(WHDH Boston)   "I did not mean to offend you. That was just a bonus"   (whdh.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New Hampshire Man is underrated.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a rough....how old is he? 36. Yeah that's definitely a rough 36.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bigger story, if true, is that truck hitting 82 mph, Marty.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGA!!!
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

octopossum: [Fark user image 425x479]


The combination of this guy's shirt and the truck he was driving are SCREAMING little dick energy.

/Fark username?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After a chase through multiple roads through Hill, the chase ended when Carter crashed into a snowbank on Old Town Road and jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.

Can't nobody tell me nothing does seem to be his motto
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Carter, 36, of Hill, allegedly "stopped in the roadway in front of the trooper, did a 'burnout' across the width of the roadway and the accelerated away...", according to New Hampshire state police.

I think he was the diversion. Another more sinister crime took place nearby, just after the chase started.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Doing a burnout ride in front of a parked cruiser?

.. What will the duke boys think of next?
<car freezes mid-air>
<guy gets out, stumped>
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I sincerely doubt you can do a burn out in that thing.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The magic words: "my accelerator pedal stuck......"
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/criminally underrated movie
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: New Hampshire Man is underrated.


I believe you, but if the show "Newhart" taught me anything, it's that Vermont Man is on a different level.

i.imgflip.com
 
apoptotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For some reason I got the giggles at 'John Carter, of Hill'. And not entirely for the 'this sequel is terrible, you should have stayed on Mars' of it all.

Where do you live?
Hill
Which hill?
Hill
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Snowflake lands in snow bank
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

apoptotic: For some reason I got the giggles at 'John Carter, of Hill'. And not entirely for the 'this sequel is terrible, you should have stayed on Mars' of it all.

Where do you live?
Hill
Which hill?
Hill


I just looked it up, because I too was interested in this oddity. Hill was renamed in 1837 for Isaac Hill, a one-time Senator who became Governor of NH in 1836. Guessing sucking up to him didn't do much.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to play a cleric who looked exactly like that.

I was using charisma as my dump stat.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: New Hampshire Man is underrated.


AKA, "Northern Florida Man"
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: [Fark user image 425x624]
/criminally underrated movie


Dejah Thoris appears in my dreams with great frequency
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like this guy, probably because I used to roleplay as him

i.imgur.com
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: The bigger story, if true, is that truck hitting 82 mph, Marty.


This is the kind of guy who hasn't bought new pants since the Bush administration but damned if his first expense every month isn't for more crap for his old pickup to keep it "runnin' gud". Reminds me of my ex-BIL, had an '86 F250 with a 7L diesel that he ran a 3.5" straight pipe straight off the engine. At anything higher than 50 mph you couldn't hear yourself think.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
John Carter?!?
I thought at first of Johnny Cash and June Carter's son, John Carter Cash.
But he's a pretty good guy, usually.

Except for 3 days ago in Newfoundland

How hard is it not to strip down to your underwear in a freaking airport?
 
