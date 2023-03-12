 Skip to content
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was born with a coarctation of the aorta. I got that repaired in '89.

In 1996 I had an aortic dissection. Blew the aorta like a bad seal, it tore the heart valve nearly clean off when it went. 26 and a half hours of surgery, 267 units of blood products, and four heart massages later, I was out of the Dark Woods, and three months later, I was back to work.

Got married. Had an amazing kid. Stuff occasionally went wonky, got divorced, kid's still amazing. Did some travel, again got wonky, but I managed to make it through.

Five years ago, I was feeling shagged out fair often, so I went to the doctor, and discovered I was developing another aneurysm. Went back to the same hospital I had the first repair done, drew the son of the rock star who'd done a ten hour day and got paged to save my life, and replaced more plumbing, added some bits and bobs to reduce the pressure on the vessels near the heart. Five months later, I was back at work. Kid's still great.

Some folks look at my cardiac history and say, "bad luck, that." And I never have considering I was told I'd be lucky to make 30. Post aneurysm, my doctor gave me a year or two at best, IF I held real still and didn't do much. Now, it's nearly 30 years later, and the road has thrown some curves in, but the surgeon who fixed me up in '96, he gave me a new lease on life. I got married to my college sweetheart-mind you with some questionable results there-I have an amazing kid, who is smart as a whip, kind and compassionate, and I was told from a young age that such things weren't likely. That I should probably sit down and just stay quiet.

F*ck that. When you are looking at life as a collection of days, where the days are your end goal...life loses a lot of taste. Sometimes you have to tell Mrs Grundy to go fly a kite, and just live your days. I spent fifteen years as a bouncer. I've worked in kitchens most of my adult life. I partied a bit, I played fairly hard, and when you're at the banquet of life, you gotta take big bites. Know when to listen to your doctors-because they DO know a bit more than you in a heap of areas-but listening yo naught but doom and gloom is the fastest way to ruin the time you have.

I never expected to make it my 50s. That was a long shot back in the day. I have had a weird hospitalization history, but staying positive, staying focused, and concentrating on getting not just better, but back into life, that has made all the difference. You gotta live your days, not just survive them. Listen to the experts, and then concentrate on proving them pleasantly wrong. Keep a sense of humor about the bits that go wrong, grab an orange slice, and get back out there.

I've been beating the odds since birth. I fully intend to keep at it. Every day, every laugh, every day with the kid I was never 'supposed' to have, it's a way to tell The Reaper that he can't have me just yet. You can't concentrate on the number of days, but the life in those days. And I know that can be hard sometimes. When you're in pain, you're sick, it gets hard to feel lucky, but getting through it, you can put that as the price tag for time with the family. For another chance to make someone else's day. For the chance to put a smile on your own face. Because they're worth it, and so are you.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My brother also was born with the same condition. Discovered almost by chance in his early 20s (this would be c. 1985). Surgery to put in a Dacron aorta, several hours because his was where the cephalic and carotid arteries came off the aorta. His heart had worked so hard he had notches in his rib cage.*

Found an aneurysm forming in the old repair about 8 years ago. Also repaired, along with a valve replacement, but with one real scare. They were moving him 24 hours post surgery and he crashed and coded. The surgical team was there for another procedure and brought him in instead. Opened him back up to check - the repair was still good.

He's had another heart valve replacement since that. He's gone for pig valves over mechanical both times. He turns 61 this year.

*The first surgery was done through the side, so he had a scar along his left side from under the shoulder blade to his nipple. People would see the scar and ask what happened: "A man, wearing a mask, came into the room, picked up a knife, and cut me open."
"Oh my God!"
"And then billed us $25,000"
"Wait, what?"
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I think we're done here.

Glad you're still around, good Farker.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well it's no Hubiestubert, but I won four bucks in PowerBall.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have in the past spoken briefly about my upbringing. I'm not sure I've ever said this to anyone.

