 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New social outrage? Being polite   (cnn.com) divider line
128
    More: Awkward, Woman, Linguistics, New York City, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Culture, American English, Wife, Mind  
•       •       •

1350 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 12 Mar 2023 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



128 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People get upset by this? Wow. It's possible to handle it gracefully. When I don't want to be called sir or whatever, I make a joke about the formality and request they just use my name instead.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we're allowed to have a form of address that signals respect and deference toward men, but not allowed to have a form of address that signals respect and deference toward women. Got it.

The next time you hear a "ma'am," try not to let it ruin your day. I plan to smile and say, "it's Janelle."

Good for you. How is someone who has never met you supposed to know that ahead of time? Do you plan to wear a name tag, or just keep smiling and correcting people like a smug asshole?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beats me. I was raised up to use "sir" for any male and "ma'am" for any female... old or young. Even when my very own daughter was a little one, I used "ma'am" with her. So that article just confuses the **** out of me. However, given the current fluidity of sex/gender, I am slowly learning just to say "please" or "thank you" without any appellation as there are those who do not identify as either or consider themselves other in some way or another. It's a real slow process to change seventy years of habit, though.

Kindness and courtesy die the long, slow death of a million teeny tiny cuts. Eventually maybe we'll be reduced to just grunting at each other.

"The poor way does not stay in the world of subject when breathing in."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

question_dj: People get upset by this? Wow. It's possible to handle it gracefully. When I don't want to be called sir or whatever, I make a joke about the formality and request they just use my name instead.


You think that's bad, say "Happy Holidays" to someone with a War-on-Christmas" chip on their shoulder. You'd think the cashier just insulted the customer's mother.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: question_dj: People get upset by this? Wow. It's possible to handle it gracefully. When I don't want to be called sir or whatever, I make a joke about the formality and request they just use my name instead.

You think that's bad, say "Happy Holidays" to someone with a War-on-Christmas" chip on their shoulder. You'd think the cashier just insulted the customer's mother.


"I would never insult a such a fine lay as your mom, ma'am."
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've lived in rhe South since the '70s. If I had failed to call an adult sir or ma'am, it would not have gone well for me with my parents. Even today, in my 50's, I still call people I don't know sir and ma'am. It's a cultural thing, rooted in respect and civility
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It was like society had decided without my permission that my youth was behind me."

I believe that is called "time."
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".


I don't mind "sir" at all.

It's the hey "buddy" or "boss" greetings that make me roll my eyes.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: It's the hey "buddy" or "boss" greetings that make me roll my eyes.


So you're not Canadian, then.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".

I don't mind "sir" at all.

It's the hey "buddy" or "boss" greetings that make me roll my eyes.


You never seem to mind "Big Boy".
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know, every time I've called somebody ma'am or yes ma'am, I've got a positive response. Particularly from people who sometimes get treated badly in life, i.e. retail.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always use Sir and Ma'am. My biggest fear is that I'm misgendering someone. I use Sir with presenting males of almost any age, but only use Ma'am with presenting females that look at least 30ish.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: You never seem to mind "Big Boy"


I'm glad you're so accepting of "Daddy" and "Stepmom."
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSIB.

When I first moved to Israel and did not know much Hebrew, a woman almost kicked my ass. I was in my late 20s and at some bar.

I needed to find the bathroom, so I asked a woman near me where it was.

In Hebrew, I said, "Excuse me, geveret, do you know where the bathroom is?"

"Geveret!?!?" she exclaimed while looking like she was going to hit me. She was in her late '20s too.

As I learned later, "geveret" is Hebrew for ma'am or mrs or madam. I didn't know that. I was just trying to be polite and not say something like, "Hey, girl." She did not take it well.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".



A guy I worked with back in my teenage K-Mart years used to call women ma'am, and men sir. All the time, it's just what he did if he didn't know you by name.

One woman was in the store and he did that, and she went crazy, screaming in her accent (not sure what it was, English, Australian, or South African) that in her country that term means prostitute. She got the (woman) manager involved, who proceeded to say to the offended lady " ma'am calm down."

And she didn't calm down. But by that point she just left.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: CSIB.

When I first moved to Israel and did not know much Hebrew, a woman almost kicked my ass. I was in my late 20s and at some bar.

I needed to find the bathroom, so I asked a woman near me where it was.

In Hebrew, I said, "Excuse me, geveret, do you know where the bathroom is?"

"Geveret!?!?" she exclaimed while looking like she was going to hit me. She was in her late '20s too.

As I learned later, "geveret" is Hebrew for ma'am or mrs or madam. I didn't know that. I was just trying to be polite and not say something like, "Hey, girl." She did not take it well.


Hmm maybe the lady I spoke of was Israeli? I dunno, whatever, she spoke non-American English and was quite angry about that word.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, does this mean I won't see shops with the "young Miss" section next to the "Ma'am" one?

Also, you can easily avoid this issue by pretending you're Dr. Psycho. IYKYK
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you call someone "Mrs" without knowing if they were married? No, you revert to "Ms".

I'd imagine it's similar between "miss" or "ma'am". One assumes a person has reached a certain age and we know how women appreciate that.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".


This

I started using Miss after some old bitty got up my ass about it while working at the Safeway.

Nobody has ever complained about being called Miss
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".

This

I started using Miss after some old bitty got up my ass about it while working at the Safeway.

