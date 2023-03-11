 Skip to content
(Colorado Public Radio)   Nice train. Do you ever take it off any sweet jumps?   (cpr.org) divider line
Explodo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They forgot to stop
 
scalpod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who was driving that thing?

Ah, nevermind...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two people were injured after an RTD light rail on the W line derailed near the Jefferson County Government Center in Golden Saturday morning.

And one again Pete Buttigieg has made no statement and is NOWHERE to be found.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A Tobey Pooping Face Spider-Man woulda saved it

Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Two people were injured after an RTD light rail on the W line derailed near the Jefferson County Government Center in Golden Saturday morning.

And one again Pete Buttigieg has made no statement and is NOWHERE to be found.


Gay man makes the trains wreck. Jesus would tell you if you'd only listen.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your trolley's having a hell of a problem.
