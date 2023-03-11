 Skip to content
(KSAT San Antonio)   Well, the Lord did say he would provide   (ksat.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn if only Jesus had said something about caring for the poor
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the church is normally $150 a month and the house has managed an extra $350 in one month, those motherfarkers must have one hell of a space heater going 24/7.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lsherm: If the church is normally $150 a month and the house has managed an extra $350 in one month, those motherfarkers must have one hell of a space heater going 24/7.


Their "pop-up grow house" idea clearly needed some tweaking.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The Lord helps those who help themselves (to the church's electricity)."
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...'We found out that someone had got up on the pole and connected directly'..."

Pastor, it was right there!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While I'm definitely not a churchgoer, the church is apparently being ripped off by whomever tapped into their power. None of us would want someone tapping our home's power and driving up our expense.

I don't understand why the city, county, power provider and law enforcement having pursued criminal charges.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Usually if you're poor and need help from the church, you ASK, you don't just STEAL it, asshats.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Lsherm: If the church is normally $150 a month and the house has managed an extra $350 in one month, those motherfarkers must have one hell of a space heater going 24/7.

Their "pop-up grow house" idea clearly needed some tweaking.


It worked on Weeds.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
