 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lewiston Tribune)   That's a two-stroke penalty   (lmtribune.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, High school, Cessna 172, Pilot JR Luper, Golf course, Golf, intensive research, Cessna, high school student  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2023 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Akshually, *pushes up nerd glasses*

It's a four stroke
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hundred dollars whoever hits the plane (NSFW language)

Casino (1995) - "Hundred dollars, whoever hits the plane."
Youtube Y-fYzkRqmgA
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what she said?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Playing through!"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it was fun riding a YZ490 and RZ500 two-stroker back in the day, there's no need to put 'em in planes in 2023.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank heavens there wasn't a PGA tournament going on
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought they took away Harrison Ford's pilots license?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, it wasn't a birdie.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Water hazard
New Hotness: Air hazard
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That headline deserves a golf clap.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.