In my experience,"Burn outs" are actually quite mellow and averse to conflict.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [preview.redd.it image 850x1018]


That made me laugh more than it should have.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Topic: The British Empire came about because they were just looking for some good food.  Discuss.


"Never get high on your own supply" was coined by a joint collaborative venture of the British Mercantile Guild and the Association of Boiled Beans on Boiled Toast.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should be glad to be rid of them, way to unwieldy and heavy to play marbles
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: The British Museum should hire some Greek sculptors to make replicas and then they can display the replicas and return the original. After all, it is not as if you somehow learn more or learn better if you go to a museum and see an original as opposed to a replica.


Because only a Greek could replicate a statue that was taken from Greece?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mock26: The British Museum should hire some Greek sculptors to make replicas and then they can display the replicas and return the original. After all, it is not as if you somehow learn more or learn better if you go to a museum and see an original as opposed to a replica.

We have 3D scanners and 6-axis milling machines, so mix up a batch of something that looks stone-like, mill it into shape, put on display.

I would like to see how the countries claiming ownership intend to handle the objects long-term.  At the moment, no one should be returning anything to the Middle East, lest some religious fanatic declare an item as "obscene" and destroys it.  If Britain gives it back, would Greece then sell it to Hobby Lobby just to raise cash in tough times?  Will they take an item on display in Britain and put it in a warehouse in Greece?

A lot of details still to be worked out.


If you steal my car you don't get to keep it because you think you would put it to better use.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: indy_kid: Mock26: The British Museum should hire some Greek sculptors to make replicas and then they can display the replicas and return the original. After all, it is not as if you somehow learn more or learn better if you go to a museum and see an original as opposed to a replica.

We have 3D scanners and 6-axis milling machines, so mix up a batch of something that looks stone-like, mill it into shape, put on display.

I would like to see how the countries claiming ownership intend to handle the objects long-term.  At the moment, no one should be returning anything to the Middle East, lest some religious fanatic declare an item as "obscene" and destroys it.  If Britain gives it back, would Greece then sell it to Hobby Lobby just to raise cash in tough times?  Will they take an item on display in Britain and put it in a warehouse in Greece?

A lot of details still to be worked out.

If you steal my car you don't get to keep it because you think you would put it to better use.


If your car was a one-of-a-kind 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO (for example), and you were a billionaire with a history of destroying your toys, there might be a moral case for taking it off your hands, particularly if the thief intended to preserve the vehicle.
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think the appropriate expression is:
We stole them fair and square.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And here I thought the Brits had already lost all their marbles. Brexit and all ya' know. Bloody 'ell.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indy_kid: Mock26: The British Museum should hire some Greek sculptors to make replicas and then they can display the replicas and return the original. After all, it is not as if you somehow learn more or learn better if you go to a museum and see an original as opposed to a replica.

We have 3D scanners and 6-axis milling machines, so mix up a batch of something that looks stone-like, mill it into shape, put on display.

I would like to see how the countries claiming ownership intend to handle the objects long-term.  At the moment, no one should be returning anything to the Middle East, lest some religious fanatic declare an item as "obscene" and destroys it.  If Britain gives it back, would Greece then sell it to Hobby Lobby just to raise cash in tough times?  Will they take an item on display in Britain and put it in a warehouse in Greece?

A lot of details still to be worked out.


WTF?

It's theirs.  If they want to destroy it, that's their business.  England no longer gets to make decisions for everyone in the damn world.

Jesus, what a f*cking paternalistic argument.  Imagine if some billionaire CEO decided something of yours - say, an antique teapot that came to the US with your ancestors 200 years ago - was cool and just took it, and then when you said, "I want that back", said, "Oh - no, man, you'll only f*ck it up.  You can't truly appreciate it, like I can.  I'm putting it in my collection where I can care for it properly.  Do you have a million-dollar archival storage area with its own vault?  Yeah - didn't think so.  You'd just have it on a shelf at best, or maybe even use it.  And then you'd drop it, and that would be bad.  So no - I'm cool, I'll just keep it here, where it's safe."

F*ck that noise.
 
