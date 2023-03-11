 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   In "Gilead Today" news: Texan man seeks $1 million each from ex-wife's friends after they allegedly helped her find abortion pills   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Lawsuit, Law, Crime, Woman, Pregnancy, Abortion, Lawyer, Punitive damages  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2023 at 6:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Grifter
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hubbs is welcome to walk into the ocean... get fired into the Sun
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The penal code in Texas is pretty stiff
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never shag a Republican.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This guy looks exactly how I'd expect him to look. Thick plastic glasses, and a haircut that says he works at "the office".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


When you elect people from 4chan into office
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How hard are they to find? can you not just go to a pharmacy like most first world countries?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"ex-wife".   what standing does this guy have?
oh yeah, Texas.   He owns her forever.
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was filed in Galveston County on behalf of a man named Marcus Silva by Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain and Jonathan Mitchell.

fark you you farking farks. You care nothing about any of the parties involved in this lawsuit, you just want your names to be attached to the most backward assed piece of shiat lawsuit you can find because your followers are a bunch of deplorable cretins that will cheer you on.
 
Taoist Jedi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ISO15693: How hard are they to find? can you not just go to a pharmacy like most first world countries?


Two points of order:

You said "first world country"-

1) The United States of America
2) Texas

Would you like to revise your question?

/We were last a civilized country in what, the Carter administration?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those women should gtfo now and move to a blue state.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, this timeline is really getting to me.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Man, this timeline is really getting to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.