Nobody has ever complained about being called Miss


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember, kids, "Hey, asshole" is a non-gendered term.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember trying to catch up with a lady who dropped $20 by yelling "Hey ma'am!" only to have a long-haired bearded dude turn around, whereupon I tried to correct it to  "man!" But it came out sounding like "Hey maaa'mn..." Not my proudest moment. But hey, he got his $20 back.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with this guy who was a homophobe that thought "dude" meant a gay guy.  Of course I said "dude" twice as much as I normally would because it pissed him off, but he couldn't really do anything about it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work retail.  I use 'sir' and 'madam'.  Sometimes a cheerful 'Hey kid!' if warranted.

I deliberately don't use ma'am.  It sounds like a cow bleating, and most women think it means "old lady"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind when the young kid at the supermarket calls me "Sir".  I see it as a polite form of address, not something meaning that I'm getting old.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest day is the day you show up on set to find out you're the star of the new MILF video line.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I avoid the language landmines that are gender and marital status by referring to everyone as "Miasma."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I avoid the language landmines that are gender and marital status by referring to everyone as "Miasma."


Diseased?

OK.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Would you call someone "Mrs" without knowing if they were married? No, you revert to "Ms".

I'd imagine it's similar between "miss" or "ma'am". One assumes a person has reached a certain age and we know how women appreciate that.


S'why I call 'em dames and broads. And if they are easy on the eyes, sugar tits.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The teenage workers at the supermarket are very polite and helpful, which I'm sure they have to be.  I was a surly and ill-tempered youth, so it's nice to see.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Ismo Leikola said: in most places when they call you "sir" it is a high honor, like a medieval knight or something. In America it means you have made a small mistake.

"Sir... you're supposed to stand behind the yellow line."
Fark user imageView Full Size

And the more they say it the bigger your mistake.

"Sir, sir, sir, sir, sir, sir... you have to pay for that!"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: People get upset by this? Wow. It's possible to handle it gracefully. When I don't want to be called sir or whatever, I make a joke about the formality and request they just use my name instead.


Oh, man.  That gave me flashbacks about the time I was about to flirt with the cute sandwich shop girl and she asked, "Would you like anything else, sir?"  Damn, that stung.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wimmin are snowflakes who like to dish out 'sir' to the male olds, but don't like hearing its counterpart directed at them.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma'am is better than this guy's go-to greeting for women.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Ass_Master_Flash: NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".

This

I started using Miss after some old bitty got up my ass about it while working at the Safeway.

Nobody has ever complained about being called Miss

[media.tenor.com image 640x480]


Im sorry Miss

Will that be paper or plastic?

Do you want assistance taking these to your vehicle?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: BunkyBrewman: It's the hey "buddy" or "boss" greetings that make me roll my eyes.

So you're not Canadian, then.


That's a little presumptuous of you, guy.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I don't mind when the young kid at the supermarket calls me "Sir".  I see it as a polite form of address, not something meaning that I'm getting old.


I take it as "Damn, I'm getting old, but at least the youngsters are polite"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" It comes from the French word for 'my lady' "

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things one could get their knickers in a twist over, this seems particularly unworthy.

Unfortunately, my knee-jerk reaction if I'm being courteous and someone takes offense is to apologize and ask if I can call them biatch or dick instead.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: I've lived in rhe South since the '70s. If I had failed to call an adult sir or ma'am, it would not have gone well for me with my parents. Even today, in my 50's, I still call people I don't know sir and ma'am. It's a cultural thing, rooted in respect and civility


It's an age/(maybe generational ?) thing. I started noticing the shift here in California before I was 21 (early 80s). I've had professors younger than me just laugh when I called them 'sir' or 'ma'am' or 'professor', because that's not their cohort's cultural norm.
I still say ma'am and sir. I can't let my poor mother's valiant efforts to teach me manners be in vain.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So we're allowed to have a form of address that signals respect and deference toward men, but not allowed to have a form of address that signals respect and deference toward women. Got it.

The next time you hear a "ma'am," try not to let it ruin your day. I plan to smile and say, "it's Janelle."

Good for you. How is someone who has never met you supposed to know that ahead of time? Do you plan to wear a name tag, or just keep smiling and correcting people like a smug asshole?


"Sparky".  Everyone I've met since the early 90's I've just called "Sparky".  Male, female, somewhere in between, you will be called "Sparky" until you correct me.

Easy peasy.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would rather go with cousin/older sister/auntie/grandmother depending on the apparent age?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Would you call someone "Mrs" without knowing if they were married? No, you revert to "Ms".

I'd imagine it's similar between "miss" or "ma'am". One assumes a person has reached a certain age and we know how women appreciate that.


Fraulein and Frau
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm freaking sick of being called "sir."

I make sure and correct them - "it's 'daddy'".
 
milizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my 10 year old, "bruh" can be used for anyone.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My three year old granddaughter gets pissed when I call her ma'am. She tells me not to call her that, she works for a living.

I am slowly learning to just say Yes and No in the world though. I get that I may be making an incorrect assumption about gender, preference, etc. and I can try to accommodate that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: NeoCortex42: When I was a register jockey back in high school, I definitely encountered my share of women getting unreasonably ticked off at hearing "ma'am".

Of course that was nowhere near as obnoxious as the occasional guy who was a noncom in a past life and would lose it over "sir".

I don't mind "sir" at all.

It's the hey "buddy" or "boss" greetings that make me roll my eyes.


I always use sir or ma'am with people I don't know, and sometimes when I do know them.

I HATE being called buddy.  Something my last boss always did.  I'm not your buddy.  You know me, you know my name.
 
Displayed 50 of 128 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.