 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Senior citizen who signed house deed over to another for $10, now being evicted. Scariest part: How easy it is to sign away your home in ... Where else?   (wpbf.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Consideration, Advertising, Coercion, House, Ownership, Payment, Eviction, Real estate  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2023 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Property transfers are often for a nominal sum such as ten dollars and other good and valuable consideration. 

Look up peppercorn in a law dictionary.

Some guy ripped him off, and he should have had a lawyer, everyone selling or buying property should have their own lawyer.  I've said that numerous times on here.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It might seem a little murky, but that's the nature of our business," said Darville.

It doesn't seem a little murky, you cheating motherf*cker.  It's absolutely theft, and you should be held to account for it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American way is to scam whoever you can for as much as you can.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how getting help takes years, but getting screwed takes a day.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone feed this asshole to the alligators.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Someone feed this asshole to the alligators.


Nah, they'll put him in charge of a bank:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says the old man is mentally disabled. So, with that in mind, I would make sure the scammer would not be breathing very long.  I'd say "hey I'm crazy and I didn't know what I was doing".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nitropissering: It says the old man is mentally disabled. So, with that in mind, I would make sure the scammer would not be breathing very long.  I'd say "hey I'm crazy and I didn't know what I was doing".


If he's not competent to sign a contract, just about any honest judge would void that in a heartbeat.  Of course there may be problems finding that honest judge...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Like I said, everybody has been taking advantage of me. Because I'm kind of a nice guy, you know," said Frye.

I am also 66 and no one every accused me of being  nice guy, but I also know that if someone tried to get me to sign my house away for ten bucks, that would show that I am not competent to sign anything of the sort.   Frye is incompetent and the deed is invalid.   Period.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Property transfers are often for a nominal sum such as ten dollars and other good and valuable consideration. 

Look up peppercorn in a law dictionary.

Some guy ripped him off, and he should have had a lawyer, everyone selling or buying property should have their own lawyer.  I've said that numerous times on here.


Yes, but this really doesn't make any sense. Even quitclaims in Florida have to be notarized and also require a second witness in addition to the notary who is not a party to the transaction. There's no RE agent required for a FSBO.

Whoever notarized this has some explaining to do. At a minimum you're really supposed to make sure the person understands what they're signing. If they appear incompetent or don't know how to read a settlement statement, that's a farking clue something is not right. It's not strictly required but any level of ethics would tell you that.

I've occasionally had clients signing things and it's quickly apparent that they don't have a damn clue what's going on because they start asking basic questions or can't answer basic questions that I ask. At that point I'm asking more clarifying questions and probably shutting it down, calling title and derailing the whole thing like Norfolk Southern. The counterparty can raise shiat but I don't give a fark if it smells bad.

Carlton Darville is undeniably a piece of shiat. Hopefully the cops kick his ass before throwing him into a holding cell. People suck sometimes.
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Property transfers are often for a nominal sum such as ten dollars and other good and valuable consideration. 

Look up peppercorn in a law dictionary.

Some guy ripped him off, and he should have had a lawyer, everyone selling or buying property should have their own lawyer.  I've said that numerous times on here.


I don't know why he didn't listen to you?!
 
ronzhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Property transfers are often for a nominal sum such as ten dollars and other good and valuable consideration.


Yes, the real estate investor had exactly that one his sales deed. He then turned around and sold it to a third party for 185.000 dollars. The old man's sales deed however only mentioned the 10 dollars, and no other consideration. How does that pass through a notary's office without sending up red flags?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
khatores: Carlton Darville is undeniably a piece of shiat. Hopefully the cops kick his ass before throwing him into a holding cell. People suck sometimes.

He is, but the primary focus should be on Thomas Brinson.   He is the one who bought the house from Frye and put it on the market because "the house and Frye were a headache".  Darville is just another Florida realtor buying and selling properties.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ronzhu: feckingmorons: Property transfers are often for a nominal sum such as ten dollars and other good and valuable consideration.

Yes, the real estate investor had exactly that one his sales deed. He then turned around and sold it to a third party for 185.000 dollars. The old man's sales deed however only mentioned the 10 dollars, and no other consideration. How does that pass through a notary's office without sending up red flags?


I spent a few years as a notary in Oklahoma. It was part of my job as a retail banker (I wouldn't recommend it). If I recall correctly we were directed to only verify the identity of the parties signing. We were supposed to be impartial in all other regards.

Perhaps that was an OK thing, or maybe we got shiatty training.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.