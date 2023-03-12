 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Oxford University students are warned to stop pinching plates. And that squeezing the Charmin stuff is right out, too   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Entitled people seem to feel entitled.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Newsflash: Students steal shait from the dining hall for their own use.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, leave the bread alone. Don't pinch a loaf.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still have a plate from my college dining hall.  Taking stuff from the dining hall is a fine, old college tradition.

At my school, every semester they would have amnesty days with a table set up where you could bring back stuff and drop it off no questions asked.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: I still have a plate from my college dining hall.  Taking stuff from the dining hall is a fine, old college tradition.

At my school, every semester they would have amnesty days with a table set up where you could bring back stuff and drop it off no questions asked.


Those who lived in the dorms would borrow cutlery and dishes for their personal use. At the end of the semester the amnesty box was impressive.
There were no logos or designs on any of it so they had no resale value. Hogwarts, or whatever the university in TFA, seems to have learned that lesson the hard way.
 
