Uber driver discovers spending $180K doesn't pay off
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it can if you diversify your revenue streams. Locking yourself to a "platform" that is a glorified labor exploitation service is not without massive risk.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bet on black.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never set up a business that only has one client/customer.  Especially when that client has a long history of dropping the lifetime banhammer for obviously absurd reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just love how they gloss over the fact he had two drivers under one account.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude tried to subcontract another driver and got caught, fark him
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This picture tracks with what some of my friends have told me about how Uber is run like an exploitative sales company. Down to the nondescript hotel meeting room.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've heard Lyft treats their employees relatively better, but that's a low bar to clear.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Never set up a business that only has one client/customer.  Especially when that client has a long history of dropping the lifetime banhammer for obviously absurd reasons.


You're describing having a job at an employer
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: I just love how they gloss over the fact he had two drivers under one account.


This. It starts by him denying that he ever was doing multiple drivers, and that he wasn't on an island or whatever when he sent a picture...and finishes with a direct description of how he was saying his business would operate going forward with multiple drivers and sharing revenue, the very thing he got banned for in the first place.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: I just love how they gloss over the fact he had two drivers under one account.


And that he was deactivated for sharing his account.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just needs to start his own app-based ridesharing service that allows multiple drivers per account. Then get an article in Marketwatch whenever they sue him for patent issues.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abreu, of Lynn, Mass., told MarketWatch the company kicked him off the Uber app permanently because it suspected he was splitting his account, meaning two people were driving for one account.

Abreu said he was able to return to driving on the Uber app the same day, and plans to try to restart his Uber Black business. He had to sell the Mercedes after his account was deactivated, but he plans to buy a less-expensive vehicle and find another driver for that one.

This guy is either a massive idiot, or there's more to this story.

/Why not both?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it, it's Uber Blah
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We approach any deactivation decision with caution and consideration," spokesperson Austen Radcliff said. "Drivers are also able to appeal eligible deactivations, which includes submitting additional evidence. We're committed to listening to drivers and continuing to make our processes better."

Translation: "We treat people like utter garbage, and try to make it sound like they have no options for recourse, then immediately backpedal if it looks like their case is going to get embarrassing media attention."
 
hawcian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Watubi: I just love how they gloss over the fact he had two drivers under one account.


What's bizarre is that Uber specifically allows you to setup your own Fleet business under them, which sounds like what this guy was trying to do. But then why would Uber care and deactivate his account? Something doesn't make a whole lot of sense here.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Start a Limousine Company.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How exactly do you split your account? Are you gonna get someone to drive for you for only half of the fare? Why would anyone do that? Don't know about Uber Black but the fares are generally garbage as it is.

Been on uber eats all day and it's all trash. I got this one just a little while ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size


11 packages delivering to 10 locations over 33 miles and 2 hours for $15? That barely covers the gas.
It's been like this all day.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I get it, you want one car available 24 hours... so split the car on two accounts?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: labor exploitation service


The American Dream™
 
MagnusBarefoot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Watubi: I just love how they gloss over the fact he had two drivers under one account.

This. It starts by him denying that he ever was doing multiple drivers, and that he wasn't on an island or whatever when he sent a picture...and finishes with a direct description of how he was saying his business would operate going forward with multiple drivers and sharing revenue, the very thing he got banned for in the first place.


My presumption was that Hired Driver would have his own Uber account, and Owner was just providing vehicle and insurance, in exchange for a percentage of the fares.

I haven't read Uber's ToS, and hope never to; but based on the description in the article it sounds like the issue is with multiple drivers using the same account, so my presumption would satisfy that.

Then again..... people are freaking dumb, so who knows!
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: jtown: Never set up a business that only has one client/customer.  Especially when that client has a long history of dropping the lifetime banhammer for obviously absurd reasons.

You're describing having a job at an employer


No, I'm not.  I've never invested 6 figures to start a new job.  :rolleyes:
 
Joe USer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How exactly do you split your account? Are you gonna get someone to drive for you for only half of the fare? Why would anyone do that? Don't know about Uber Black but the fares are generally garbage as it is.

Been on uber eats all day and it's all trash. I got this one just a little while ago...

[Fark user image image 322x381]

11 packages delivering to 10 locations over 33 miles and 2 hours for $15? That barely covers the gas.
It's been like this all day.


Do you get to deduct your vehicle expenses?
 
