(CNBC)   Janet Yellen: No, Silicon Valley Bank, you can't have a bailout. Not yours   (cnbc.com) divider line
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, but that's OK, because they are Other People.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, we are going to let Shareholders lose money on bad investments? We're communists now?
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Adulting is taking responsibility for the choices one makes. If one chooses to deposit one's money in an uninsured bank account, that's the gamble that individual decides to take.

As a taxpayer, it is not my responsibility to provide a soft landing for the piss poor decisions others make.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?


At the very least, some payrolls will be delayed.  I doubt any depositors will be made completely whole, but they'll probably get back a good chunk of their assets once the dust settles.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's so consequential to be a libertarian these days
 
HempHead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?


No, the 'no bailout' refers to stockholders and investors.  Unlike in 2008, they will lose everything.

I imagine some of the uninsured accounts will lose 0%-20%.

I don't think anyone gets paid on a Monday do they?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Fed's plan to destroy the economy in time for 2024 hasn't been working as well as expected, so they're stepping it up.
 
Fissile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Adulting is taking responsibility for the choices one makes. If one chooses to deposit one's money in an uninsured bank account, that's the gamble that individual decides to take.

As a taxpayer, it is not my responsibility to provide a soft landing for the piss poor decisions others make.


I've encountered this total lack of concern while dealing with the rich on many occasions.  It's almost like the system is rigged in their favor.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I understand what the FDIC normally has done, rather than just shovel money at a failing bank to prop it up whole they will find another bank, compel some kind of merger with some money to sweeten the pot for the bank that receives the balance sheets for the failing one, and will basically make any ownership in the old bank only own whatever's left of the carcass after the assets have been transferred.  The owners of the old bank basically have nothing, while the depositors and other customers are generally seen-to so that even most accounts above the FDIC-minimum remain whole.

Often even many of the rank-and-file employees of the old bank remain at least for the short-term, so that they can manage the transition.  Depending on the nature of the bank receiving the failed bank they might or might not have jobs for the long-term, but the typical goal is for depositors to have an unavailability window that only lasts the weekend during the FDIC's work.
The goal of the FDIC is to make the chosen course of action cost far less than the $250,000 per-depositor, and generally they manage to make that happen.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?


Unfortunately, given the timing, there were massive reports of orgs unable to make payroll all over CA on Thursday and Friday (my friends in the film industry were breathing a sigh of relief that they weren't on jobs that had payroll fulfilled by SVB - others weren't so lucky).


I wonder if this development will have Fox pivoting from calling SVB woke to calling them an important American institution.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?



Username indicates you may care about this.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Adulting is taking responsibility for the choices one makes. If one chooses to deposit one's money in an uninsured bank account, that's the gamble that individual decides to take.

As a taxpayer, it is not my responsibility to provide a soft landing for the piss poor decisions others make.


They can live on beans, rice, and boiled leather bootstraps, like I did.

Start knocking on doors and ask if they're hiring! Get a paper route!

Rich people these days... no gumption!  *spit*
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse


While I may find him to be loathsome, unless he received some kind of special consideration from those at the bank in receiving findings information while it was still proprietary, then that might not actually be a crime.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: If I understand what the FDIC normally has done, rather than just shovel money at a failing bank to prop it up whole they will find another bank, compel some kind of merger with some money to sweeten the pot for the bank that receives the balance sheets for the failing one, and will basically make any ownership in the old bank only own whatever's left of the carcass after the assets have been transferred.  The owners of the old bank basically have nothing, while the depositors and other customers are generally seen-to so that even most accounts above the FDIC-minimum remain whole.

Often even many of the rank-and-file employees of the old bank remain at least for the short-term, so that they can manage the transition.  Depending on the nature of the bank receiving the failed bank they might or might not have jobs for the long-term, but the typical goal is for depositors to have an unavailability window that only lasts the weekend during the FDIC's work.
The goal of the FDIC is to make the chosen course of action cost far less than the $250,000 per-depositor, and generally they manage to make that happen.


I'll be surprised if they find any takers for a merger. Some banks who did that in the 2008 crisis got punished by regulators for the sins of the institutions they acquired. Screw me once, shame on you, etc.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You don't hold cash beyond what you need for the short term. Everything beyond the insured amount should be invested or in something easily liquidated, like T-bills.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been dealing with some companies that had borrowed money from SVB. As is common with loans, you can sometimes get a better interest rate if you agree to use the lender for your commercial banking. So now companies are worried that if they take their deposits elsewhere, they might be in default on their loans. It's an open question, of course, who would enforce those loan provisions. Would the FDIC bother? Who wants to find out?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse


Are you saying that he had inside info that others didn't, or received special consideration that others couldn't? If not then what's the issue for you other than him being Peter Thiel?
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You don't hold cash beyond what you need for the short term. Everything beyond the insured amount should be invested or in something easily liquidated, like T-bills.


