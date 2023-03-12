 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Texas decides it's tired of Australia hogging all the "lost radioactive material" headlines   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Scrap, Australia, Texas Department of State Health Services, Radionuclide, Outback, radioactive material, Greater Houston, radiographic camera  
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


They need to be placed in a containment unit.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we will need to raise medical bills to pay for this mess.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an idea for how to modify catalytic converters in high-theft areas...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x566]


The next time someone asks me why I'm an atheist, I'm just gonna show them that pic.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fredbox: I have an idea for how to modify catalytic converters in high-theft areas...


You might be on to something there. Palladium can be extracted from nuclear waste.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like how they went out of their way to say, "Officials say its hazardous inner capsule is well-sealed", and , "The radiographic camera contains radioactive material "sealed within multiple layers of protection," thus it's unlikely to pose much of a threat unless it's comprehensively dismantled, state health services officials said".

And you can bet some dumbass is gonna open it up, because STIGGIN' IT is more important.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I like how they went out of their way to say, "Officials say its hazardous inner capsule is well-sealed", and , "The radiographic camera contains radioactive material "sealed within multiple layers of protection," thus it's unlikely to pose much of a threat unless it's comprehensively dismantled, state health services officials said".

And you can bet some dumbass is gonna open it up, because STIGGIN' IT is more important.


It's texas. It's a safe bet there will be a cargo cult centered around it within a week....

//look, sacrifices to the radiation are needed to ensure a good crop yield....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bet someone over 50 was in charge of it. Once you hit 50, you forget everything you set down. Walk through a door way and you'll forget why you entered the room. You have to put people in their 30s and 40s in charge of these types of things.
/56
 
