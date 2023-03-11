 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Cop conducts traffic stop for suspected DUI, gets a twofer   (wtop.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Sheriff, Driving under the influence, Christian, Traffic, drunk driver, Reckless Driving, Christian A. Freeman, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used the live right there at Dulles Town Center. If ever an area needed Uber, that was it. Farking people started driving drunk at 10pm at every chain restaurant in the area and didn't stop until 1am every Friday and Saturday. It's still the suburbs, so by the time 11pm rolls around, the only people out are dipshiats with tuned cars, assholes, and Tiktokers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I used the live right there at Dulles Town Center. If ever an area needed Uber, that was it. Farking people started driving drunk at 10pm at every chain restaurant in the area and didn't stop until 1am every Friday and Saturday. It's still the suburbs, so by the time 11pm rolls around, the only people out are dipshiats with tuned cars, assholes, and Tiktokers.


You said assholes twice.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yoeman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whoops.
 
acouvis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just a random thought, but I wonder if its standard procedure for an officer to head to the hospital anyway and get checked out in a situation like that...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How attached do cops get to their squad cars? I had a drunk driver kill my parked truck and I didn't murder him because I bewildered (and well insured).
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lsherm: I used the live right there at Dulles Town Center. If ever an area needed Uber, that was it. Farking people started driving drunk at 10pm at every chain restaurant in the area and didn't stop until 1am every Friday and Saturday. It's still the suburbs, so by the time 11pm rolls around, the only people out are dipshiats with tuned cars, assholes, and Tiktokers.

You said assholes twice.


He really likes assholes
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

acouvis: Just a random thought, but I wonder if its standard procedure for an officer to head to the hospital anyway and get checked out in a situation like that...


Do you think a cop would pass up a three or four hour break?
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Always thrilled to see the commonwealth behaving.
 
