 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   'Little pr**k' Gary the Brit now behind bars for breaking into homes, stealing undies from washing lines, and for headbutting EVERYONE in sight (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Goat, Animal, Theft, Anne Lomas, Livestock, Harassment, Butter, Crime  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2023 at 8:15 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least it wasn't Gary Gnu....
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Takes two to know.

/two to know
//two to know
///why can't you see?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - Arnold Layne (Official Music Video)
Youtube H3DGpINHX5Q
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But despite looking like butter wouldn't melt, within hours Gary showed his devil horns meant business.
Straight away the two-foot tall terror started harassing the other farm animals, stealing their food and headbutting them.

comb.ioView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.