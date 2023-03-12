 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Catalytic converter theft scheme falls flat   (foxnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Catalytic converter, Catalysis, Precious metal, catalytic converter, Law, Death, Rhodium, result of an attempted catalytic converter theft  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2023 at 11:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every single one of these stories makes me smile.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, that's a shame.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There was a case decades age in the UK where a guy was pissed at his neighbour so decided to cut the brake line on his car, a seventies Austin Princess. Now the Princess had a hydraulic suspension system with pipes that looked exactly the same as brake lines, stop me when you know where this is going....

The neighbour found the guys body under his car the next morning.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can we stop linking to articles from Fox News? If I want to be lied to daily, I would tune in.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is too bad. What a shame.

/Had the cat stolen out of my Prius 2 months ago,
//Still waiting for the replacement
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.