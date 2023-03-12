 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Naked man wandering streets tells police he's from a different earth. Of course he's correct, and Fark even has a topic tag for it   (cbs12.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size

Just wants to be reunited with his son
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cbs12.comView Full Size


Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [cbs12.com image 850x478]

Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.


I see bizarro Will Ferrell
 
Cythraul
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's definitely an Earth in the Multiverse that I'd want to avoid.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can confirm -  he's not from this earth, but a parallel dimensional planet called Ramulax. West Palm Beach, Ramulax. They're always "forgetting where they put their clothes" there. Ridiculous planet filled with nudist meth-head slackers named Jason.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's kind of lame that a business called "Taboo" called the police on him. I guess they couldn't handle anything out of the societal norms.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: It's kind of lame that a business called "Taboo" called the police on him. I guess they couldn't handle anything out of the societal norms.


I'm not so sure. I think they had something against his guy's nakedness in particular. The article says, "When police arrived, bystanders quickly pointed out the man to officers." (As if his nakedness wasn't ID enough for the cops.)

I imagine some conversation, their saying "No, that naked guy is okay, we like him. It's that other naked bastard we called you about."
 
rjakobi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His world's mental health program must be terrible if he's voluntarily choosing to come to this world, and to Florida, no doubt.

Is his state under the iron fist of Gary Hart the Undying?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When police arrived, bystanders quickly pointed out the man to officers.

No, no! Not that one!  The one with no clothes on. Yes, him!
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course I see this thread while binge watching Why Files videos.

I have to give his story some credence.

And failing that, listen to some Creedence.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loucifer: It's kind of lame that a business called "Taboo" called the police on him. I guess they couldn't handle anything out of the societal norms.


Taboo has to be a stripe club or sex shop.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hopefully he didn't have any books or women's clothing.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Sin_City_Superhero: [cbs12.com image 850x478]

Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.

I see bizarro Will Ferrell


I see regular Tom Waits.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [cbs12.com image 850x478]

Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.


No, thats Dr Strange from Earth 9185671 where the Ancient One did NOT accept him.

maddownload.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Sin_City_Superhero: [cbs12.com image 850x478]

Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.

I see bizarro Will Ferrell


I'm getting meth Tom Waits.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: frankb00th: Sin_City_Superhero: [cbs12.com image 850x478]

Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.

I see bizarro Will Ferrell

I see regular Tom Waits.


Ha!
 
Kermit The Toad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be fair it kinda is another world in West Palm I blame Trump.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Sin_City_Superhero: [cbs12.com image 850x478]

Damn, Ryan Renolds has really let himself go.

I see bizarro Will Ferrell


Nah man, that's definitely Damian Lewis after a hard weekend
 
