 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   You're in charge of a bank that's about to seized by the US government because you have run it into insolvency due to your own incompetence. Your highest priority on the day that the bank is being seized is to A: Pay out bonuses to executives   (axios.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Employment, Deposit insurance, Silicon Valley Bank, United States, State of play, Silicon Valley, eligible U.S. employees  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 11:35 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope someone nails their ass to the floor
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So there's a possibility that some bastards might be going to jail?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: So there's a possibility that some bastards might be going to jail?


Damn, I wish I cold let go of reality like that.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: So there's a possibility that some bastards might be going to jail?


Ha ha, no, but it would be nice to see them publicly executed instead of just ya know left be like usual.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferarri's gotta eat, too!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So there's a possibility that some bastards might be going to jail?


No. Ever notice these things are always "scheduled"?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quick!  grab everything you can!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jake Havechek: So there's a possibility that some bastards might be going to jail?

Damn, I wish I cold let go of reality like that.


I'm getting so tired of these Richie Rich Mr Pennybags Scrooge McDuck motherfarkers getting away with nearly everything that I'm nearly praying for a massive crash out of nowhere that catches a pile of the over-extended big-numbers assholes living in houses of cards by surprise and farks them so bad that they start jumping out of windows and such.  I mean yeah it'd suck to be seeing the headline "MASSIVE INCREASE IN SUICIDE BY RICH" on the TV or in the paper while I'm standing in the bread line, but Jesus farking Christ man it's time to see some of them actually be weeping, broken men instead of "Captains of Industry" farking us over.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, those two situations are probably related...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.