My parents didn't want me, and did everything they could think of that wasn't an abortion to get rid of me. Lots of drugs, lots of smoking, lots of alcohol.

I was born premature, with a life expectancy of less than two hours. That I wasn't stillborn was apparently a shock. A lot of me was not fully developed, and the prognosis was grim. Two hours became four, and four became eight with the caveat of 'don't get your hopes up'.

My whole childhood was basically one continuous nightmare of abuse, and a perpetual reminder that I was not wanted, did not belong, and would never belong anywhere.

When I was sixteen, I decided I agreed, I'd had enough, and jumped off of a multistory parking garage, some eighty to one hundred feet vertical to pavement. From where I had been that evening, the cars were frighteningly small, and I have always had a near crippling acrophobia. Imagine the resolve I had felt that both death and heights were less frightening than waking up in the morning.

A fall that should have reduced me to a red smear and some gristle did not. In fact, I did not break any bones that day. I walked away, staggered, perhaps the better word, under my own power. I was one massive bruise for a very long time, but other than that, and some lingering nightmares, apparently no worse for wear.

It took me years to even begin healing, as a person. And that's where I actually beat the odds. At twenty five, I saw, and despised who I became. I fought, tooth and nail to be anything else. To be something better, something different than that.

At thirty six I am honestly satisfied with who I am as a person. I would not say I have stopped growing, but it is no longer for the sake of survival, or to appease some specter of guilt eating away at me for every slight committed, and every one imagined as well.

I broke a cycle of abuse that was generational, enduring, and wholly pervasive in my family line, and it is my joy to note, that line will end with me, as it should have many generations ago.
 
Pextor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'The odds' is a weird name for your penis.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I picked a fight with a bunch of circus freaks, but luckily they enjoyed getting in a rumble and didn't press charges, so I beat the odds beating the odds.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Guy I work with is kind of similar- he's my doppleganger in many ways (Same age, physical chemist, got his grad degree at the school that was #2 choice for me, etc)  He was finishing up in class when something major went near his heart and he instantly collapsed (Don't know exact medical details)

Beating the odds: one of his students was an EMT.  Student knew where the AED was and kept him alive until they could lifeflight him.  He was in a medical coma for a couple of weeks and took a long time to make it back, but he did.  Ten minutes later he would have been in his office and nobody would have noticed in time.

Second beating of the odds: This was pre-Obergefell but he and his husband had gotten married someplace where it was legal before the incident.  Being able to walk into a hospital and say "I'm his husband" is massively different than "I'm his legal domestic partner"

/Have had hubie farkied as "exploding heart" forever
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

As a fellow cardiac sufferer, atrial flutter in my case, you sure have put things in perspective for me with your story. Thank you for the story and the wisdom you provided. We share a lot of similar history and the way you are reacting to it, are confirming that im on the right track. Thanks agai, i mean that from the bottom of my heart.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One teacher told this other teacher of mine that I would not succeed in her class. I got nearly a perfect grade in it.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure I would make it through to graduate high school. Not sure how I did it. Here is my transcript:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Many years ago my wife and I tried to have kids the normal, fun way and it didn't work.  We ditched the medical side earlier than many and went with adoption, which mean that we were going to be parents late.

#1 son was a surprise (another story), and since we wanted two we put in for another a year later when we could.  And then we waited.   And waited.

I'd put a ceiling on the process- when I hit 40 I was going to give up.  #1 had come at 36 so I thought we had enough time, but it was rapidly running out.  My birthday's in January so Christmastime a couple of years later we visited the various grandparents and told them it looked like things weren't going to work out and that we were ok with it.

Except that as we were at my in-laws packing to go home, our agency managed to track us down and called (Pre-cell phone ubiquity) to ask how fast we could get across the state.   They had a kid in the NICU who was basically healthy but needed a home ASAP and we were the only couple possibly willing to adopt him.  (Also another story)  Luckily Mrs. Hero's sister lives in the city and could put her up while #2 was in the hospital for a couple of weeks and so we ended the year with me and #1 at home and her and #2 across the state

#2's been a royal pain in the ass for the past 18 years, but he's our pain in the ass.  We're running up this Friday to check out a college he just got accepted to.

