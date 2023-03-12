 Skip to content
(CNN)   Chicken Noodle News tackles the pressing issues of these trying times
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Obvious tag stuck in the overhead bin?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair, many would be passengers could do with learning how not to be complete pork chops on flights.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN continuously ranks vacation packages and only recently stopped cycling through super-yacht stories all while prioritizing foreign conflicts over domestic issues.

It's capitalist Pravda.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next time I fly to Australia I'll  wear compression socks my feet were too swollen to fit in my shoes when it was time to get off the plane. Thankfully the swelling went down quick when we landed and started moving around.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fart*.  More!?!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I attended Fartmore Academy, so I'm getting quite a kick.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travel is always the first section I go to for news.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every article doesn't need to be about the end of the world you know.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small children should be checked as baggage.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Small children should be checked as baggage.


So should dudes under 5'8"
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Flying long-haul can leave you dried up, zonked out and unusually prone to flatulence. (And some of us were that way before we even boarded the plane.)

Guilty as charged. Someone must have contacted Mrs. F for her input.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have your treats on the ground.  No need to take your Whopper on the plane for later to eat at cruising altitude, Skypig.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Small children should be checked as baggage.


Some of us would refer to them a PSADs. "Positive Stabilty Augmentation Devices"

aka " ballast"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I fart like mad on planes. No apologies
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I fart like mad on planes. No apologies


I piss like a racehorse...at least, the last time I flew.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fart MORE? JFC - don't put me on a plane.
 
brilett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: The next time I fly to Australia I'll  wear compression socks my feet were too swollen to fit in my shoes when it was time to get off the plane. Thankfully the swelling went down quick when we landed and started moving around.


Best advice ever
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brilett: tedthebellhopp: The next time I fly to Australia I'll  wear compression socks my feet were too swollen to fit in my shoes when it was time to get off the plane. Thankfully the swelling went down quick when we landed and started moving around.

Best advice ever


I wear them for any long trip, flying or driving. It's remarkable how much they reduce travel fatigue.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone who used to do long-haul flights to Asia several times a year:

-Bring your own snacks, but keep them light and don't eat a lot. A full stomach will make things uncomfortable.
-Drink only water. Alcohol interferes with your ability to have REM sleep (so even if it makes you sleep, you still feel tired because you didn't have REM sleep). And avoid caffeine so to minimize trips to the bathroom (because of all of the germs in there).
-The best way to pass the time is an audio book. Podcasts can become tedious after several episodes. Watching a video screen for a while will strain your eyes, especially in the dark setting.
-Noise canceling headphones are a must.
-And most importantly: when you land, put yourself on local time immediately. If you land in the morning, don't take a nap -- do not sleep during the day. If you land at night, go to bed and get up when the sun comes out, even if that's only 5 hours later. The longer your circadian rhythm is out of sync with the local solar clock, the longer your jet lag will last.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: The next time I fly to Australia I'll  wear compression socks my feet were too swollen to fit in my shoes when it was time to get off the plane. Thankfully the swelling went down quick when we landed and started moving around.


A former classmate of mine working a cushy 9-5 sit-down office job did a bunch of island/mainland/island/mainland-hopping for her honeymoon, ended up in the hospital with a DVT on some backwater Caribbean island. At 24.
Life pro-tip: don't SCUBA dive after having your body squeezed repeatedly like a toothpaste tube held by an angry toddler.
 
Alebak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably just needed to fill space and it's easier to do nothing articles than talk about the many problems that people face today.

I mean the people who own the big news corporations don't think climate change is real and they enjoy the global rise of fascism, so once you cut those out and you also want to side step domestic issues you don't have much left.

Makes me think back to TIME Magazine and those times when they had regular issues and different issues for American publication with stupid topics. Nah you don't wanna know about what's going down in Afghanistan, you wanna read about household chores!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imodium. Plug yourself up so you don't have to use the airplane toilets. This is also advice that works well for multi-day music festivals.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My favorite YouTube series is the Hermes unboxing ASMRs.   This week, the host bought a pair of slippers, calfskin of course, with natural wool lining.   Not gonna lie, they looked very comfortable even at $2400.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kb7rky: thealgorerhythm: I fart like mad on planes. No apologies

I piss like a racehorse...at least, the last time I flew.


I wear a diaper because the tiny bathrooms scare me
 
