(CNN)   Norfolk Southern has carefully considered reimbursing homeowners in East Palestine for the inevitable drop in their homes' values as a result of their Toxic Chemical Party, but has decided that it prefers not to. Kthxbi   (cnn.com) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ambulance chaser class action in 3, 2, 1....
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$1.8 billion on lobbying in 2022

All you need to know.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: $1.8 billion on lobbying in 2022

All you need to know.


It might also be worth knowing the amounts they spent on stock buybacks and executive bonuses vs. maintenance and infrastructure improvements.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: WickerNipple: $1.8 billion on lobbying in 2022

All you need to know.

It might also be worth knowing the amounts they spent on stock buybacks and executive bonuses vs. maintenance and infrastructure improvements.


Also worth knowing is the amount they saved by cutting corners on safety, and the amount they'll spend on fines and lawsuit settlements.


/no points for guessing which number is higher
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a home in East Palestine, Ohio. What could it cost $100?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't like Ohio or the people there, but even I agree that the railway needs to be gutted and it's owner's heads need to be mounted outside of that town.

If it happens, it ain't right, but I understand.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: $1.8 billion on lobbying in 2022

All you need to know.


Well now we know the price to get the director of the EPA to drink a glass of tap water at your toxic waste site
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: $1.8 billion on lobbying in 2022

All you need to know.


Republicans aren't cheap these days.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course not they won't do that unless they get slapped with a court order forcing them to do so , and only after trying to fight as far up the court system as they can take it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unless they have a legal obligation to do so, they will not. Proceed on that assumption, not being aghast at the idea a corporation won't give away money because of shame or good will.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a black eye for the area, but a bit overblown. Would be a good time for someone like Blackrock to come in a buy the town at a discount.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Corporations are people too, my friends and sometimes people are amoral assholes who don't give a f*ck about ruining your home, health, or life.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These train execs should be tied to the tracks like an old Syndly Whiplash cartoon.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: I don't like Ohio or the people there, but even I agree that the railway needs to be gutted and it's owner's heads need to be mounted outside of that town.

If it happens, it ain't right, but I understand.


I also agree.  Now which town in Ohio are we talking about and what happened?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They obviously just need to be deregulated a bit more. Once they're deregulated enough and able to police themselves, then they'll start doing the right thing without the necessity of a court order behind it.
 