/Bonus luck- we signed the formal paperwork at 6:00PM on Dec 31st.  My mom worked for H&R Block and I checked to make sure I could get the deduction.  Yup- we made it by 6 hours.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dating girls in 12 Step Programs; the odds are good, but the goods are odd.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Coarctation of the Aorta" is my Dire Straits/Heart inspired death metal band.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Many years ago my wife and I tried to have kids the normal, fun way and it didn't work.  We ditched the medical side earlier than many and went with adoption, which mean that we were going to be parents late.

#1 son was a surprise (another story), and since we wanted two we put in for another a year later when we could.  And then we waited.   And waited.

I'd put a ceiling on the process- when I hit 40 I was going to give up.  #1 had come at 36 so I thought we had enough time, but it was rapidly running out.  My birthday's in January so Christmastime a couple of years later we visited the various grandparents and told them it looked like things weren't going to work out and that we were ok with it.

Except that as we were at my in-laws packing to go home, our agency managed to track us down and called (Pre-cell phone ubiquity) to ask how fast we could get across the state.   They had a kid in the NICU who was basically healthy but needed a home ASAP and we were the only couple possibly willing to adopt him.  (Also another story)  Luckily Mrs. Hero's sister lives in the city and could put her up while #2 was in the hospital for a couple of weeks and so we ended the year with me and #1 at home and her and #2 across the state

#2's been a royal pain in the ass for the past 18 years, but he's our pain in the ass.  We're running up this Friday to check out a college he just got accepted to.

/Bonus luck- we signed the formal paperwork at 6:00PM on Dec 31st.  My mom worked for H&R Block and I checked to make sure I could get the deduction.  Yup- we made it by 6 hours.


As an adoptee, all I can say is "thanks"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: One teacher told this other teacher of mine that I would not succeed in her class. I got nearly a perfect grade in it.


One of my physics professors had listed in his intro email and syllabus "many of you will not pass this class". I guess I and a bunch of others took that personally.

Everyone that semester passed.  I think we had one dropout, but everyone else passed.

I got a B+.  Only one student got an A.  Prof was just like that, probably rarely gave A's no matter what.  For example, I, as a computer engineering student had already done circuit analysis, so when we had our physics exam on resistance, capacitance etc.  Every single question was answered correctly, but the prof graded it a B because I "didn't correctly show the steps involved in calculation to calculation" I told him that test would be an A in the engineering dept and he looked at me and did a literal representation of the shoulder shrug emoji.

Ultimately at the end of the semester he sent another email, thanking us for being such "a motivated group" and walking back his intro email.

Which was nice.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I worked for a small family company that built recreational aircraft. They were small, one and two seater biplanes made of fabric-covered aluminum and chromoly steel.  Since there were only about a dozen employees, we all had roles in quality control- nothing rolled out the door without several redundant inspections by multiple staff.

Standard final procedure was to fully assemble the plane, take it out for a 30 minute test flight, then partially disassemble for shipping. On one occasion we were disassembling for shipping when we discovered the engine mount was only tack welded together. We had all had hands and eyes on this plane- from cutting the tubes all the way through preflight. Test pilot said it flew fine, but he was visibly shaken while looking at the unfinished welds. He knew he dodged a serious bullet that day.

I still run into a couple coworkers from there occasionally.  To this day, none of us can figure out how we all missed such a key step in the process.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Coarctation of the Aorta" is my Dire Straits/Heart inspired death metal band.


It's also my favorite Cocteau Twins album.
 
Dack48
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once successfully navigated an asteroid field
 
gregario
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeebus. Reading hubiestubert's and W_Scarlet's stories makes me feel terrible about whining about my chronic depression, or pretty much anything.

Good on you both.
 