So you think that we should hold onto our wealth through something that requires a further extrapolation through a bank, or requires holding onto physical paper certificates?

The banking system is far from perfect but the former still requires using it, and the latter leaves one vulnerable to loss of the physical document, or ironically storing it somewhere secure, like a bank.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
too small to bail
 
dryknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just buy some more money
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jjorsett: TWX: If I understand what the FDIC normally has done, rather than just shovel money at a failing bank to prop it up whole they will find another bank, compel some kind of merger with some money to sweeten the pot for the bank that receives the balance sheets for the failing one, and will basically make any ownership in the old bank only own whatever's left of the carcass after the assets have been transferred.  The owners of the old bank basically have nothing, while the depositors and other customers are generally seen-to so that even most accounts above the FDIC-minimum remain whole.

Often even many of the rank-and-file employees of the old bank remain at least for the short-term, so that they can manage the transition.  Depending on the nature of the bank receiving the failed bank they might or might not have jobs for the long-term, but the typical goal is for depositors to have an unavailability window that only lasts the weekend during the FDIC's work.
The goal of the FDIC is to make the chosen course of action cost far less than the $250,000 per-depositor, and generally they manage to make that happen.

I'll be surprised if they find any takers for a merger. Some banks who did that in the 2008 crisis got punished by regulators for the sins of the institutions they acquired. Screw me once, shame on you, etc.


Didn't some of those institutions also take on their own bailouts as part of 'too big to fail'?

If this particular circumstance doesn't come with the receiving-institution being too big to fail, then I could see the US government providing some kind of backing, amnesty, or guarantee in the course of making this happen.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?

Unfortunately, given the timing, there were massive reports of orgs unable to make payroll all over CA on Thursday and Friday (my friends in the film industry were breathing a sigh of relief that they weren't on jobs that had payroll fulfilled by SVB - others weren't so lucky).


If you've never worked with a production company that didn't make payroll, you're not in the film industry.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thankfully I'm deposited in Mattress Valley Bank

/Can't lose your deposits if you have far less than the FDIC insurance limit
//Head tap
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Fart And Smunny: Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?

Unfortunately, given the timing, there were massive reports of orgs unable to make payroll all over CA on Thursday and Friday (my friends in the film industry were breathing a sigh of relief that they weren't on jobs that had payroll fulfilled by SVB - others weren't so lucky).

If you've never worked with a production company that didn't make payroll, you're not in the film industry.


I'm not, so I didn't know that. :)

That said: I just know this is affecting the bottom line of real people who did not consent to doing business with SVB, some of whom are friends and family of mine. That sucks.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse

While I may find him to be loathsome, unless he received some kind of special consideration from those at the bank in receiving findings information while it was still proprietary, then that might not actually be a crime.


Yes, insider trading. Are you asserting without evidence of insider trading there's little to suspect that Thiel entirely liquidated his position days (or hours) before the collapse?

A Garland model of inquiry?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HempHead: Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?

No, the 'no bailout' refers to stockholders and investors.  Unlike in 2008, they will lose everything.

I imagine some of the uninsured accounts will lose 0%-20%.

I don't think anyone gets paid on a Monday do they?


People getting paid on bimonthly do about 1/7th of the time. That said, the money usually comes out two days before it gets deposited so payroll for the 15th will come out on the 13th when they do end of day processes.

That said, all these companies have very significant lines of credit so one month's payroll isn't going to be an issue.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HempHead: Wine Sipping Elitist: I've been off the grid and just now hearing about this today.

So on Monday a lot of people employed in Silicon Valley will find out their employer can't make payroll?

No, the 'no bailout' refers to stockholders and investors.  Unlike in 2008, they will lose everything.

I imagine some of the uninsured accounts will lose 0%-20%.

I don't think anyone gets paid on a Monday do they?


I saw a comment that Monday is the deadline to initiate transfers for a 3/15 payday but I don't know the details. Some people are already waiting for paychecks from Friday.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You don't hold cash beyond what you need for the short term. Everything beyond the insured amount should be invested or in something easily liquidated, like T-bills.


That would mean every loan of longer term than 90-180 days like mortgages, car loans, business loans, etc, would be financed by small depositors. There aren't nearly enough funds available from that source. I haven't looked at what SVB's numbers are yet, but I doubt more than 10% of their funds came from deposits under the insured limit.
 
neofonz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Dodd-Frank Act disallows the government to bailout banks like they did back in 2008... so no real surprise here.
 
neaorin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: Wait, we are going to let Shareholders lose money on bad investments? We're communists now?


We did that in 2008 too. Bear Stearns shareholders got $10 a share when the bank eventually got sold off to JPM, a fraction of the $90 it was like a month before its collapse. Same story with Lehman.

Yeah none of the execs went to jail and that was a major fail, but shareholders got steamrolled.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whar  Hero tag? WHARRR?!?!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neaorin: Fiatlux: Wait, we are going to let Shareholders lose money on bad investments? We're communists now?

