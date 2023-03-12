 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Hero Dad throws himself in front of a whole lot of poisonous NOPE to save his daughter (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Snake, Venomous snake, Black mamba, Eastern brown snake, Snakebite, Mamba, Venom, Door  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2023 at 3:27 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poisonous?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.  I guessed Republicans.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WGJ: Poisonous?


Have you tried eating it?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Huh.  I guessed Republicans.


Go to the D'awww Tab if you want to harsh on Repubtilians.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My grandmother used to like telling the story of my mom and grandfather swimming in a gorge when my mother was very little.  My grandfather saw a water moccasin in the water and screamed like a little girl while running out of the water - leaving my mom sitting on a rock in the middle of the water.  Fortunately nothing bad happened.  But Grandma never let him live that one down.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: WGJ: Poisonous?

Have you tried eating it?


Tastes like chicken.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah sure.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, Subby. Why you gotta make my eye twitch like that?
 
Iczer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Hero dad threw himself in front of one deadly snakes to save daughter's life"

Er...
 
VoodooTaco [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: My grandmother used to like telling the story of my mom and grandfather swimming in a gorge when my mother was very little.  My grandfather saw a water moccasin in the water and screamed like a little girl while running out of the water - leaving my mom sitting on a rock in the middle of the water.  Fortunately nothing bad happened.  But Grandma never let him live that one down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, but it was a dry heat bite
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Damn, Subby. Why you gotta make my eye twitch like that?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's not a nope, it's either a nope rope or danger noodle.

i.redd.itView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS is a nope:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Jake told how he and his family had been on a day out and had only arrived back at their home moments before he "felt something very wrong".
He began to search the hallway where his young daughter had been playing and noticed the garage door was still open."
This is so poorly written that it comes across as his daughter being left alone at home to play.
I'd love to know more about a hallway so complex it has to be searched for children, instead of just a quick look. (No, I don't mean the Overlook Hotel)
 
Huggermugger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was only able to read the first few sentences before the popups started flying on my screen.  But, yeah, Australia, that's where the super venomous ones are!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.