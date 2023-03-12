 Skip to content
(Verso Books)   Calm down everyone, 2023 isn't so bad. Besides, somebody accurately predicted everything and wrote several collections of notes for us and even drew cute colourful little pictures and maps. This year's gonna be easy   (versobooks.com) divider line
8
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
geekxgirls.comView Full Size

yes i know its demolition man
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that's a motherfarkin critique.
Good read.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn-ed.versobooks.comView Full Size


Darth Vader exists here?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [cdn-ed.versobooks.com image 850x1135]

Darth Vader exists here?


From the planet Vulcan.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anything about Soylent green?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it  kabloink who wrote it and drew the little pictures?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the shirt I'm wearing right now. I don't have a 2023 version yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That really was a great, quick read. Very accurate comparison to the state of policing here in America. The author made a few great points, including how a subclass inevitably has to suffer for the illusion.
 