We did that in 2008 too. Bear Stearns shareholders got $10 a share when the bank eventually got sold off to JPM, a fraction of the $90 it was like a month before its collapse. Same story with Lehman.

Yeah none of the execs went to jail and that was a major fail, but shareholders got steamrolled.


wealthshape.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm hopeful yet skeptical that any person in power will feel uncomfortable in the slightest
 
mossberg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse


I'm betting someone at the bank said something that hurt Thiel's feelings and he orchestrated the whisper campaign to crash the bank.
 
xCh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse

While I may find him to be loathsome, unless he received some kind of special consideration from those at the bank in receiving findings information while it was still proprietary, then that might not actually be a crime.


I don't have any confidence that Thiel is anything other than a vampire, but I actually don't think he used insider information. Although, I could quite easily believe he caused this by pulling put a few billion from the bank at specific time.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Galileo's Daughter: Adulting is taking responsibility for the choices one makes. If one chooses to deposit one's money in an uninsured bank account, that's the gamble that individual decides to take.

As a taxpayer, it is not my responsibility to provide a soft landing for the piss poor decisions others make.

They can live on beans, rice, and boiled leather bootstraps, like I did.

Start knocking on doors and ask if they're hiring! Get a paper route!

Rich people these days... no gumption!  *spit*


As a tween I had a paper route because Dad thought it would teach me to have a  "strong work ethic". Having the extra money was nice, and I was very proud of myself for having more buying power than most of my peers. One morning I went to Payless to buy some Legos and when I brought out a couple twenties the older, shabbily dressed woman standing behind in me in line said "Wow, that kid has more money than me." And then I realized how much privilege I had and also how I had worked for it, and how weird and conflicted it felt to spend money on toys when other people could barely afford groceries.
But yeah, work ethic.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: neaorin: Fiatlux: Wait, we are going to let Shareholders lose money on bad investments? We're communists now?

We did that in 2008 too. Bear Stearns shareholders got $10 a share when the bank eventually got sold off to JPM, a fraction of the $90 it was like a month before its collapse. Same story with Lehman.

Yeah none of the execs went to jail and that was a major fail, but shareholders got steamrolled.

[wealthshape.com image 537x369]


I forget: Was this the specific grossly irresponsible claim of his that led to Jon Stewart just dismantling him on The Daily Show, or was that an entirely separate grossly irresponsible claim?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mossberg: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse

I'm betting someone at the bank said something that hurt Thiel's feelings and he orchestrated the whisper campaign to crash the bank.


I'd rather the timing be investigated and Thiel's snowflake status on Fark not matter in the least.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: jjorsett: TWX: If I understand what the FDIC normally has done, rather than just shovel money at a failing bank to prop it up whole they will find another bank, compel some kind of merger with some money to sweeten the pot for the bank that receives the balance sheets for the failing one, and will basically make any ownership in the old bank only own whatever's left of the carcass after the assets have been transferred.  The owners of the old bank basically have nothing, while the depositors and other customers are generally seen-to so that even most accounts above the FDIC-minimum remain whole.

Often even many of the rank-and-file employees of the old bank remain at least for the short-term, so that they can manage the transition.  Depending on the nature of the bank receiving the failed bank they might or might not have jobs for the long-term, but the typical goal is for depositors to have an unavailability window that only lasts the weekend during the FDIC's work.
The goal of the FDIC is to make the chosen course of action cost far less than the $250,000 per-depositor, and generally they manage to make that happen.

I'll be surprised if they find any takers for a merger. Some banks who did that in the 2008 crisis got punished by regulators for the sins of the institutions they acquired. Screw me once, shame on you, etc.

Didn't some of those institutions also take on their own bailouts as part of 'too big to fail'?

If this particular circumstance doesn't come with the receiving-institution being too big to fail, then I could see the US government providing some kind of backing, amnesty, or guarantee in the course of making this happen.


If the feds were willing to indemnify the acquiring institution against all claims against the acquiree, then they might get somewhere. I don't know if they have that power or inclination, however. This is going to be interesting to watch unfold.
 
neaorin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xCh: TWX: Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: Just wait until you hear about the people (Peter Thiel) who were able to get their funds out of the bank prior to the collapse

While I may find him to be loathsome, unless he received some kind of special consideration from those at the bank in receiving findings information while it was still proprietary, then that might not actually be a crime.

I don't have any confidence that Thiel is anything other than a vampire, but I actually don't think he used insider information. Although, I could quite easily believe he caused this by pulling put a few billion from the bank at specific time.


How many Silicon Valley VCs and startups is he invested in that can't make payroll anymore? I get the hate for Thiel, but him doing this on purpose in order to cash out of some short trade makes zero sense.

Seeing the writing on the wall and acting before most of Silicon Valley, yeah, I buy that.
 
